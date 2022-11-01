ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls Ranks in Top Five Cheapest Places to Live in Texas for 2022

Would love to be number one on this list one day, but I will settle for top five. Let's be honest, two reasons we LOVE living in Wichita Falls is the cost of living and also lack of traffic. I wish some of you people knew how to drive on the roads, but that will be a story for another day. Let's talk about our cost of living because Wichita Falls got a shout out from The Council of Community and Economic Research in their latest report.
Whataburger is Upping Their Game with New Chili Cheese Fries

It just keeps getting better and better with Whataburger. Just last month, my favorite fast-food burger joint introduced the new Chili Cheese Burger. Of course, being a fan of Whataburger as well as chili and cheese, I tried one the day I heard the news and for my money, it’s the best thing they’ve ever done (which says a lot, considering they’ve introduced many great creations over the years).
