FedEx seeks to void $366 million verdict for Black former worker who alleged bias
Nov 1 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said it would ask a federal judge in Texas to throw out or reduce a jury's $366 million damages award to a Black former employee who accused the company of disciplining and firing her after she complained about racial discrimination.
msn.com
Judge orders NYC to REINSTATE and hand back pay to fired workers who refused to get COVID vaccine
A New York State judge has ordered city officials to reinstate and hand back pay to more than 1,000 employees who lost their job for refusing the COVID jab. Staten Island Supreme Court Justice Ralph Porzio wrote in his decision Monday night that the city's vaccine mandate was enacted illegally last year and is unconstitutional.
Black Woman Beat Up By White Couple Sues White Deputy For Discrimination and Mishandling Situation
A Black woman in Michigan has filed a lawsuit against a white officer after she claims she was discriminated against when the deputy responded to a fight between her and a white couple. According to the federal civil rights suit filed on Monday, Oct. 10, the fight happened outside a...
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
A mechanic who says he was fired after refusing to 'forgive and forget' a colleague's use of a racist slur is suing a Georgia county
Carlen Loyal said he refused to forgive a colleague who used an offensive term in a text message. He was fired two weeks later, according to a lawsuit.
Michelle Obama's Secret Service driver charged with harassment and intimidation
Former first lady Michelle Obama's Secret Service driver is being charged with criminal harassment and witness intimidation after allegedly using his position to torment a woman he was dating.
Christian childcare teacher who refused to read LGBT books to kids sues after being fired: 'Blatantly illegal'
A childcare teacher in California is suing her former employer after she was allegedly mistreated and terminated over her refusal to read LGBT-themed material to young children.
A juror who voted for life in Parkland trial wrote a letter to the judge. Read what it says
One of the jurors who rejected the death penalty and voted for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz to have life in prison wrote a letter to the judge.
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Charlotte fraud analyst accused of stealing nearly $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds
CHARLOTTE — A former fraud analyst at Wells Fargo is now accused of fraud after allegedly taking nearly $1 million in a scheme to bilk a COVID-19 relief program, federal authorities tell Channel 9. The case involves money from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to go to...
BET
Black Staffer Sues Planned Parenthood For Allegedly Firing Her After Complaints Of Racial Discrimination
A Black former Planned Parenthood director sued the reproductive health organization on Wednesday (Oct. 19) for allegedly firing her as retaliation for her complaints about workplace race discrimination. In the federal lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Nicole Moore said the organization has...
SCOTUS Shows Trump the Door Just Nine Days After Former President Asked Justice Thomas to Take Up Mar-a-Lago Docs Case
Siding with the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accept an application by former president Donald Trump to vacate a circuit court ruling connected to a search executed at Mar-a-Lago. Trump filed the application with Justice Clarence Thomas on Oct. 4. The U.S. Department...
Trump Threatens Journalists With Prison Rape for Not Revealing Supreme Court Leak (Video)
“When this person realizes he’s going to be the bride of another prisoner very shortly he will…’tell you exactly who that leaker is!'” Trump warned. Former President Donald Trump threatened journalists with prison rape Saturday, suggesting the federal government use violence as a way to combat leaks to the media from journalists.
Jury rejects racial discrimination claim in Navy's promotion process
The seven-person jury deliberated for less than an hour before returning the unanimous verdict in the Navy's favor.
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Fitisemanu v. U.S. sought to challenge the racist Insular Cases, which treat inhabitants of U.S. territories differently from citizens of the 50 states and D.C.
Supervisor had employee shot to death after exposing underpaid workers, feds say
The supervisor and his brother took $3.5 million from employees’ paychecks in Georgia, prosecutors say.
Ex-housekeeper for Jeff Bezos files discrimination lawsuit
A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle...
Louisiana begins moving child inmates to notorious Angola prison’s former death row unit
Eight incarcerated young people have been moved from troubled detention facilities across Louisiana to a former death row unit on the grounds of Louisiana State Penitentiary, the “first phase” of the state’s “youth transfer” process to the notorious prison known as Angola, among other facilities.The West Feliciana Center for Youth at Angola – the site of a former plantation fuelled by slave labour that is now among the largest maximum security prisons in the US – stands near the gates to the sprawling prison complex.Four children from the Acadiana Center for Youth at St Martinville and four others from...
Judge rules federal law banning guns with serial numbers removed is unconstitutional
A federal judge blocked a federal law on Wednesday that prohibits the possession of a firearm with an “altered, obliterated or removed” serial number in light of the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling expanding gun rights earlier this year. U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin ruled that no historical...
