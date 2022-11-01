Read full article on original website
Blow to hopes of a deal with Albania as its PM warns Braverman to treat his country with respect OLD
Plans to speed up the removal of Albanians who arrive on small boats have been dealt a blow after the country’s prime minister warned Suella Braverman the UK must treat his country with “respect” if it wants a deal. In an extraordinary attack, the already embattled home secretary was accused of discriminating against Albanians to excuse homegrown “policy failures”.Edi Rama also hit out at what he said were “insane” beliefs and “easy rhetoric”. Ms Braverman, who was reappointed last week just days after she resigned over a security breach, singled out Albanians as part of what she described as...
Braverman under pressure to fix migrant crisis as legal threat looms
The embattled Home Secretary is under mounting pressure to get a handle on the migrant crisis as the Government faces potential legal action over an asylum centre with conditions branded “dire” by senior MPs.Immigration minister Robert Jenrick estimated about 3,500 people remained at the Manston facility in Kent on Wednesday night – despite its maximum capacity of 1,600 – as his boss faced questions over what will be done to address overcrowding at the site, as well as small boat crossings in general.Suella Braverman was also under fire from the prime minister of Albania, who accused Britain of becoming like...
Ireland’s Call: Navigating Brexit by Stephen Collins review – how Dublin got Brussels on side
When I finished Stephen Collins’ book on how Ireland responded to Britain’s decision to leave the EU, a tale of shrewd politicking and diplomacy in Dublin, an image came to mind: a mouse whispering to an elephant, which then calmly sits on and squashes a chest-beating gorilla. No...
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
BBC
Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'
The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
A moment that changed me: ‘We crossed the border from Northern Ireland when I was six, and the adults bristled’
A family outing to County Mayo had a fairytale, idyllic quality. But it was underpinned by dramatic tension as we were questioned at a checkpoint heading into the Republic
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
BBC
Kansas woman who led all-female IS battalion sentenced to 20 years
A US woman who admitted leading an all-female battalion of the Islamic State group (IS) has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Allison Fluke-Ekren, a 42-year-old from Kansas, committed terrorist acts in Iraq, Syria and Libya over an eight-year period. She also admitted to giving military training to more...
‘Come to Germany and learn’: Albanian PM criticises UK’s immigration stance
Edi Rama tells press conference in Berlin that UK rhetoric sounds like ‘screams from a madhouse’
BBC
West Lane Hospital: Government apologises after teenager deaths
The government has apologised after an investigation found three teenage girls died after "multifaceted and systemic" failures in NHS mental health care. Christie Harnett, 17, Nadia Sharif, 17, and Emily Moore, 18, had complex mental health needs and were patients at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough. Health minister Maria Caulfield...
Danes vote in battle for centre ground as political, economic crises loom
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Danes went the polls on Tuesday with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen hoping for a vote of confidence in her handling of the pandemic and for her leadership to overcome soaring inflation and geopolitical insecurity.
No decision yet on election in Northern Ireland, says Coveney
The UK Government has yet to decide whether to call an election in Northern Ireland, a senior Irish minister has said.Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was commenting after holding talks with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris in Belfast to discuss the ongoing political uncertainty at Stormont.Mr Heaton-Harris faced criticism for failing to set a date for a new poll last Friday when a legislative deadline for calling the election passed.He had previously vowed to announce a poll the minute the deadline lapsed.The 24-week deadline for forming a functioning assembly and powersharing executive in following May’s election ran out at midnight...
Kim Jong Un Inches Closer to All-Out War Than Ever Before
They’re playing war games on both sides of the North-South line between the two Koreas, coming close to the real thing but stopping short of killing their enemies.First there were the U.S. and South Korean warplanes, more than 240 of them led by F-35s configured for both their air forces, then the North Korean warnings of retribution, followed by volley after volley of North Korean missile and cannon shots.North Korean gunners kept up the beat Thursday, launching an intercontinental ballistic missile of the sort that could theoretically carry a warhead to the U.S.The missile did not fly over Japan, as...
Simon Coveney says he will not stop visiting NI or be intimidated by threats
Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister has said he will continue to make regular visits to Northern Ireland and will not be intimidated by loyalists objecting to his presence.Simon Coveney also addressed recent loyalist anger about the prospect of UK/Irish joint authority if devolution was not restored in Belfast.Mr Coveney insisted joint authority was not the “focus” of the Irish government as he expressed frustration that too much attention was being paid to it.Some unionists and loyalists have criticised the Irish government’s role in the Brexit process and partly blame Dublin for the creation of the Northern Ireland Protocol and the economic...
BBC
'Worryingly high' levels of violence remain at Werrington youth jail
"Worryingly high" levels of violence remain at a young offender institution in Staffordshire that was the most violent in England and Wales. HMYOI Werrington was still struggling to manage behaviour and provide a purposeful regime for children, a September visit by inspectors found. In January inspectors said it had the...
Firebombing at UK immigration office handling Channel migrants
An attacker on Sunday threw firebombs at an immigration office used to process asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats and was later found dead. The BBC quoted the Home Office as saying the attack took part at the Western Jet Foil Border Force centre in the major Channel port town, used to process asylum seekers.
Arrests after Just Stop Oil protesters target MI5 and Home Office OLD
Just Stop Oil activists have sprayed orange paint over London’s MI5 building and fire extinguishers outside the Home Office.The climate protesters have also covered News UK’s headquarters and the Bank of England with paint in a wave of action in central London on Monday morning.The group said the buildings were chosen to represent the pillars that support and maintain the power of the fossil fuel economy.Just Stop Oil has vowed to protest every day this month in a call for an end to all new oil and gas licenses. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukScotland Yard...
Russia-Ukraine war evokes Europe’s privatized ‘nuclear renaissance,’ over $400 million raised
The energy crisis due to the ongoing Russia-Ukrain war has led to a sprout of private companies in Europe expediting a "nuclear renaissance." Even before the end of the year, over U.S. $400 million has been raised in 2022 by nuclear startups in Europe, Business Insider reported on Tuesday. "Russia's...
