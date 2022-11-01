Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
29-year-old woman shot overnight on Flint Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 29-year-old woman is recovering at the hospital after she was shot overnight on Flint Street. Police were called to the area just after 3 a.m. Saturday for reports of gunfire. When they got to Flint Street, they found the woman who had been hit at least once. She was taken to Strong Hospital, where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police investigate fatal stabbing on Frost Avenue in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a fatal stabbing along Frost Avenue in the city. Officers were called to the area of Frost Avenue at Olean Street around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. They found a 42-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once. He was taken to URMC, where he later died. Investigators […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 29-year-old woman was shot overnight Saturday in Rochester. The incident took place on Flint Street near Schwartz Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim who had been shot at least one time in her upper […]
WHEC TV-10
Police make arrest in April homicide
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police have arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in April on North Clinton Avenue. On Friday, U.S. marshals arrested 20-year-old Treveon Gates. Gates is accused of fatally beating 65-year-old Gerald Wayne Irvin in an unprovoked attack. Irvin was in critical condition in the hospital...
Buffalo man charged with manslaughter after fatal motorcycle crash in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with manslaughter after his 17-year-old passenger died in a motorcycle crash Friday in Batavia. In addition to manslaughter, 27-year-old Christopher Scinta was also charged with obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical services, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, reckless driving, and a long list of traffic violations, Batavia Police said.
Deleon sentenced for Rochester murder, shooting at RPD officers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nicholas Deleon, 37, was sentenced to spend 20 years to life in prison Thursday for the murder of Christian Santiago, and for shooting at police officers while attempting to flee. Deleon fatally shot Santiago, 19, on Lamont Place in October of 2021. Prosecutors say he killed Santiago in front of Santiago’s […]
Man charged with attempted murder in connection with Batavia stabbing
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been arrested in reference to a stabbing that took place in October, the Batavia Police Department announced. Tyshon Taylor, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police say that around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 on […]
13 WHAM
Police looking for missing Geneva man who left Clifton Springs Hospital
Geneva, N.Y. — Police are looking for a man who left a hospital in Ontario County and hasn't been heard from since. Joseph Monahan, who's set to turn 31 on Monday, left Clifton Springs Hospital against medical advice Oct. 25. Police said Monahan, who is known to abuse drugs...
13 WHAM
RPD: Pedestrian hit on Genesee Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after an Ontario county woman was hit by a car on Genesee street Wednesday afternoon. The 20-year-old victim is in the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and police say...
13 WHAM
Police attempting to identify men in connection with food pantry burglaries
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for help identifying men in connection to multiple burglaries at the Community Food Cupboard on Nester Street. As 13WHAM reported Wednesday, the pantry was hit by a pair of break-ins nine days apart, Oct. 23 and Nov. 1. Surveillance video showed a man...
iheart.com
Rochester police have made an arrest in the shooting early Tuesday morning outside a home on Weld Street that killed a city teenager. Police say 16-year-old Raymar Alexander fired at least ten rounds at 17-year-old Chance Mosley and accidentally shot himself in the arm. Mosley died at the scene and...
Three charged after Genesee County chase
The Sheriff's office says that at approximately 7:33 p.m. on Oct. 25, Jayson Wellman, 50, Timothy Szurgot, 38, and Oscar Caraballo, 41, all of Rochester, were driving a 2018 Ford Focus and allegedly failed to yield after an attempted traffic stop.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
iheart.com
A Rochester man is in the hospital, after the city's latest shooting this afternoon. Police say the 24-year-old man was shot at least once in the upper body shortly before 1 o'clock. He was taken to Rochester General by private vehicle and is expected to survive. The location of that...
WHEC TV-10
Shots fired near group of people on Weld Street mourning gun violence victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating after gunshots were fired near a group of people mourning the murder of a person earlier this week. Police say that when they arrived on Weld Street near Scio Street, a crowd of people scattered. They also say the shots may have been fired at a vigil for a recent homicide victim.
