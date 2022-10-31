Duck Hunting Season in Louisiana: Season Dates, Bag Limits, and More. Louisiana is the number one state for duck harvest in the United States. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, there is an average of 73,800 duck hunters in Louisiana (with another 11,900 goose hunters). Being the anchor of the Mississippi Flyway helps as well as the variety of hunting locations. From the coastal marshes to the shores of the Mississippi to the Wildlife Management Areas, this is the place for ducks to migrate to in the winter. If you are thinking about trying duck hunting or you are an experienced expert, here is everything you need to know about duck hunting season in Louisiana, including season dates, bag limits, and more!

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO