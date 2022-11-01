Read full article on original website
What is the Official Sandwich of Wichita Falls for National Sandwich Day?
Today is National Sandwich Day and I was going to do a post on the best sandwich shops in town, but then I remembered. We have some super unique sandwiches in town. Every day is some stupid holiday and I tend to ignore 99% of them. However, a day where I am encouraged to enjoy a sandwich? Yeah, I'll sign the hell up for that. Let's give some of our local sandwich shops some love on this important of holidays.
Video of Masked Man Putting Halloween Candy in Bowls in Texas Neighborhood
I’ve never been a fan of leaving a bowl of candy outside for trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Mostly because I figure some kid will come along and take the whole thing, robbing others of their share. But never did it cross my mind that someone might come along and put...
Wichita Falls Police Department Patrol Car Targeted in Recent Crime
I’ve written about a lot of crimes over the years, but never one quite like this one. Back on Thursday, October 20th, someone shot an arrow at Super 9 Liquor, which is located at 1711 9th Street. However, what appeared to be random criminal mischief was anything but. While...
What Does a Professional Skater Think of Our Wichita Falls Skate Park?
Stumbled onto this guy with a YouTube page dedicated to skateboarding and he happened to be traveling through Wichita Falls. What does he think of our local skate park?. I want to stress I am using the term 'professional' skateboarder VERY loosely in that headline, but YouTube user PhaseSkater is clearly more than an average skateboarder. Looks like he travels the country, checking out skate parks, reviewing equipment, and showing basics on simple skateboard tricks. Sounds like a sweet life to me.
Whataburger is Upping Their Game with New Chili Cheese Fries
It just keeps getting better and better with Whataburger. Just last month, my favorite fast-food burger joint introduced the new Chili Cheese Burger. Of course, being a fan of Whataburger as well as chili and cheese, I tried one the day I heard the news and for my money, it’s the best thing they’ve ever done (which says a lot, considering they’ve introduced many great creations over the years).
The Best Neighborhoods in Wichita Falls to Trick or Treat In
Grab a pillowcase or a very sturdy pumpkin bucket for these neighborhoods. You're going to need it. Monday is my favorite holiday of the entire year, Halloween of course. Gives me an excuse to dress up as a ninja turtle if I want, watch horror movies, and get a free candy. If you hate Halloween, your negativity is not wanted here. Over the past couple of weeks, I have been working hard on Halloween posts related to Wichita Falls.
Anybody See These Scammers in Wichita Falls This Week?
Oh no, the fake musicians have made their way to Wichita Falls?. Some people will say respect the game, but I have been dealing with panhandlers all my life. Growing up in Baltimore, I would see folks begging for money all the time. Here's a fun thing I would do in the winter. Go buy them a meal at McDonald's and be sure I got a receipt. I would tell them to go inside and warm up for a bit. They could at least get out of the cold for an hour and since they had a receipt, they were a paying customer.
