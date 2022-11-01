ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

How did Rutgers’ Olympic sports do ahead of Big Ten Tournament play?

For the majority of Rutgers fall athletics, this past week represented an end to the regular season. For the seniors, that means one last run as they look to end their careers on a high note. The past few days were full of highlights and memorable finishes as each team prepared for the next step of their season. Men’s soccer finished the regular season with a loss, and women’s soccer lost in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals. However, field hockey was a bright spot with a dominated Sunday afternoon against James Madison. It was a tough week for Rutgers football as they...
Brady and the Bucs accept a new challenge

The Bucs are trying to save their season after coming off a mini-bye week. Quarterback Tom Brady says the path to success lies in the team's ability to execute on offense.
Michigan State vs Illinois Prediction Game Preview

Michigan State vs Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5. Record: Michigan State (3-5), Illinois (7-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak.
