ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Cindy Crawford Reveals That Women Can Also Have a 'Mid-Life Crisis' in Their 50s

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07RxLH_0iuY5sQd00

Even though she’s a stunning supermodel , Cindy Crawford is letting everyone in on a little secret — her life isn’t perfect. At the age of 56, she recently found herself stuck in a bit of rut, so she had to shake things up to get herself back on track.

In the cover story in Haute Living , via the Daily Mail, Crawford cracked a joke about possibly having a “mid-life crisis,” but she took some major steps to help out when she felt off course recently. The fashion icon hired a coach to guide her when she’s feeling overwhelmed. “I started working with a coach this year, and one of the things that she speaks to me about is time,” she explained. “Specifically, where do I feel constricted, and where is it stressing me out?”

With a Type A personality, Crawford felt confined by her schedule and making sure each task was tended to. Of course, her personal relationships suffered as a result. “Let’s say I finish my workout at 9:30 and have my first call of the day at 10, so I have a half-hour to shower and get myself together,” she shared. “But, say, my husband wants to have a conversation with me. I found that I’d be looking at my watch, like, I have three minutes, and then he would get irritated, or I would feel the stress of knowing that now I wasn’t going to have time to put makeup on.” She was too “focused on being efficient” instead of adjusting her schedule and prioritizing her mental health.

Crawford is now “finding ways to give [herself] more breathing room” by “leaving a little bit more cushion for the unexpected.” It’s a great lesson for her because she put the needs of others ahead of her own while she was raising her children , Presley, 23, and Kaia, 21. Now they are all grown up, it’s time for Crawford to put herself first.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity women who are 5 feet, 9 inches tall or over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z9Fgy_0iuY5sQd00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Models a White & Clingy SKIMS Dress That Leaves Very Little to the Imagination

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian knows how to usher in a new month by dialing up her social media posts a notch. On Nov. 1, the 42-year-old SKIMS founder posed in a new dress from her Soft Lounge Shimmer line that is sure to make the holiday season extra festive. Wearing a gorgeous, shapely white dress, the reality star flaunted her curves in a very seductive photo shoot. (See the photo HERE.) The “sexy” and “slightly sparkly” outfit is going to be a “must-have...
SheKnows

Lindsay Lohan Looks Fiercely Powerful in a Hypnotizing White Suit As She Prepares For Her Acting Comeback

Lindsay Lohan is coming back to our screens, and we cannot wait for our favorite Mean Girl to steal everyone’s hearts yet again. But before her comebacks hits Netflix, she’s turning heads with a cover story that is making waves all over the internet. On Oct 31, Lohan showed everyone that she’s in her comeback era, and she intends for all eyes to be back on her and her money movies. She uploaded a photo from her upcoming Cosmopolitan cover story with the caption, “Cosmopolitan: The Work Issue! 🤍.” She also tagged everyone who made it possible, from the creative director...
SheKnows

Florence Pugh Revealed All the Damaging Ways She Was Told to Alter Her Appearance as a Teen Actress

Florence Pugh had a swift rise in Hollywood, but that doesn’t mean it’s been an easy ride to the top. She’s revealing some of the toxic things that were said to her as a teen when she started booking major roles. The Don’t Worry Darling star shared with The Telegraph that when she was cast as a pop star in the TV series, Studio City, show executives started giving her notes on how to alter her appearance — she was 19 years old at the time. “All the things that they were trying to change about me—whether it was my weight, my...
epicstream.com

Ben Affleck Disappointed With Jennifer Lopez for Extending Her Stay in Europe Without Him? Deep Water Star Allegedly Turned To Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Advice

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have very busy careers. They have starred in several movies, and they are about to appear in a couple more projects in the coming months and years. Even though the couple understands how important their jobs are, there are ongoing rumors suggesting that Lopez had Affleck fooled.
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
DoYouRemember?

Christopher Schwarzenegger Continues On His Amazing Weight Loss Journey

Being a celebrity or having a superstar dad puts one in the spotlight, as this comes with a lot of public attention and criticism. Most popular figures and their children have used this to their advantage as they try to appear perfect or work towards the generally accepted norm. However, this is not a one-way thing, as their lifestyle has also influenced their fans, who see them as role models worth emulating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Travis Scott parties in Miami without Kylie Jenner after cheating denial

Travis Scott spent Halloween weekend partying solo in Miami following recent accusations that the rapper cheated on Kylie Jenner with an Instagram model. The “Sickomode” rapper performed poolside at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach to celebrate the Liv Golf tournament before heading to megaclub E11even where he rolled up at nearly 4 a.m. to party with friends.
MIAMI, FL
DoYouRemember?

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena’s Latest Body Transformation Amazes Fans

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s second son Joseph Baena is a combination of talents and good genes. The 25-year-old was a contestant on the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars. Joseph surprised his fans with his dance steps on the show, and many viewers were wowed at how he could perfectly make some moves despite muscular restrictions from his body-building journey, which is supposed to reduce his flexibility. However, he was eliminated from the show on the ‘prom night’ episode.
The Guardian

‘I don’t care what my value is today’: teen dream Ryan Phillippe on co-parenting with Reese Witherspoon and opening a B&B

Back in 2006, when Ryan Phillippe was 32, he flew to Costa Rica in the hope of escaping a media maelstrom. He and his wife of seven years, Reese Witherspoon, had announced they were separating, and the LA paparazzi, then at its peak madness, pursued him everywhere. So he left the country in search of anonymity. No such luck: when he landed, some people excitedly approached him.
People

Charlize Theron's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Charlize Theron's motherhood journey began in 2012 when she adopted her daughter Jackson, 10. Three years later, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress expanded her family again, adopting her younger daughter August, 7, in 2015. The star opened up to PEOPLE in 2018 about her decision to adopt and shared...
Us Weekly

Tristan Thompson Joins Khloe Kardashian and Kids at Kardashian-Jenner Family Halloween Party

No tricks! Tristan Thompson was spotted celebrating alongside ex Khloé Kardashian at a family Halloween party on Sunday, October 30. The 31-year-old NBA player appeared in the background of a TikTok video uploaded via the joint account shared by Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter, North West. In the clip, the 9-year-old gave glimpses of her family members and other guests in their spooky costumes with a sped-up version of Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” acting as the soundtrack.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Steals Her Mama’s Phone & The Video Is Priceless

Lights, camera, action — Grace Warrior is ready to be a star! The 19-month-old saw something she liked in mom Bindi Irwin’s phone (namely: her beautiful face) and decided to take off with it. Naturally, it resulted in the cutest video ever! It starts in selfie mode, as Irwin holds her daughter and smiles at the phone. “Hey!” She waved to the camera. But when Grace catches sight of herself, it’s all over. She grabs the phone and races off. I mean, can you blame her? The girl is adorable! The resulting video is a blur, as Grace runs through the wooded...
SheKnows

SheKnows

76K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy