Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Drew Butera retired in April to join the Angels' coaching staff, but the news apparently took a while to get around the league.
Major League Baseball is nearing the end of the World Series, and teams are filling their managerial vacancies left and right. The Texas Rangers, Miami Marlins, and Kansas City Royals became the latest over the past few days, and the Chicago White Sox have reportedly found their replacement for Tony La Russa.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — The Kansas City Royals had qualified candidates to become their next manager already in the organization, including one hired by the Chicago White Sox just this week. Yet their six-person committee that waded through the options came to the conclusion that an outside voice was necessary.
The Chicago White Sox did not have quite the season they envisioned this year as the team finished the 2022 Major League Baseball season with just an 81-81 overall record, missing the playoffs. As a result of the team’s struggles, manager Tony La Russa resigned, also citing health issues that kept him away from the team for the last portion of the season. Now, it looks like the White Sox have their new skipper.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager, a person familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced...
While we’ve received a lot of information about who will be part of the next White Sox coaching staff, little has been reported thus far about the team’s next hitting coach. Prior to this afternoon’s press availability where the White Sox are expected to introduce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, rumors have begun to circulate that a coach from Kansas City will be joining Grifol to be the next White Sox hitting coach.
The Kansas City Chiefs look like they are ready to make another deep run in the postseason. They have as explosive of an offense as ever as Patrick Mahomes is having one of the best seasons of his career despite losing Tyreek Hill in an offseason trade to the Miami Dolphins. With the trade deadline almost here, could they look to make a deal with the Cleveland Browns for pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney?
Quatraro met with the Kansas City media for the first time since being named Royals manager on Thursday morning.
The Chicago Cubs were an exciting team at times during the 2022 season but they were mostly bad. There is a lot of optimism surrounding certain players in the organization but they have a long way to go before they are as good as they were during the mid-2010s. Speaking...
The Royals have found their new manager - Matt Quatraro, former bench coach of the Rays. Max Rieper, Matthew LaMar, and Jeremy Greco react to the hiring, plus we talk to Elijah Flewellen of DRaysBay about what to expect from “Q”. Plus we talk about the extra inning ghost runner rule that may be here to stay.
“Cleveland had Kina Trax, or something like that…in their big league stadium for like almost the last decade, and they are like a half decade…ahead of anyone who wants to implement this technology tomorrow.”. Eric Longenhagen on Effectively Wild episode 1922. I have been listening to Effectively Wild...
After the original game time was rained out, the Phillies delighted their home crowd with a dong-fueled 7-0 win in Game 3 of the World Series. This year’s Gold Glove winners include 14 first-timers, and Nolan Arenado won his 10th straight. After hiring Pedro Grifol as manager, the White...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago White Sox officially named Pedro Grifol as their new manager on Thursday, replacing Tony La Russa, who retired last month.Grifol, 52, spent the past 10 seasons with the Royals, most recently as bench coach, and helped guide Kansas City to the American League pennant in 2014 and a World Series championship in 2015.White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said he could barely contain his excitement about bringing in Grifol as the new manager, coming off what was a grueling and disappointing 2022 season, when the team finished with a .500 record, after coming into the year...
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. To say it was exciting, is putting it mildly. Not only was it a wild day altogether, but it was also a record-setting NFL trade deadline. As noted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 10 trades that happened today were the most on a trade deadline day in NFL history. Of course, that does not include other moves from recent weeks. All in all, this has been one of the more memorable trade stretches the league has ever seen. The Kansas City Chiefs did not miss out on the fun, either.
With the reported hire of Pedro Grifol as the next White Sox manager, extensive changes are expected to the team’s coaching staff. Matt Spiegel of 670 The Score reported on Tuesday that the team is not expected to retain first-base coach Daryl Boston and third-base coach Joe McEwing. Instead, Grifol is said to have the upper hand when it comes to bringing in his own staff.
For the past five weeks, some of MLB’s best prospects have been showing out in the Arizona Fall League. With the 16th annual Fall Stars Game set for 4 p.m. ET/2 p.m. MST on Sunday at Mesa's Sloan Park, you get a say in which prospects will play in the showcase, as MLB.com’s Fall Stars Final 2 Vote is now open.
