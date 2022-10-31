Read full article on original website
Related
How 14 Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
columbusnavigator.com
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these barbecue joints in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this local favorite has been serving great barbecue. Their special sauce is made with a recipe that has gone unchanged for over a century. You can't go wrong with their signature barbecue chicken, ribs, or pulled pork. They also have a loaded baked potato that's aptly named "Big Bertha." The standard Big Bertha comes with plenty of sour cream, butter, bacon, cheese, and chives, but you could also add delicious meat like pulled pork or brisket to it.
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live
Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
barbertonherald.com
Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes
Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
sciotopost.com
Field Reports from Ohio Department of Wildlife
Ohio – Reports from around the Ohio area by ODNR. During an Ohio Division of Wildlife controlled dove hunt at a wildlife area, State Wildlife Officer Josh Elster, assigned to Pickaway County, contacted a subject sitting near a numbered stake. Officer Elster checked for the subject’s hunting license and controlled hunting permit. The subject did not have a permit to hunt at that location. Officer Elster informed the subject that stake belonged to another permit holder, and he was not allowed to sit there. Officer Elster then found that the subject’s gun was capable of holding more than three rounds. Dove hunting requires a shotgun that can hold no more than three rounds. The subject was issued a summons for hunting migratory birds with a gun capable of holding more than three rounds.
a-z-animals.com
The States With the Worst Wildfires — and Why
According to scientists, the west has become substantially warmer and drier over the past 30 years due to climate change. This trend will continue to increase weather extremes and the frequency and destructiveness of wildfires. Wildfires are getting harder to put out, and firefighters are fighting hard to keep everyone safe.
Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
Ohio Senate town hall with Ryan, Vance: Three takeaways
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat took to the stage – at different times – to answer questions for the last time Tuesday night, one week before they face off in the Nov. 8 election. In a town hall hosted by Fox News at The Fives, an event center […]
Winning Powerball numbers for $1.2 billion jackpot: See all the prizes sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the massive $1.2 billion jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing that was held Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of people taking home smaller amounts of prize money -- including two winners who hit $100,000. SUBSCRIBE: Get the...
Understanding Ohio midterm elections: a 2022 ballot guide
Election Day 2022 will be Nov. 8. Voting will run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Credit: Athena Markowski | Managing Editor for Design. With the midterm elections one week away, it’s crucial that Ohio State students are well-versed on the issues on the ballot and the politicians who will impact their lives. With this mission in mind, The Lantern set out to talk to nearly a hundred students from Ohio State’s College Democrats and College Republicans, as well as students walking through The Oval to hear what issues matter most to them. The data collected from the College Democrats and Republicans were standardized so each group, regardless of size, was equally represented in the issue count.
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Minnesota: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Minnesota: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Minnesota winters are brutal and easily one of the worst in the country. They’re long, unpredictable, and downright miserable. And while there is a definite stigma surrounding the state of 10,000 frozen lakes, some welcome the seasonal change. So, whether you’re a skier looking to hit the fresh powder, or a snow grump who begrudgingly gets out the shovel each year, you need to know when to prepare for the first snow in Minnesota. Discover the earliest and latest you can expect some inches and what cities get the most snow.
WLWT 5
Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates
One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
National metrics show just how bad DeWine has been at governing Ohio
The editorial board of The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com has endorsed “Mike DeWine for Ohio governor” (Oct. 30). They did so because he is a good “manager.” Yet U.S. News & World Report ranks Ohio 36th of the 50 states; in education, we’ve fallen to 31st.
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on Shea Road. As she was passing a house, three dogs, identified as "pit bull mix canines", attacked the woman.
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in Alabama?
Alabama is home to turkeys, black bears, a wide variety of snakes, and yes, alligators. But, how many alligators live in Alabama? As one of only 10 states that play home to gators, Alabama is no stranger to these wild, carnivorous reptiles. In fact, alligators live in approximately half of the state’s fresh waters. However, don’t expect to find them living in the salty waters of the gulf. Unlike saltwater crocodiles, alligators can’t stomach salt water and spend only brief periods of time in brackish water. Lucky for them, Alabama has plenty of sources of fresh water for gators to choose from, including lakes, rivers, and wetlands.
Many Ohioans Will See An Increase In Natural Gas Prices This Winter
Here's how much more you'll be paying a year.
Tim Ryan now says he’s a ‘yes’ on Ohio State Issues 1 and 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Tim Ryan now says he’s planning to vote for State Issues 1 and 2, making him the fourth and final leading statewide Ohio candidates to do so. Ryan said during a Tuesday night Senate candidate forum on Fox News that he’s...
cleveland19.com
Ohio takes EV charging station bids: Will they be near you? (interactive map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If the future of driving in Ohio is electric vehicles, there has to be many more places to plug in and charge. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s officer announced the state is now taking bids from companies who want to build those stations, using $100M given to the state by the Federal Government.
Comments / 0