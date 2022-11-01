Read full article on original website
Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields' record rushing day
CHICAGO (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and the Miami Dolphins overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Justin Fields to beat the Chicago Bears 35-32 on Sunday. In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins (6-3) had no trouble moving the ball against a gutted defense and made enough plays to come away with their third straight win. Fields ran for 178 yards, the most by an NFL quarterback in a regular-season game. He had a 61-yard touchdown run and threw for three scores. He also became the first player since at least 1950 with at least 150 yards rushing and three TD passes in a game. His performance ensured the Bears (3-6) had a chance late. They got the ball on their 28 after Miami punted with just under three minutes remaining. But on fourth-and-10 at the 42, Fields threw an incomplete pass to Equanimeous St. Brown, sealing Chicago’s fifth loss in six games.
Jaguars blank Raiders in second half, come back to win at home
The Jacksonville Jaguars capitalized on solid second-half defense to come back and defeat the Las Vegas Raiders, 27-20, on their home field Sunday.
