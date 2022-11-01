ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

29-year-old woman shot overnight on Flint Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 29-year-old woman is recovering at the hospital after she was shot overnight on Flint Street. Police were called to the area just after 3 a.m. Saturday for reports of gunfire. When they got to Flint Street, they found the woman who had been hit at least once. She was taken to Strong Hospital, where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police investigate fatal stabbing on Frost Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a fatal stabbing along Frost Avenue in the city. Officers were called to the area of Frost Avenue at Olean Street around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. They found a 42-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once. He was taken to URMC, where he later died. Investigators […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman expected to survive shooting on Flint St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 29-year-old woman was shot overnight Saturday in Rochester. The incident took place on Flint Street near Schwartz Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim who had been shot at least one time in her upper […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police make arrest in April homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police have arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in April on North Clinton Avenue. On Friday, U.S. marshals arrested 20-year-old Treveon Gates. Gates is accused of fatally beating 65-year-old Gerald Wayne Irvin in an unprovoked attack. Irvin was in critical condition in the hospital...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man charged with manslaughter after fatal motorcycle crash in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with manslaughter after his 17-year-old passenger died in a motorcycle crash Friday in Batavia. In addition to manslaughter, 27-year-old Christopher Scinta was also charged with obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical services, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, reckless driving, and a long list of traffic violations, Batavia Police said.
BATAVIA, NY
News 8 WROC

Deleon sentenced for Rochester murder, shooting at RPD officers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nicholas Deleon, 37, was sentenced to spend 20 years to life in prison Thursday for the murder of Christian Santiago, and for shooting at police officers while attempting to flee. Deleon fatally shot Santiago, 19, on Lamont Place in October of 2021. Prosecutors say he killed Santiago in front of Santiago’s […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man charged with attempted murder in connection with Batavia stabbing

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been arrested in reference to a stabbing that took place in October, the Batavia Police Department announced. Tyshon Taylor, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police say that around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 on […]
BATAVIA, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Pedestrian hit on Genesee Street

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after an Ontario county woman was hit by a car on Genesee street Wednesday afternoon. The 20-year-old victim is in the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and police say...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Teen Charged in Weld St. Homicide

Rochester police have made an arrest in the shooting early Tuesday morning outside a home on Weld Street that killed a city teenager. Police say 16-year-old Raymar Alexander fired at least ten rounds at 17-year-old Chance Mosley and accidentally shot himself in the arm. Mosley died at the scene and...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Ontario County woman hit by car in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Wounded in Afternoon Rochester Shooting

A Rochester man is in the hospital, after the city's latest shooting this afternoon. Police say the 24-year-old man was shot at least once in the upper body shortly before 1 o'clock. He was taken to Rochester General by private vehicle and is expected to survive. The location of that...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy