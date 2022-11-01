Dubai, UAE, 2nd November 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Visitors to Dubai Active Show, one of the biggest fitness and wellness shows in the world, were in for a huge surprise when they earned money just from walking inside the exhibition centre. The show that was hosted at Dubai World Trade Center and ended on October 30, had more than 20,000 people visiting over three days. Visitors had to just download the Limoverse app, available on Play Store and App Store and walk through the exhibition arena and reach the Limoverse Fitness Stage to claim their Limo crypto tokens from Limoverse, the world’s first blockchain based health and wellness ecosystem and metaverse. Limo is an ERC 20 token from Limoverse and soon going to be listed in all the major crypto exchanges.

