VIDEO: Keys in the Miami-Florida State game to watch

Watch a discussion previewing the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles. Miami (4-4, 2-2 ACC) hosts Florida State (5-3, 3-3) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC). Florida State won last year's meeting 31-28 while Miami leads the all-time series 35-31. WorldWideWest's West Lamy joins the show as...
Podcast: Previewing the FSU game

The Miami Hurricanes will take on their biggest rival on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium. Florida State is considered a strong favorite going into the game as UM looks to pull off an upset win at home. What is this 2022 FSU team all about? Who are the key...
