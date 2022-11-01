ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 0

Related
olneyenterprise.com

Archer City meat processor gets OK to butcher cattle

An Archer City deer processor began butchering cattle last week for local ranchers who continue to sharply cull their herds over the spiraling cost of feeding their animals in the midst of a drought. 4C Wild Game Processing, a well-known deer processor, now will operate year-round and is offering kill...
ARCHER CITY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Quick-thinking neighbor helps douse apartment fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some Wichita Falls apartment residents have a quick-thinking neighbor to thank after they reportedly helped stop a fire. According to Wichita Falls Fire Department assistant fire marshal, Jared Burchett, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the fire department responded to the 1500 block of Trigg Lane for structure fire at the Silent […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

KFDX member recipient of Patsy Baggett Service Award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Child Welfare Board is honoring a member of the KFDX family. The board held a luncheon to award its 2022 Patsy Baggett Service Award. This year’s recipient went to our very own Meredith Crowe who works in our sales department. The award honors recipients for work in caring […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

New homes being built on the city’s East Side

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The east side of Wichita Falls will soon see some new high-end housing popping up around the area. City councilman for District 2 Larry Nelson has spent the past year on City Council. He is working hard with one goal in mind: continue revitalizing the east side of town. One way […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Foster parent arrested for invasive visual recording

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been arrested for allegedly video taping a 13-year-old while in the shower. According to the arrest warrant, on Sept. 29, 2022, Wichita Falls Police detectives were examining a cellphone that belonged to William Kent Hathaway for information stemming from an indecency with a child case. Hathaway […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

LPD searches for pedestrian hit and run witness

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is currently searching for residents who may have witnessed an early morning hit and run involving a pedestrian on Friday. According to a Facebook post by LPD, the hit and run took place a little before 6 a.m. on Friday at SE 45th St. and Lee Blvd., and the pedestrian was gravely injured.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD details plan to stop Kirby takeover, shutdown

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “Kirby Middle School is worth saving,” Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said. “We know that if we do not get out in year five, their academic lives here at Kirby is over as far as we know it, so this was all hands on deck, a five-alarm fire. We have to do something now and what we’ve tried in years past hasn’t worked.”
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Tornados possible during Friday morning storms

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friday morning commute for some Texomans could be impacted due to predicted severe weather in the area. As we head into Friday morning, we will see chances for severe storms in the region. Starting at 6 a.m. and continuing until Noon, is when the northwestern and western counties will see their […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

The future of Kirby Middle School part 2

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “Failure isn’t an option, the only option is to succeed,” Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Donny Lee said. Kirby Middle School remains the top priority for the Wichita Falls ISD. After four years of being an improvement required or F-rated school, the pressure is on to get STAAR test scores up this spring. We looked at what would happen if they didn’t succeed in part two of this series. This time, we’re diving into the district’s all-hands-on-deck approach in part two of the future of Kirby.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Casa Mañana Celebrates 75th Anniversary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One Wichita Falls restaurant celebrated its 75th anniversary Friday and hosted a ribbon cutting. Casa Mañana manager, Seth Lions, has worked there for about 11 years. His great-great uncle, Nick Karr, opened the restaurant in 1947 and it is now owned by his son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Vicky Karr.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton Police Department investigating deadly shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after an early morning shooting Saturday in Lawton. Officers were called to a bar on northwest Cache Road before 2 a.m. They found one person with injuries who was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The Lawton Police Department’s...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

UPDATED: WFPD says Garcia involved in multiple shootings

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE 4:15 p.m.: Newly released court documents are shedding light on the investigation into a shooting that claimed the life of a 45 year old Wichita Falls man. Officers arrested Sidney Donnell Garcia Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at a motel in the 1700 block...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old child died Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of North Rosewood in reference to CPR being done on a child. WFPD officials said the child was eventually taken to United Regional, where they were later pronounced deceased.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, will be warm with a high of 80, cloudy skies, and a chance for a stray shower or two. Storm chances return to the forecast overnight. However, by Friday, we could be looking at potentially strong to severe storms. Hazards on Friday...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week November 4, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy