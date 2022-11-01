ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 7

Michael Brown
3d ago

They will continue playing that card as long as these idiot judges and juries keep handing out the big bucks

Reply(1)
6
Related
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Ex-housekeeper for Jeff Bezos files discrimination lawsuit

A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Louisiana begins moving child inmates to notorious Angola prison’s former death row unit

Eight incarcerated young people have been moved from troubled detention facilities across Louisiana to a former death row unit on the grounds of Louisiana State Penitentiary, the “first phase” of the state’s “youth transfer” process to the notorious prison known as Angola, among other facilities.The West Feliciana Center for Youth at Angola – the site of a former plantation fuelled by slave labour that is now among the largest maximum security prisons in the US – stands near the gates to the sprawling prison complex.Four children from the Acadiana Center for Youth at St Martinville and four others from...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy