Ramada Will Pay a Lucky Someone $10,000 to Eat and Travel for Three Weeks

If you’ve ever dreamt of traveling for a living, Ramada by Wyndham is here to make your dreams come true. The hotel brand just announced its search for a CEO, aka a Chief Eats Officer, who will travel the world in search of its most delicious culinary delights. The three-week gig will pay $10,000, plus the cost of accommodations, economy airfare, a $150 daily travel stipend and Wyndham Rewards Diamond level membership for one year.
TheStreet

Another Airline Is Planning an All-You-Can-Fly Subscription

All-you-can-fly subscriptions have a mixed history. The most iconic experience of an unlimited flight subscription is still when one New York investment banker Steven Rothstein bought an unlimited American Airlines (AAL) pass for $250,000 in the 1980s and spent the next 25 years flying first class nonstop. The airline had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

Is Booking Through Credit Card Travel Portals Really Worth It?

Credit card travel portals offer an alternative to online travel booking websites that let you pay with credit card rewards. These portals are convenient, and some let you earn bonus points just for booking travel through the portal. Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023. See: If Your Credit...
Woonsocket Call

Visitors to ‘Dubai Active’ Earn by Walking, Thanks to Limoverse

Dubai, UAE, 2nd November 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Visitors to Dubai Active Show, one of the biggest fitness and wellness shows in the world, were in for a huge surprise when they earned money just from walking inside the exhibition centre. The show that was hosted at Dubai World Trade Center and ended on October 30, had more than 20,000 people visiting over three days. Visitors had to just download the Limoverse app, available on Play Store and App Store and walk through the exhibition arena and reach the Limoverse Fitness Stage to claim their Limo crypto tokens from Limoverse, the world’s first blockchain based health and wellness ecosystem and metaverse. Limo is an ERC 20 token from Limoverse and soon going to be listed in all the major crypto exchanges.
ffnews.com

Bank of Ireland introducing bio-sourced debit and credit cards

Bank of Ireland has begun rolling out bio-sourced debit and credit cards across its entire cards portfolio. This initiative, which over time will replace all debit and credit plastic cards issued by the Bank, is supporting the reduction of single use plastic in Bank of Ireland’s products and services.
The Independent

Japan travel: Eight ways to save money when visiting this pricey tourist favourite

We’ve decided it’s high time to bust the myth that you’ll need to be prepared to splash some serious cash to travel around Japan. Don’t get us wrong – it might not be the cheapest Asian country to explore, but there are various ways to cut costs, many of which relate to following the lead of locals.Embrace vending machine coffeeThere’s not much you can’t buy from a Japanese vending machine, whether it’s a brand new shirt, refrigerated flowers or a pair of pants. Don’t discount the hot drinks sold by these machines either. The coffee, tea and cocoa drinks aren’t...
PYMNTS

Booking.com's In-House Payments Service Processes 40% of Sales

Macroeconomic headwinds did little to slow the airspeed of Booking.com and its portfolio of brands as the largest online travel agency (OTA) saw a return to 2019 levels in flights and room nights and the company doubled down on its payments platform and “connected trip” concept. On its...

