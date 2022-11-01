Read full article on original website
floridaweekly.com
Rendezvous to sparkle at Jupiter Lighthouse
Get set to party in paradise. Rendezvous at the Light will be back in full force Nov. 19. The waterfront fundraiser benefits the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum. The Loxahatchee River Historical Society board of directors, staff and volunteers host the annual signature event each November, which officially marks the beginning the holiday season for Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum as well as new and returning cultural programs.
'Don't Come Here,' catchy Treasure Coast tourism campaign tells visitors
This year, Florida has seen a 20% increase in visitors compared to last year. With the tourist season fast approaching, one area is trying to attract more people by telling them to stay away.
thecoastalstar.com
Boca Raton: Wildflower blossoms
The Upshaw family from Boca Raton — (l-r) Nichole, Harper, 7, Blake, 4, and Donnie — walks through Wildflower Park on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway north of Palmetto Park Road. City welcomes new waterfront park downtown. By Steve Plunkett. Wildflower Park’s first official visitors had...
cw34.com
THRIFTY THURSDAY: Finding quality furniture without breaking the bank
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA (WPEC) — You know the old adage: 'one man’s trash is another man’s treasure!' That’s part of the inspiration for a series of reports we’re bringing you this month: Thrifty Thursdays!. South Florida's second-hand stores are full of surprises!. Only 16...
The drone show will go on: Colorful skies are forecast for Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach – Look up in the sky! It’s a bird; it’s a plane; nope, sorry Superman; it’s a drone show. The skies above Fisher Family Pier, 222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., will be awash with myriad shapes, designs, colors and words on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
luxury-houses.net
An Exquisite Pristine and Private Equestrian Estate with Beautiful Landscaping in Palm Beach Gardens for Sale at $3.9 Million
14165 Banded Racoon Drive Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 14165 Banded Racoon Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is an exquisite residence perfectly proportioned usable five acres with a breath of fresh air to equestrian architecture and design. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14165 Banded Racoon Drive, please contact Cynthia Stage (Phone: 561-282-7424) at RE/MAX Properties for full support and perfect service.
Health Inspections: 10 Palm Beach County restaurants cited for pests, 29 had perfect scores
Twenty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 25 follow-up inspections and four temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 625 violations during 205 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 200 violations as high priority, 191 violations as intermediate priority and 234 violations as basic priority.
Fishing Report: Lots of mahi mahi close to home
I am writing this fishing report from the vessel “Lisa B” out of Lighthouse Point Yacht Club. We just found a nice piece of floating debris in 138 feet of water off Boca Raton. The mahi fishing has been absolutely insane this last week as boats are putting up double digits regularly. This weekend you will probably not have to go far to find the fish. Please check the weather Friday as we may get a bit of wind on Saturday and Sunday.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Boca Raton, FL
The sunny Boca Raton in Palm Beach County is one of Florida’s must-visit cities, famous for its golf courses, historic houses, parks, and miles of scenic coastline. There are plenty of things to do, places to see, and even fun festivals to attend on this side of Florida. However,...
thecoastalstar.com
Boca Raton: Lower lumber prices make restoration of two parks palatable
Buoyed by a $6 million drop in the cost estimate, Boca Raton City Council members enthusiastically approved a plan to refurbish long-neglected canoe trails and a boardwalk at Rutherford and Lake Wyman parks. The plan carried a $15.5 million price tag when presented in June. But City Manager Leif Ahnell...
Virus killing lawns spreading across Palm Beach County
A grass-killing virus is spreading throughout communities and experts said it’s the worst Palm Beach County has seen in years.
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekend
Tequila lovers, listen up. There's a new festival coming to South Florida, and it's all about agave. A new festival that's all things tequila and mezcal is coming to Boca Raton this weekend, and there's more to love than spirits.
thecoastalstar.com
Paws Up for Pets: Rescue groups lend hand to animals displaced by hurricanes
Local animal rescue groups have been helping with animals stranded by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico and Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida. ABOVE: Workers at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League unload a vehicle. RIGHT: Two dogs brought to Tri-County Animal Rescue. Photos provided. By Arden Moore. Animal rescue groups and...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Fort Lauderdale to Key West
Famous for its weather, the largest subtropical wilderness in the United States and its own archipelago, Sunshine State is beautiful all year round and the road trip from Fort Lauderdale to Key West will take you through you all of the highlights Florida has to offer. The 200-mile road trip...
thecoastalstar.com
Business Spotlight: Boca’s South City Plaza sells for $49.7 million
Renaissance Properties New York, led by Kenneth L. Fishel and Bradley Fishel, purchased the South City Plaza office building, 1515 S. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, for $49.678 million. The seller was 1515 Associates Ltd., managed by Mark A. Gensheimer, CEO of Boca Raton-based Penn-Florida Cos. South City Plaza last traded...
thecoastalstar.com
Business Spotlight: Shopping for the perfect gift; Downtown Delray Beach — Holiday season
Christmas is just weeks away and in downtown Delray Beach, shoppers can buy gifts and enjoy holiday fun on Nov. 25 and 26. They can also get a surfboard ornament by local glass artist Robert Schmidt of Schmidt Stained Glass, if they save their receipts of $200 or more from downtown retailers on those days and turn them in. The ornaments can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26, at Downtown Development Authority booths in front of Sara Campbell, 1051 E. Atlantic Ave., and Global Pursuit, 400 E. Atlantic Ave. Through December, other holiday offerings in downtown Delray Beach include a new Holiday Light Trail, 100-foot Christmas Tree, and the new Yuletide Street Festival as well as parades and fireworks on New Year’s Eve. For more information, visit https://downtowndelraybeach.com/holidays. Photo provided.
Hadleigh’s to Open in Palm Beach
Ed and Gable Shaikh will bring their vibrant luxury clothing brand to Palm Beach with the debut of a Royal Poinciana Way boutique this month The post Hadleigh’s to Open in Palm Beach appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
thecoastalstar.com
Delray Beach: Late-night club decides to open at Delray Market, not Atlantic Crossing
Bounce Sporting Club has abandoned its game plan to open in downtown Delray Beach at Atlantic Crossing, where neighbors opposed the late-night crowd the club sought to serve. The sports bar/nightclub is going into Delray Beach Market instead, four blocks to the west. The market is inside the city’s Entertainment District, where staying open until 2 a.m. on weekends does not require special City Commission approval.
AOL Corp
Underwater real estate? A piece of submerged land in Florida is selling for $43 million.
A Delray Beach developer is hawking a pristine waterfront property in Florida for a whopping $43 million, but it’s not a mega mansion, it’s under the brackish patina of the Intracoastal Waterway in Boca Raton with a base of muck and sand and threadbare seagrass. After six years...
'History in the making': New high school's name will be a first for Palm Beach County
When Palm Beach County's newest high school opens in fall 2023, it will be the first in the county to be named after a Hispanic community leader. School board officials voted to name the school Dr. Joaquín García High School — a name that honors one of the founders of the Hispanic Education Coalition, who...
