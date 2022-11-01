For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11:25 a.m.: White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told VOA it is encouraging to hear Russians saying they are not interested in a nuclear exchange. “We hope that they actually mean that, because we agree that a nuclear war should never be fought. It certainly can’t be won,” he said. But he added, Washington is “judging them” not by what they are saying but by what they are doing on the ground such as calling up 300,000 reserves, conducting “a sham referendum” and establishing martial law to try and politically annex ground they could not occupy militarily as well as seek military help from countries like Iran and North Korea.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO