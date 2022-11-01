ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Generating and Securing New Clients

The success of any business is dependent on a consistent customer flow. For a business to thrive, there must be a constant influx of new customers. Your law firm is a business! To increase revenue, lawyers must consistently find ways to generate new leads and regularly secure more clients. To increase their client base and, in turn, their revenue, successful law firms utilize a variety of proactive business tactics.

