With low supply and high prices, are we facing a diesel dilemma?
With supply low and prices at a record high, Wichita Falls is beginning to feel the weight of a diesel dilemma.
Archer City meat processor gets OK to butcher cattle
An Archer City deer processor began butchering cattle last week for local ranchers who continue to sharply cull their herds over the spiraling cost of feeding their animals in the midst of a drought. 4C Wild Game Processing, a well-known deer processor, now will operate year-round and is offering kill...
Quick-thinking neighbor helps douse apartment fire
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some Wichita Falls apartment residents have a quick-thinking neighbor to thank after they reportedly helped stop a fire. According to Wichita Falls Fire Department assistant fire marshal, Jared Burchett, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the fire department responded to the 1500 block of Trigg Lane for structure fire at the Silent […]
KFDX member recipient of Patsy Baggett Service Award
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Child Welfare Board is honoring a member of the KFDX family. The board held a luncheon to award its 2022 Patsy Baggett Service Award. This year’s recipient went to our very own Meredith Crowe who works in our sales department. The award honors recipients for work in caring […]
Christmas Magic 2022 kicks off at MPEC
The Christmas Magic market and events have kicked off for 2022.
New homes being built on the city’s East Side
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The east side of Wichita Falls will soon see some new high-end housing popping up around the area. City councilman for District 2 Larry Nelson has spent the past year on City Council. He is working hard with one goal in mind: continue revitalizing the east side of town. One way […]
Foster parent arrested for invasive visual recording
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been arrested for allegedly video taping a 13-year-old while in the shower. According to the arrest warrant, on Sept. 29, 2022, Wichita Falls Police detectives were examining a cellphone that belonged to William Kent Hathaway for information stemming from an indecency with a child case. Hathaway […]
Comanche Co. DA discusses “Innocent Man” case with 7News
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County District Attorney has filed paperwork to try a man accused of killing a woman 38 years ago in Ada, Oklahoma. The case has been the subject of a Netflix documentary and has just as many questions as there are answers. Comanche County District...
LPD searches for pedestrian hit and run witness
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is currently searching for residents who may have witnessed an early morning hit and run involving a pedestrian on Friday. According to a Facebook post by LPD, the hit and run took place a little before 6 a.m. on Friday at SE 45th St. and Lee Blvd., and the pedestrian was gravely injured.
Wichita Falls ISD details plan to stop Kirby takeover, shutdown
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “Kirby Middle School is worth saving,” Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said. “We know that if we do not get out in year five, their academic lives here at Kirby is over as far as we know it, so this was all hands on deck, a five-alarm fire. We have to do something now and what we’ve tried in years past hasn’t worked.”
Tornados possible during Friday morning storms
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friday morning commute for some Texomans could be impacted due to predicted severe weather in the area. As we head into Friday morning, we will see chances for severe storms in the region. Starting at 6 a.m. and continuing until Noon, is when the northwestern and western counties will see their […]
The future of Kirby Middle School part 2
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “Failure isn’t an option, the only option is to succeed,” Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Donny Lee said. Kirby Middle School remains the top priority for the Wichita Falls ISD. After four years of being an improvement required or F-rated school, the pressure is on to get STAAR test scores up this spring. We looked at what would happen if they didn’t succeed in part two of this series. This time, we’re diving into the district’s all-hands-on-deck approach in part two of the future of Kirby.
Casa Mañana Celebrates 75th Anniversary
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One Wichita Falls restaurant celebrated its 75th anniversary Friday and hosted a ribbon cutting. Casa Mañana manager, Seth Lions, has worked there for about 11 years. His great-great uncle, Nick Karr, opened the restaurant in 1947 and it is now owned by his son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Vicky Karr.
Lawton Police Department investigating deadly shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after an early morning shooting Saturday in Lawton. Officers were called to a bar on northwest Cache Road before 2 a.m. They found one person with injuries who was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The Lawton Police Department’s...
Tornado Watches and Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of Texoma
At 2:13 p.m., November 4, 2022, A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Wichita Falls expected to last until 3 p.m. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Most of Texoma and DFW can expect severe storms through most of Friday. According to KFDX Meteorologists Michael Bohling and Noah Trombley, counties can expect to see half-dollar to ping-pong-size […]
UPDATED: WFPD says Garcia involved in multiple shootings
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE 4:15 p.m.: Newly released court documents are shedding light on the investigation into a shooting that claimed the life of a 45 year old Wichita Falls man. Officers arrested Sidney Donnell Garcia Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at a motel in the 1700 block...
WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old child died Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of North Rosewood in reference to CPR being done on a child. WFPD officials said the child was eventually taken to United Regional, where they were later pronounced deceased.
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Friday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, will be warm with a high of 80, cloudy skies, and a chance for a stray shower or two. Storm chances return to the forecast overnight. However, by Friday, we could be looking at potentially strong to severe storms. Hazards on Friday...
Beloved Wichita Falls radio personality dies
A beloved radio personality and DJ for a longstanding Wichita Falls country music radio station has died.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week November 4, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Wichita Falls, TX
