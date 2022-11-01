Read full article on original website
Related
doniphanherald.com
Georgia man sentenced for violations during Nebraska hunting trip
A Georgia hunter has been sentenced to two years of probation for transporting illegally obtained wildlife during a mule deer hunt in Nebraska. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday that Chad M. McCullough, 34, of Franklin, Georgia, traveled to the North Platte area in fall 2020 along with two other people from Georgia to hunt with Noble Outdoors, a taxidermy business that also offered guided hunting and fishing tours.
doniphanherald.com
Back in the day, Nov. 4, 1986: Kay Orr defeats Helen Boosalis in Nebraska governor's race
Thirty-six years ago today, Nebraska provided a national first when two women candidates competed in the governor's race: Republican Kay Orr, 47, and Democrat Helen Boosalis, 67. Orr won, becoming the first elected woman Republican governor in the country. As the first women nominated as candidates for governor in Nebraska,...
doniphanherald.com
Two who served on Lincoln City Council now competing for Nebraska legislative seat
Roy Christensen and Jane Raybould, who served on the Lincoln City Council together for six years, are now vying for the District 28 seat in the Legislature. In a general election season marked by often heated state and local races, both candidates have said they dislike negative campaigning and have largely avoided attacking each other, despite their often heated exchanges from the City Council dais.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska State Board of Education restriction on public comment irks critics
No public comment was allowed at Friday’s Nebraska State Board of Education meeting, a decision the board president said was routine and not unprecedented. But the move upset board critics who suspected politics were at play so close to Tuesday’s election. Board President Patsy Koch Johns said that...
Comments / 0