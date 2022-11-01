ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia man sentenced for violations during Nebraska hunting trip

A Georgia hunter has been sentenced to two years of probation for transporting illegally obtained wildlife during a mule deer hunt in Nebraska. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday that Chad M. McCullough, 34, of Franklin, Georgia, traveled to the North Platte area in fall 2020 along with two other people from Georgia to hunt with Noble Outdoors, a taxidermy business that also offered guided hunting and fishing tours.
Two who served on Lincoln City Council now competing for Nebraska legislative seat

Roy Christensen and Jane Raybould, who served on the Lincoln City Council together for six years, are now vying for the District 28 seat in the Legislature. In a general election season marked by often heated state and local races, both candidates have said they dislike negative campaigning and have largely avoided attacking each other, despite their often heated exchanges from the City Council dais.
