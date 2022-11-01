For the majority of Rutgers fall athletics, this past week represented an end to the regular season. For the seniors, that means one last run as they look to end their careers on a high note. The past few days were full of highlights and memorable finishes as each team prepared for the next step of their season. Men’s soccer finished the regular season with a loss, and women’s soccer lost in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals. However, field hockey was a bright spot with a dominated Sunday afternoon against James Madison. It was a tough week for Rutgers football as they...

