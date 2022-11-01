Read full article on original website
US Military Hits al-Shabab Extremists in Somalia
Mogadishu, Somalia — The United States military says it has carried out an airstrike in support of the Somali government’s operations against the al-Shabab extremist group that has killed some of the group's fighters. A statement by the U.S. Africa Command on Saturday describes the airstrike as being...
Suicide Bomb Blast in Somali Capital Kills Several People
Mogadishu, Somalia — A suicide bomber targeted a military training facility Saturday evening in the southern part of Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, killing or wounding several people. Security officials, who spoke by phone with VOA on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to media,...
UN Rights Chief Calls for Resumption of UN-Mediated Truce in Yemen
Geneva — United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk is calling for a resumption of a U.N.-mediated truce in Yemen. The truce expired just over a month ago, resulting in a sharp rise in civilian casualties. In a statement, Tuerk said he deplores the uptick in fighting...
Cameroon Reports Influx of Nigerians Fleeing Boko Haram Attacks
Yaounde, Cameroon — Cameroon says more than 1,000 Nigerians have crossed the country’s border in the past three weeks - fleeing attacks by Boko Haram militants in northeast Borno state. Cameroon's overcrowded camps are struggling to feed the displaced Nigerians as the country is also dealing with an outbreak of cholera.
After Fleeing Taliban, Afghan Journalists Find Visa, Money Woes
Washington — Afghan journalists who fled across the border to Pakistan to escape Taliban rule say they still face an uncertain future. Living in Pakistan often on temporary or family visas, many are unable to find work and are concerned about their legal status when their permits expire. "We...
Iran Marks 43rd Anniversary of US Embassy Takeover Amid Protests
WHITE HOUSE — Iran’s government held rallies in cities across the country marking the 43rd anniversary of the takeover of the U.S. embassy in Iran and the Islamic revolution, which brought the current clerical government to power, while anti-government protests continue around the nation. In 1979, radical students...
Haiti Police Try to Break Blockade of Crucial Fuel Terminal
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti's National Police was fighting to remove a powerful gang that had surrounded a key fuel terminal in Port-au-Prince for almost two months, though it was not immediately clear Friday if the economically devastating blockade was fully lifted. In a voicemail shared with The Associated Press...
Over 120 Leaders to Attend Climate Talks; Egypt Says Positive on Protest
BERLIN — More than 120 world leaders will attend this year's U.N. climate talks, and requests by environmental activists to stage a rally during the event would be responded to "positively," host Egypt said. Veteran diplomat Wael Aboulmagd, who heads the Egyptian delegation, told reporters Friday that his country...
US Privately Asks Ukraine to Show Russia It's Open to Talks, Washington Post Reports
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power,The Washington Post reported Saturday. The paper quoted unnamed people familiar with the...
US, Canada Sanction Haitian Politicians, Accuse Them of Gang Ties
The United States and Canada on Friday imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country's Senate, as Washington accused them of abusing their positions to traffic drugs and collaborate with gang networks in the country. The sanctions target Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and Youri Latortue,...
US Accuses Russia, China of Providing 'Blanket Protection' to North Korea
The United States criticized China and Russia at the U.N. Security Council on Friday for providing "blanket protection" to North Korea after Pyongyang launched a series of missile tests. North Korea "has enjoyed blanket protection from two members of this council," the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield,...
Britain Says Russian Conscripts Receive Little to No Training
Russia’s “newly mobilized conscripts likely have minimal training or no training at all,” Britain’s defense ministry said Saturday in its intelligence update. The report said that “Russia is probably struggling to provide military training for its current mobilization drive and its annual autumn conscription intake. The Russian Armed Forces were already stretched providing training for the approximate 300,000 troops required for its partial mobilization, announced in September.
Pakistan's Ex-PM Khan Blames Government for Assassination Plot
Islamabad, pakistan — Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday in his first public address after surviving an apparent assassination attempt that he was hit by four bullets in his right leg and sustained a fracture. The 70-year-old populist leader spoke from a hospital in Lahore, the capital...
Japan’s naval exercise tightens bonds with allies, South Korea
A multinational, multilateral naval exercise held in Japan showcased the combined defenses of 13 nations while rekindling cooperation between Japan and South Korea.
UK Reports Dismissals of Russian Commanders Since Ukraine Invasion
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Sunday in its daily intelligence report about Ukraine that there has been a “series of dismissals of senior Russian military commanders since the onset of the invasion in February 2022." The report said, “These dismissals represent a pattern of blame against senior Russian military...
State TV Reports Iran Tested Satellite-Carrying Rocket
Dubai, united arab emirates — Iran's Revolutionary Guards tested a new satellite-carrying rocket on Saturday, state media reported, a development likely to anger the United States. Washington fears the same long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also be used to launch nuclear warheads. Tehran has...
White House Discusses Iran Protests, Ukraine War, North Korean Missiles, US-Saudi Ties
Washington — John Kirby, the National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications, spoke with VOA White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara on whether President Joe Biden is signaling his support for regime change in Iran, the latest on the Ukraine war, North Korean provocations ahead of Biden's trip to Asia and whether the president will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
North Korea Launches 4 Missiles
North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles Saturday as the U.S. and South Korea continue military exercises that were extended an extra day in reaction to Pyongyang’s launches earlier in the week. South Korea’s defense ministry said the missiles flew about 130 kilometers and reached an altitude of about...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 5
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 1:40 p.m.: Heavy fighting is reported in the Ukraine's southern Kherson region. Russia continues targeting Ukrainian cities and villages inflicting more damage on the country’s energy and water infrastructure and killing civilians, The Associated Press reports. Meanwhile, over the last 24 hours Ukrainian forces attacked nine locations with Russian troops and military equipment as well as an ammunition depot in the Kherson region.
US Security Officials Warn Lone Actors Likely the Biggest Election Threat
Washington — U.S. officials charged with helping to secure the upcoming midterm elections fear the most dangerous and most likely threats may be difficult or impossible to detect in advance, and that the risk of violence will only escalate once the polls close. The assessment, based on intelligence from...
