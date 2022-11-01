Read full article on original website
Hong Kong Hopes Summit of Business Leaders Signals Comeback as Financial Hub
Hong Kong — International and regional business leaders from more than 100 financial institutions ended a three-day summit in Hong Kong Thursday that was widely seen as a signal that the territory is back in business after recently lifting some of the world’s toughest COVID-19 restrictions. Hosted by...
US Accuses Russia, China of Providing 'Blanket Protection' to North Korea
The United States criticized China and Russia at the U.N. Security Council on Friday for providing "blanket protection" to North Korea after Pyongyang launched a series of missile tests. North Korea "has enjoyed blanket protection from two members of this council," the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield,...
White House Discusses Iran Protests, Ukraine War, North Korean Missiles, US-Saudi Ties
Washington — John Kirby, the National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications, spoke with VOA White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara on whether President Joe Biden is signaling his support for regime change in Iran, the latest on the Ukraine war, North Korean provocations ahead of Biden's trip to Asia and whether the president will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
COP27 Summit Racing Against Climate Clock
Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt — The COP27 summit kicks off Sunday in Egypt with nearly 200 countries struggling to outpace increasingly dire climate impacts in a world upended by war and economic turmoil. Just in the last few months, a cascade of climate-addled weather disasters has killed thousands, displaced...
Iran Says It Tested a Satellite-Carrying Rocket
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard tested a new satellite-carrying rocket Saturday, according to state media reports. State television said the Ghaem-100 satellite carrier was launched from a desert site, without revealing an exact location. The reports said the rocket has the capacity to place an 80-kilogram satellite into orbit 500 kilometers...
Australia Warns of New COVID Surge
SYDNEY — Australia can expect another wave of COVID-19 infections in coming weeks, according to experts, as new variants circulate. Coronavirus cases are rising quickly in New South Wales and Victoria, Australia’s most populous states. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020....
Iran Marks 43rd Anniversary of US Embassy Takeover Amid Protests
WHITE HOUSE — Iran’s government held rallies in cities across the country marking the 43rd anniversary of the takeover of the U.S. embassy in Iran and the Islamic revolution, which brought the current clerical government to power, while anti-government protests continue around the nation. In 1979, radical students...
Nuclear Weapons Use Will ‘End’ Kim Regime, US, South Korea Say
Pentagon — The United States and South Korean defense leaders are warning Pyongyang that any use of nuclear weapons by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be the “end” of his regime. “[U.S. Defense] Secretary [Lloyd] Austin and I affirmed that any nuclear attack by the...
UK Reports Dismissals of Russian Commanders Since Ukraine Invasion
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Sunday in its daily intelligence report about Ukraine that there has been a “series of dismissals of senior Russian military commanders since the onset of the invasion in February 2022." The report said, “These dismissals represent a pattern of blame against senior Russian military...
Twitter Begins Widespread Layoffs under Musk
Twitter began widespread dismissals of employees as new owner Elon Musk reorganizes the social media site. The company had told employees by email that they would find out by Friday morning if they had been laid off. The email did not say how many of the 7,500 or so employees would lose their jobs.
Over 120 Leaders to Attend Climate Talks; Egypt Says Positive on Protest
BERLIN — More than 120 world leaders will attend this year's U.N. climate talks, and requests by environmental activists to stage a rally during the event would be responded to "positively," host Egypt said. Veteran diplomat Wael Aboulmagd, who heads the Egyptian delegation, told reporters Friday that his country...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 4
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11:25 a.m.: White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told VOA it is encouraging to hear Russians saying they are not interested in a nuclear exchange. “We hope that they actually mean that, because we agree that a nuclear war should never be fought. It certainly can’t be won,” he said. But he added, Washington is “judging them” not by what they are saying but by what they are doing on the ground such as calling up 300,000 reserves, conducting “a sham referendum” and establishing martial law to try and politically annex ground they could not occupy militarily as well as seek military help from countries like Iran and North Korea.
US, Canada Sanction Haitian Politicians, Accuse Them of Gang Ties
The United States and Canada on Friday imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country's Senate, as Washington accused them of abusing their positions to traffic drugs and collaborate with gang networks in the country. The sanctions target Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and Youri Latortue,...
US Announces Additional $400M in Security Assistance for Ukraine
The United States is providing about $400 million more in security assistance to Ukraine as the fight against Russia’s invasion enters its ninth month. The Defense Department said Friday that the latest package “underscores the continued U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine by meeting their most urgent needs, while also building the capacity of Ukraine’s armed forces to defend its sovereignty over the long term.”
Pfizer Study: COVID Booster Significantly Ups Protection Against Variants
U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said Friday a new study indicates their COVID-19 booster vaccination provides significant antibody protection against the omicron variant and its subvariants among adults. The companies introduced a new booster targeting the omicron variant in September, and U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
COP27 Puts Climate Compensation on Agenda for First Time
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Delegates at the U.N.'s COP27 climate summit in Egypt agreed to discuss whether rich nations should compensate poor countries most vulnerable to climate change for their suffering. "This creates for the first time an institutionally stable space on the formal agenda of COP and the...
Radical Hindu Leader Shot Dead in India's Sikh Holy City
Amritsar, India — A radical Hindu leader was shot dead in full public view in India on Friday as he protested the alleged desecration of his faith's idols, police said. Sudhir Suri, 58, the self-styled leader of a fundamentalist religious group, Hindu Shiv Sena, was killed in the northern city of Amritsar -- the site of the Sikh faith's holiest shrine, the Golden Temple.
Rights Group Says Australian Emergency Services Failed During Flood
Human Rights Watch says Australian and New South Wales officials failed "to take effective steps" to help its most at-risk population "from foreseeable harm" during a flood in February in the New South Wales town of Lismore. The human rights group said in a statement Thursday that officials failed to...
Britain Says Russian Conscripts Receive Little to No Training
Russia’s “newly mobilized conscripts likely have minimal training or no training at all,” Britain’s defense ministry said Saturday in its intelligence update. The report said that “Russia is probably struggling to provide military training for its current mobilization drive and its annual autumn conscription intake. The Russian Armed Forces were already stretched providing training for the approximate 300,000 troops required for its partial mobilization, announced in September.
