Cindy Crawford Reveals That Women Can Also Have a 'Mid-Life Crisis' in Their 50s

Even though she’s a stunning supermodel , Cindy Crawford is letting everyone in on a little secret — her life isn’t perfect. At the age of 56, she recently found herself stuck in a bit of rut, so she had to shake things up to get herself back on track.

In the cover story in Haute Living , via the Daily Mail, Crawford cracked a joke about possibly having a “mid-life crisis,” but she took some major steps to help out when she felt off course recently. The fashion icon hired a coach to guide her when she’s feeling overwhelmed. “I started working with a coach this year, and one of the things that she speaks to me about is time,” she explained. “Specifically, where do I feel constricted, and where is it stressing me out?”

With a Type A personality, Crawford felt confined by her schedule and making sure each task was tended to. Of course, her personal relationships suffered as a result. “Let’s say I finish my workout at 9:30 and have my first call of the day at 10, so I have a half-hour to shower and get myself together,” she shared. “But, say, my husband wants to have a conversation with me. I found that I’d be looking at my watch, like, I have three minutes, and then he would get irritated, or I would feel the stress of knowing that now I wasn’t going to have time to put makeup on.” She was too “focused on being efficient” instead of adjusting her schedule and prioritizing her mental health.

Crawford is now “finding ways to give [herself] more breathing room” by “leaving a little bit more cushion for the unexpected.” It’s a great lesson for her because she put the needs of others ahead of her own while she was raising her children , Presley, 23, and Kaia, 21. Now they are all grown up, it’s time for Crawford to put herself first.

