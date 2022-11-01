Read full article on original website
Related
What Will the Luxury Resort Coming to This Greek Island Involve?
There’s something about the Greek island of Skorpios that attracts the wealthy and powerful. Aristotle Onassis owned the island (and is buried there), and currently the Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev — owner of the soccer team AS Monaco — holds a 99-year lease there. The question of what he plans to do on the island, however, is one that’s been hotly debated — and, given the aura of mystery that surrounds the project, that’s understandable.
Comments / 0