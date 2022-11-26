The best Olaplex Black Friday deals 2022, including 47% off cult favorites

The Olaplex Black Friday deals present a rare opportunity to save money on the brand's cult products, and this year is no different. From the iconic No.3 Hair Perfector to the staple shampoo and conditioner, you can get discounts of up to 47% across retailers this weekend.

Though Black Friday was yesterday, the majority of retailers are hosting their Black Friday sales throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday (28 November). However, due to the popularity of Olaplex products, there is no guarantee how long stocks will last on each site.

The best discounts we have seen this weekend include a huge 47% off the No.3 Hair Perfector at Amazon UK , savings of 30% off Cult Beauty in the US with code BF30 , and 25% off all Olaplex products at Space NK in the UK . Plus, for true Olaplex lovers, you can get the whole Olaplex Repair System for under $200 on the Olaplex US website .

Where to find the best Olaplex Black Friday deals in the UK

Best Olaplex Black Friday deals available today in the UK

Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector: £28 £14.85 | Amazon

No.3 is one of Olaplex's signature and most popular products, plus one of our best hair masks , and for good reason. It is designed to be used as a repairing treatment (not a conditioner), from one to three times a week, to hydrate and bring back shine to damaged and dry hair.

Here at w&h, we love how shiny and smooth this makes our hair feel—having used it religiously for the past two years, it's one of our Olaplex must-haves. You can save even more through this Amazon deal if you subscribe to regular deliveries of the product, but it's already sitting at a huge 47% off. View Deal

Olaplex Clarifying Shampoo Bundle No.4P, No.4C and No.5: £84 £53.46 | LookFantastic

Get a huge 36% off the RRP of this clarifying bundle, ideal for promoting brighter and glossier hair. Those with bleach or heat-damaged hair will know how difficult it can be to add that healthy shine back into your locks - but this bundle is here to save you. It includes a purple shampoo, a clarifying shampoo and a moisturizing conditioner, so has everything you need for day-to-day use to improve the look and feel of your hair. At this price, you can't go wrong. View Deal

Clarifying Shampoo Bundle: £84 £53.47 | Look Fantastic

Olaplex’s clarifying shampoo should be used around once a week to remove any excess oil and build-up in the hair - let it sit in the hair for five minutes before washing, then follow with the brand’s Bond Maintenance conditioner, also included in this bundle. No.3 is a rich treatment that will protect and nourish colored and/or damaged hair. So if you have dry or brittle hair, this is the kit you should go for (as opposed to the option above).

There is a huge 36% off the RRP of this bundle, which is just £53.47, down from £84, once the discount code EXTRA5 is applied at checkout. If you’ve been eyeing up the brand’s clarifying shampoo for a while, this deal is not one to miss. View Deal

Blond Enhancer Routine: £84 £53.46 | Look Fantastic

This bundle is specifically designed with blond hair in mind, as it includes a No.3 Hair Perfector, No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner and the brand’s No.4P Blond Enhancer Toning Shampoo, which reduces brassy tones in hair that’s colored blond, while also working to repair broken bonds within the hair and keep it hydrated and shiny. Add the code EXTRA5 at checkout and get even more off this already-reduced bundle - there’s an impressive 36% of savings to be found here. View Deal

No.4 and No.5 Kit: £56 £41.94 | Cult Beauty

Ideally, the Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Bond Maintenance Conditioner from Olaplex should be used together, to enhance the bond protection and maintenance that the brand is known and loved for.

While pricier than your average drugstore shampoo and conditioner, this bundle is 25% off at the moment on Cult Beauty, so there has never been a better time to invest. Gentle enough to use every time you wash your hair, but intensive enough to hydrate the hair and repair any damage from coloring or heat. View Deal

Olaplex Ultimate Repair Duo: £56 £42 | SpaceNK

If you're after a low-maintenance haircare routine that will really make a difference, look no further than these two products. No.0 contains the highest dose of Olaplex technology out of the whole product range, and is designed to be used on dry hair as a primer for No.3. Simply spritz No.0 all over, and follow up by applying No.3 as normal. Continue with your usual wash routine, and reap the benefits of thoroughly repaired hair. View Deal

No.6 Bond Smoother: £28 £21 | Cult Beauty

No.6 is a leave-in cream which protects the hair against heat, for example during blow drying, while also nourishing and moisturizing the hair due to the vitamin E and coconut oil formula. Frizz will be highly reduced, too, as this lightweight cream promises to keep frizz at bay for up to 72 hours. No.6 usually has an RRP of £26 to £28, so this 25% discount from Cult Beauty is one of the best Olaplex deals we've seen and likely won't be around for much longer. View Deal

No.9 Bond Protector Hair Serum: £28 £19.80 | Amazon

This nourishing leave-in serum not only protects the hair against heat damage - of up to 450°F - but also pollution. The silicone-free formula is suitable for all hair types, and styles the hair at the same time as smoothing, detangling and reducing static, making it the perfect serum for hair that’s prone to frizz and fly-aways, or tends to get dry in colder weather. This 29% discount brings the price down to just £19.80, with free Prime delivery and returns available. View Deal

No.4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo: £28 £21 | SpaceNK

This toning shampoo will help blonde hair to look bright and freshly toned, keeping brassiness at bay whilst still nourishing the hair. While purple shampoo can sometimes be damaging for the hair, Olaplex's formula is particularly hydrating and protective, as is the case with all the brand's products. Be sure to nab this 25% discount from SpaceNK while stocks last. View Deal

Hair Repair Treatment Kit: £60 £45 | Cult Beauty

This coveted Hair Repair Treatment Kit is currently 25% off at Cult Beauty. Within the set, you'll receive the brand's Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment spray, No.3 Hair Perfector, and the No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner. The four-piece kit endeavours to build the bonds back in your hair and reverse hair damage as much as possible. This is a great option if you're currently looking for Christmas gift ideas for friends . View Deal

The 4 Step Bond Maintenance Routine: £112 £84 | SpaceNK

This kit is similar to the brand’s Bond Maintenance System gift set, but alongside No.3, No.4 and No.5, it also features No.8 Moisture Mask, which is an intensive hair mask best used weekly, as opposed to No.3, which can be used more regularly (up to three times a week if your hair is particularly damaged). Apply No.3 to damp hair and leave for 10 minutes, before washing and conditioning with No.4 and No.5, and indulge in No.8 when your hair needs a highly concentrated, reparative treatment. With 25% off, this SpaceNK deal allows you to get these four high-quality products for just £84. View Deal

No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask: £28 £21 | SpaceNK

This highly concentrated hair mask is designed to be used weekly. It works to protect hair that might be damaged from heat or coloring and leave your locks soft and hydrated. While an intensive mask, it won't cause build-up in the hair, instead leaving it silky and smooth as well as working to repair any breakages and damage. Currently available for 25% off at SpaceNK, this is one of the lowest prices we have come across for No.8. View Deal

No.7 Bonding Oil: £28 £21 | Cult Beauty

No.7 Bonding Oil is designed for both damp and dry hair, and it even provides heat protection up to 450 degrees, as well as UV protection, making this a suitable hair oil for the whole year. We personally love the Bonding Oil at w&h to tame frizz and fly-aways, whilst also ensuring that our hair is nourished and hydrated.

Top tip: you'll want to ensure you're only using a tiny pool of the oil to avoid your hair (especially finer hair) looking greasy. But because you only use a small amount, you can guarantee that this product will last you for months. Snag this hero product for 25% off at Cult Beauty. View Deal

Ultimate Essentials Kit: £28 £21 | Cult Beauty

This kit contains exactly what it says on the tin; all of the essentials you'll need to get started caring for your hair. There are four 30ml size products—the No.3 Hair Perfector, the No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, the No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, and the No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask, and one 40ml product, the Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment. This deal already offers a saving of 25%, but when you consider the kit is worth £30, you're actually saving 30% off the RRP. View Deal

Bond Maintenance System: £92 £73.60 | John Lewis

There's an impressive 20% off of this Bond Maintenance System set at John Lewis at the moment - a fantastic saving on some of Olaplex's best products. With 250ml bottles of Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector, Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, and Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, you have pretty much everything you need for a protective haircare routine.

The trio provides all the essentials if you're looking to improve the quality of your hair—put simply, they will work together to repair broken bonds, leaving you with less frizz, and sleeker, stronger locks. This would make for a fantastic Christmas gift for mom ! View Deal

Jumbo No.3 (250ml): £52 £41.60 | ASOS

Save even more by bulk-buying your No.3 Hair Perfector with this deal on the ‘jumbo’ 250ml size. The larger size of this popular Olaplex product is discounted by 20% in the ASOS Black Friday sale, presenting a fantastic opportunity to get even more product and spend even less. This larger size will last you a while before you need to top up again, so it is money well spent. View Deal

Olaplex Style and Strengthen Hair Set: £38 £28.50 | Space NK

This Olaplex set is worth £60, but is currently available at Space NK for just £28.50. It includes the No.6 Bond Smoother, No.7 Bonding Oil and a sample size of No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum - a perfect Christmas gift for friends, all products protect and hydrate the hair while eliminating frizz. View Deal

Where to find the best Olaplex Black Friday deals in the US

Best Olaplex Black Friday deals available today in the US

No.7 Bonding Oil: $30 $19.57 | Cult Beauty

Use code BF30 at checkout to get this oil for a rare 30% off. This concentrated styling oil can be used daily on either damp or dry hair, and reduces frizz and fly-aways while also providing heat protection. On dry hair especially, we recommend either using a very small amount of the oil, or only working it through the ends, to avoid making your hair look greasy. This small bottle goes a long way, so it’ll last you for months to come and is the perfect size for travel. View Deal

Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask: $21 $19.57 | Cult Beauty

For extremely dry hair that needs as much hydration as it can get, we always recommend the No.8 mask. By far one of our favorite Olaplex products, it will totally transform the look and feel of your hair after each use. Especially good for frizzy hair that is prone to tangling, a weekly treatment with No.8 will give you the soft locks you have always dreamed of. It is currently 30% off at Cult Beauty with code BF30, and we recommend snapping this one up quick. View Deal

Olaplex Hero Bundle: $115.92 $81.02 | Cult Beauty

The Hero bundle from Olaplex is currently 30% off at Cult Beauty with code BF30. Nab the shampoo and conditioner from the brand, alongside No.3 Hair Perfector - a more concentrated treatment designed to reduce breakage and repair damage to the hair. We recommend snapping up this deal quick, as it won’t last for long. View Deal

No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo 250ml: $30 $19.57 | Cult Beauty

One of the best shampoos for colored hair , Olaplex's No.4 shampoo gives hair a voluminous boost, while simultaneously protecting the hair and nourishing the scalp. Suitable for all hair types, it works great when combined with the brand's No.3 Hair Perfector, and while intensely hydrating, is also light enough to be used every time you wash your hair/every day. Use code BF30 to get this hero product for 30% off. View Deal

Olaplex Bond Enhancer Toning Shampoo: $28 $19.57 | Cult Beauty

Toning shampoos can often feel quite drying, which is why we were so pleased when Olaplex released its own version of the must-have product for blondes. Designed to remove brassiness and keep blonde hair bright, this shampoo also works to replenish dry and damaged hair. If your hair is bleached, this is the one product you need in your kit. Use code BF30 to score 30% off whilst you can. View Deal

No.4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo: $30 $22.50 | SpaceNK

If you're wondering how often you should wash your hair , with a clarifying shampoo, it's very straightforward. This particular product is intended for use once a week, as its main aim is to remove impurities and build-up from your hair, rather than simply washing it. It’s sulphate-free and pH-neutral, so it’ll deeply cleanse the hair without damaging the strands. View Deal

No.3 Hair Perfector: $30 $22.50 | SpaceNK

Olaplex’s best-loved hair treatment can be used once a week, or two to three times a week if your hair is particularly damaged. Designed to strengthen, protect and hydrate colored hair, this vegan-friendly formula should be used before shampoo and conditioner for best results, including softer hair and less visible split ends. This is a great deal on this popular product, so we recommend snapping it up quick. View Deal

No.3, No.6 and No.7 Trio: $90 $60 | Look Fantastic

These three Olaplex products are worth $90 all together, but with this bundle you can get them all for $60. The No.6 Bond Smoother is a concentrated leave-in serum, which eliminates frizz as well as hydrating the hair and strengthening the bonds in it. No.3 can be used more regularly for a nourishing top-up, and No.7 Bonding Oil is great for applying to dry hair on those frizz-heavy days - just make sure not to add it to your roots if you know you’re prone to greasy hair. View Deal

The Complete Hair Repair System: $240 $180 | Olaplex

Get the entire original Olaplex collection in one fell swoop with this deal from Olaplex themselves, which includes almost all of their products - No.0, No.3, No.4, No.5, No.6, No.7, No.8 and No.9 - for less than $200. That’s $25 off the RRP, and a great price for the this range of the brand’s nourishing, reparative products, from serums and shampoos to oils and more. Note that it doesn’t include things like the clarifying shampoos, or blond enhancing shampoos from Olaplex. View Deal

No.0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment: $30 $22.50 | SpaceNK

Based off of the treatment used by professional stylists when applying Olaplex in salons, this reparative treatment can be used either on its own, or alongside No.3 Hair Perfector for particularly damaged hair. Apply the nozzle to dry hair, working through the hair from root to tip and let sit for 10 minutes, before shampooing and conditioning. View Deal

Repair, Hydrate and Protect Trio: $109 $81.75 | SpaceNK

This set features three of Olaplex’s most reparative treatments: No.3 is a pre-wash formula, while No.8 should be used less often for intensive hair repair, and No.9 is a leave-in serum which detangles, smooths and eliminates frizz, ready for the day’s styling. If you’re looking for a luxurious Christmas gift for her or just want to treat yourself, this 25% discount makes this kit very affordable. View Deal

Olaplex Bond Maintenance System Set: $126.96 $88.74 | Cult Beauty

The Bond Maintenance Set is 30% off at the moment on Cult Beauty with code BF30, and for a set with products worth $137 included, that’s a great saving. Get started with Olaplex’s products with this kit, which includes No.3 Hair Perfector, No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, and No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner. Use the set a couple of times a week for a hydrating routine which will repair colored, damaged hair and protect it pollution, heat damage, further coloring treatments and more. View Deal

Olaplex Smooth & Healthy Hair Set: $60 $42 | Ulta Beauty

The Smooth & Healthy Hair Set includes Olaplex's No.3 Hair Perfector and No.6 Bond Smoother: the former should be used before shampoo, and the latter is a leave-in styling cream which should be applied to the hair after washing and conditioning. Both products work to repair and nourish the hair, as well as ensuring the hair stays sleek and silky rather than frizzy (a problem many of us face as the weather gets colder and windier). This order qualifies for free shipping with Ulta Beauty, and you can also two free gifts on the site if you add another $18 to your order. View Deal

Olaplex Traveling Stylist Salon Kit: $62.95 $49 | Walmart

If you don't mind buying from a third party seller via Walmart, this kit has a 22% discount, and comes with free shipping. It includes the No.1 Bond Multiplier, No.2 Bond Perfector and No.3 Hair Perfector. Originally intended for use by hair stylists, this makes a great travel kit for when you need to tend to frizzy or uncooperative hair on the go. View Deal

How long will the Olaplex Black Friday sale last?

Retailers with some of the best Olaplex Black Friday deals at the moment such as Look Fantastic and ASOS have confirmed that their sale will last up to and including Cyber Monday , which falls on November 28, with Look Fantastic stating that new deals are due to be added every day until then.

We would expect Olaplex Black Friday deals in general to last until Cyber Monday this year, and include extra deals and discounts on that day. However, some deals will only last as long as there is stock, and as Olaplex Black Friday deals are always popular, we expect some products to go out of stock before the weekend is up.

Will there be Olaplex deals for Cyber Monday?

It is very likely that sales on Olaplex products will run until Cyber Monday, which falls on 28 November. Retailers such as Amazon have already started their Cyber Monday offers and discounts, whilst others have stated that Black Friday offers will run until Monday night.

However, we have already found several cult Olaplex products and kits to be out of stock today. If you see a product you like for a good discount, we recommend snapping it up quite quickly, as there is no guarantee how long stocks will last.

What Olaplex products were in the Black Friday sale last year?

There were some great deals across Olaplex's entire range last year, with the chance to get as much as 25% off many of their most popular products.

In the US for example, there was a 25% discount at Cult Beauty on the coveted No.3 Hair Perfector, bringing the price down to $27 from $36. And in the UK, there were some great deals available at Space NK—the No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask for example saw a £8.50 discount, taking it from £28 to £19.50.

Some of the biggest and best price cuts last year were seen at retailer Look Fantastic. In the UK, the entire Olaplex range was subject to discounts of up to 39% off, with some of the biggest savings seen on bundles or collections. The Olaplex Hero Bundle was reduced by £15, going from £78 to £62.98, and the Olaplex Complete Collection saw a massive saving of £72.22. It went from £182 to £109.78.

Is it worth buying Olaplex?

The question of whether Olaplex is worth the investment is, of course, subjective. However our beauty team - who test hundreds of products every year - rates Olaplex as having some of the best hair masks to help repair hair, and best shampoo for colored hair on the market at the moment.

The brand's biggest draw is the fact that their products are rooted in bond-maintenance science. They explain that the bonds in our hair—which, when strong, are the reason hair looks healthy, sleek and shiny—can often be broken by heat styling and coloring. Most of Olaplex's products attempt to repair this damage, to leave hair as healthy as possible. And many customers often experience fantastic results with continued use. Because of this, Olaplex is generally considered to be well worth purchasing despite the premium price tag.