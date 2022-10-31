Read full article on original website
LIST: The strangest animals found in Alabama
There are some truly strange creatures walking among us in Alabama.
WAFF
UAH drone operator discovered stranded boater in Hurricane Ian
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A research engineer in the Rotorcraft Systems Engineering and Simulation Center at the University of Alabama in Huntsville was part of a team that discovered a stranded boater in Hurricane Ian. Civil Air Patrol 1st Lieutenant Casey Calamaio was operating a drone that helped pinpoint a...
Any arctic blasts in the near future for Alabama?
It’s the final month of fall, and it’s mostly been on the warm side for Alabama so far. The long-range trends suggest it will, according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. The CPC’s temperature outlook for all of November shows a 40 to 50 percent chance of above-average...
Report: Fewer than 10 abortions performed monthly in Alabama after Roe overturn
Abortions in Alabama fell from more than 500 terminations in June to fewer than 10 each month following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade on June 24, according to a new report. The number of abortions was in decline in the state before the court...
Abortion stats, street racing, November weather: Down in Alabama
Obviously, abortions in Alabama are down since the procedure was nearly completely banned. Here’s how much. The state legislature could consider a bill that targets illegal street racing. Look for the weather to lean warm and dry this month. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
It’s time to ‘fall back’: What to know about the upcoming time change in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost time to move your clocks back an hour. The time will change on Nov. 6, at 2 a.m. It’s happening in Alabama even though Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill into law in 2021 to make Daylight Saving Time year-round. To explain that and more, WKRG News 5 has […]
Georgia double homicide suspect captured in Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) — Biloxi police arrested a man who was wanted for a double homicide that happened in Georgia. Biloxi police said they were contacted by the Chamblee Police Department with a possible location of the suspect, 55-year-old Pedro Armentero Mesa, of Texas. Officers were told his possible location was at the Love’s off […]
As-expected Alabama spot in first CFP rankings has some meaning
In what has been a hard-to-figure-out season of Alabama football, the Tide’s spot in the initial College Football Rankings landed right where it was expected. The CFP selection committee placed Alabama at No. 6 in their first rankings Tuesday night, the same as Alabama’s place in Sunday’s Associated Press and coaches polls. That is the lowest Alabama has been ranked in a season’s first CFP weekly order since the Tide was also opened No. 6 in 2014, the first year of the playoff.
WXII 12
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
a-z-animals.com
The 6 Best Spots for Leaf Peeping in Georgia: Peak Dates, Top Driving Routes, and More
The 6 Best Spots for Leaf Peeping in Georgia: Peak Dates, Top Driving Routes, and More. Georgia is known for its beautiful fall foliage, which is spectacular among the state’s beautiful mountains, lakes, valleys, and state parks. Some of the best leaf peeping in Georgia is found in the northern half of the state, especially along the Blue Ridge Mountains. But where should you go to see the glorious fall foliage in Georgia? Here are the six best spots for leaf peeping in the Peach State!
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Mississippi
The southern state of Mississippi is named for the famed river that flows along its western boundary. Its name is derived from the Ojibwe word misi-ziibi, meaning great river. The Great River Road is a wonderful choice for a scenic drive exploring the course of the Mississippi river by automobile. What about slowing down to the river’s pace and taking in the Mississippi on two wheels? We’ll explore the pedaled pace as we take a look at the longest biking trail in Mississippi!
Alabama Home Crushed by Flying Boat Amid Devastating Tornado
For the residents of Bon Secour, Alabama, last weekend was one they’ll never forget. While neighborhoods around the world were celebrating Halloween weekend, Baldwin County residents were forced to contend with an EF-1 tornado. The tornado and accompanying severe weather left a path of devastation in their wake, downing...
WAAY-TV
Powerball jackpot now 2nd-largest in lottery history; Alabamians cross state lines for shot at $1.2B
The Powerball jackpot swelled to $1.2 billion after no one won the whole pot Monday. Two shops in Ardmore did sell a winning ticket worth $50,000. That means the winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball. The $50,000 tickets were sold at True Discount and...
alreporter.com
New report: Alabama among most popular states for military retirees
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and members of the Alabama Military Stability Commission celebrated a new report on Tuesday that ranks Alabama as the nation’s second best state for military retirees to locate, just one spot below top-ranked Florida. “As chairman of the Alabama Military Stability Commission, we have worked...
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
Lawmakers reaction to the second largest jackpot in Powerball history
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Powerball jackpot is tonight and the pot is up to $1 billion. For years lawmakers have pushed to get a lottery in Alabama but it always comes up short. The latest push was last session. State Senator Greg Albritton’s comprehensive gambling bill failed to pass. But each year Alabamians still […]
a-z-animals.com
Duck Hunting Season in Louisiana: Season Dates, Bag Limits, and More
Duck Hunting Season in Louisiana: Season Dates, Bag Limits, and More. Louisiana is the number one state for duck harvest in the United States. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, there is an average of 73,800 duck hunters in Louisiana (with another 11,900 goose hunters). Being the anchor of the Mississippi Flyway helps as well as the variety of hunting locations. From the coastal marshes to the shores of the Mississippi to the Wildlife Management Areas, this is the place for ducks to migrate to in the winter. If you are thinking about trying duck hunting or you are an experienced expert, here is everything you need to know about duck hunting season in Louisiana, including season dates, bag limits, and more!
wbrc.com
Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see an adjustment on their December bills. Beginning in December, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $10 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel used to generate electricity. Earlier this year, Alabama Power also announced a $6 monthly rate increase.
Alabama Kids Are Snorting Their Halloween Candy
I have lived in Alabama since 1988 and I never dreamed these problems would show up in Dixieland. Halloween candy tainted with fentanyl was a real threat across the USA. Drug cartels were reportedly trying to inject the deadly drug into candy coming across the border. Why? Who really knows?
