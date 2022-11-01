ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

floridaweekly.com

Rendezvous to sparkle at Jupiter Lighthouse

Get set to party in paradise. Rendezvous at the Light will be back in full force Nov. 19. The waterfront fundraiser benefits the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum. The Loxahatchee River Historical Society board of directors, staff and volunteers host the annual signature event each November, which officially marks the beginning the holiday season for Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum as well as new and returning cultural programs.
JUPITER, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boca Raton: Wildflower blossoms

The Upshaw family from Boca Raton — (l-r) Nichole, Harper, 7, Blake, 4, and Donnie — walks through Wildflower Park on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway north of Palmetto Park Road. City welcomes new waterfront park downtown. By Steve Plunkett. Wildflower Park’s first official visitors had...
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

An Exquisite Pristine and Private Equestrian Estate with Beautiful Landscaping in Palm Beach Gardens for Sale at $3.9 Million

14165 Banded Racoon Drive Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 14165 Banded Racoon Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is an exquisite residence perfectly proportioned usable five acres with a breath of fresh air to equestrian architecture and design. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14165 Banded Racoon Drive, please contact Cynthia Stage (Phone: 561-282-7424) at RE/MAX Properties for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Health Inspections: 10 Palm Beach County restaurants cited for pests, 29 had perfect scores

Twenty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 25 follow-up inspections and four temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 625 violations during 205 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 200 violations as high priority, 191 violations as intermediate priority and 234 violations as basic priority.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NewPelican

Fishing Report: Lots of mahi mahi close to home

I am writing this fishing report from the vessel “Lisa B” out of Lighthouse Point Yacht Club. We just found a nice piece of floating debris in 138 feet of water off Boca Raton. The mahi fishing has been absolutely insane this last week as boats are putting up double digits regularly. This weekend you will probably not have to go far to find the fish. Please check the weather Friday as we may get a bit of wind on Saturday and Sunday.
BOCA RATON, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Boca Raton, FL

The sunny Boca Raton in Palm Beach County is one of Florida’s must-visit cities, famous for its golf courses, historic houses, parks, and miles of scenic coastline. There are plenty of things to do, places to see, and even fun festivals to attend on this side of Florida. However,...
BOCA RATON, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boca Raton: Lower lumber prices make restoration of two parks palatable

Buoyed by a $6 million drop in the cost estimate, Boca Raton City Council members enthusiastically approved a plan to refurbish long-neglected canoe trails and a boardwalk at Rutherford and Lake Wyman parks. The plan carried a $15.5 million price tag when presented in June. But City Manager Leif Ahnell...
BOCA RATON, FL
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Fort Lauderdale to Key West

Famous for its weather, the largest subtropical wilderness in the United States and its own archipelago, Sunshine State is beautiful all year round and the road trip from Fort Lauderdale to Key West will take you through you all of the highlights Florida has to offer. The 200-mile road trip...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Business Spotlight: Boca’s South City Plaza sells for $49.7 million

Renaissance Properties New York, led by Kenneth L. Fishel and Bradley Fishel, purchased the South City Plaza office building, 1515 S. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, for $49.678 million. The seller was 1515 Associates Ltd., managed by Mark A. Gensheimer, CEO of Boca Raton-based Penn-Florida Cos. South City Plaza last traded...
BOCA RATON, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Business Spotlight: Shopping for the perfect gift; Downtown Delray Beach — Holiday season

Christmas is just weeks away and in downtown Delray Beach, shoppers can buy gifts and enjoy holiday fun on Nov. 25 and 26. They can also get a surfboard ornament by local glass artist Robert Schmidt of Schmidt Stained Glass, if they save their receipts of $200 or more from downtown retailers on those days and turn them in. The ornaments can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26, at Downtown Development Authority booths in front of Sara Campbell, 1051 E. Atlantic Ave., and Global Pursuit, 400 E. Atlantic Ave. Through December, other holiday offerings in downtown Delray Beach include a new Holiday Light Trail, 100-foot Christmas Tree, and the new Yuletide Street Festival as well as parades and fireworks on New Year’s Eve. For more information, visit https://downtowndelraybeach.com/holidays. Photo provided.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Delray Beach: Late-night club decides to open at Delray Market, not Atlantic Crossing

Bounce Sporting Club has abandoned its game plan to open in downtown Delray Beach at Atlantic Crossing, where neighbors opposed the late-night crowd the club sought to serve. The sports bar/nightclub is going into Delray Beach Market instead, four blocks to the west. The market is inside the city’s Entertainment District, where staying open until 2 a.m. on weekends does not require special City Commission approval.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

