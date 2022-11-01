ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
athleticbusiness.com

School District: Cancellation of HS Football Team's Season Justified

Officials from a California school district say they were justified in suspending a varsity football team and canceling the team's season after an inappropriate group chat surfaced online. "The nature of the thread was disturbing and inappropriate with content that does not fall in line with the values that we...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta-Fayette EMC presents sportsmanship award to Northgate

Coweta-Fayette EMC is among Georgia’s Electric Membership Cooperatives that sponsor the Georgia High School Association Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award, which honors GHSA member schools throughout the state that exhibit outstanding sportsmanship during competitive events throughout the school year. To be considered for this award, student-athletes, coaches, spectators and any...
NEWNAN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy