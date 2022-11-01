Read full article on original website
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
City of Duluth Launches GetGreen App To Encourage Local Climate Change Behaviors
Living in a nature-rich part of the country like we do in the Northland, doing all we can to protect the environment just seems to come naturally. But there's always room for improvement. That's the impetus behind the launch of a new app that's tailored specifically towards Twin Ports residents.
Take A Look Inside Duluth’s Central High School & Their Last Assembly
Duluth's Central High School closed in 2011, take a look inside the old high school before it's gone. There has always been some drama revolving around the building once home to Central High School. In June of this year, a sale was reported, however that deal ultimately fell through. Then...
Deer Processing Options In The Duluth – Superior Area
Deer season is upon us in the Northland. Archery and bowhunting seasons are currently in progress and the rifle season is about to start in both Minnesota and Wisconsin; the 2022 rifle season starts on November 5 in Minnesota - running through November 13 and it starts on November 19 in Wisconsin - running through November 27.
Twin Ports Area Minnesota Deer Season Opener Weather Forecast
As many gear up for Minnesota's Deer Rifle Season the biggest talk leading to it is usually the weather. There are of course other considerations like how much beer to bring and making deer stand safety a priority, but what you'll need to wear to be comfortable sitting in the elements is high on a lot of people's lists.
Demolition Of Highway 53 Bridge Portions Starts November 7 In Duluth’s Lincoln Park
Noise, dust, and the potential for equipment movement. That's what drivers and residents should anticipate within the Lincoln Park neighborhood part of the Twin Ports Interchange Project - starting Monday, November 7 as another round of the work unfolds. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation have shared that they...
8 Of The Best Places To Get Fried Chicken In Duluth & Superior
Fried chicken is one of people's favorite comfort foods. Some people say the only way to do it great is by making it yourself at home, but let's be real. That's a ton of work! There are a lot of places in the Twin Ports that serve up some tasty, sometimes already ready-to-go fried chicken.
City Leaders Offer Plan To ‘Fix’ Downtown Duluth Problems, Taskforce Results Provide Action Plan For The Future
The problems in downtown Duluth are hard to ignore. Blight. Crime. Drugs. Homelessness. While these have always been issues for the downtown business community, it seems that - for a variety of reasons - they've gotten worse over the last few years. And the pandemic didn't help. To address the...
Duluth Air Show Tickets On Sale Tuesday Featuring New Elite Seating Option
While winter hasn't even arrived yet, it's never a bad time to make plans for next summer! This is especially true when it comes to planning another weekend with the Duluth Airshow. The United States Navy Blue Angels are set to headline the 2023 Duluth Airshow, which is Saturday July...
Construction Begins On UW-Superior’s Lake Superior Research Institute Floating Classroom
Living in the Northland provides some amazing natural surroundings and there's none bigger than Lake Superior. In the near future, students at the University of Wisconsin-Superior will be provided a truly unique educational opportunity involving the Great Lake. After a year and a half of planning, the UWS Floating Classroom...
Essentia Health Relaxes Visitor Restrictions For Duluth + Superior
Good news arrived Thursday for those receiving care at Essentia Health's hospitals in Duluth. The visitor restrictions that had been in place have been relaxed, meaning patients are now being allowed more visitors. Essentia Health notified the public through a press release, which explained the details of the change as...
Merry Kiss Cam: Everything We Know About The Movie Shot In Duluth
Halloween is over which means it is holiday season now, with Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner. That also means, in my world, it is time for those amazing holiday romantic comedies. You probably know by now that one of those very movies filmed in Duluth earlier this year....
Foreigner Is Returning To Duluth On Their Greatest Hits Tour
A band that is no stranger to big hits and who has also maintained a reputation for putting on fantastic live shows is returning to Duluth!. The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced Friday morning that Foreigner is bringing their Greatest Hits Tour to DECC Symphony Hall. They last played at that venue in 2018 with the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra, but this time it'll be a straight-up rock show.
The Best Burger I’ve Had In Years Was At A Twin Ports Italian Restaurant
Who eats a burger at an Italian restaurant? That's what I thought when I looked at the menu and saw the burger options. I asked our server, Cathy, if the burgers were any good. She said they are terrific, and I wouldn't be disappointed. It was our daughter's birthday and...
Great News! Duluth’s 21st Avenue East In Duluth To Reopen Friday
Is it just me or has this summer had more road construction going on than normal? I tell you what at the risk of sounding like some horrible complainer it literally seemed like I was running into a road closed and detour signs everywhere I went this summer and fall.
How Much Snow Will Duluth & Superior Get In November?
The spookiest season of the year is almost over and that means November is right around the corner. It is time to put away our Halloween decorations (or leave them up year round like I do) and get ready for Thanksgiving and cooler temperatures. We have had a pretty chilly...
Eat Downtown Duluth ‘Flavors Of Fall’ 2022 Kicks Off November 7 – See Menus + Win Restaurant Gift Cards
The Downtown Duluth tradition of Eat Downtown is returning in November, offering delicious opportunities to support great restaurants with a special menu of delectable eats at great prices. This fall's Eat Downtown event, offering 'Flavors of Fall', starts Monday, November 7, and runs through Saturday, November 12. Featured this year...
5 Years Ago: Duluth Lakewalk Damaged By Powerful Lake Superior Waves [VIDEOS]
Five years ago today (October 27, 2017), the first snowstorm of the 2017-2018 season walloped the Northland. Mother Nature left her mark not only with snow, but also with significant damage to the Duluth Lakewalk. Sustained strong winds, which gusted up to 63 mph at Sky Harbor Airport, drove powerful...
Reality Star Rocks Eveleth Hockey Jersey On Television
Another day, another shoutout to small town Minnesota on television! In case you didn't know, there is an Eveleth native on our silver screens right now on a television show called Winter House. The show is a spinoff of another show called Summer House. The show airs on Bravo and...
Duluth Residents Encouraged to ‘Adopt-A-Drain’ to Protect Lake Superior
There's a new way for Duluth residents to be proactive and protect Lake Superior and all its rivers, streams, creeks, and waterways from pollution and the City of Duluth hopes residents across the city sign up to help. The City of Duluth announced as part of its Stormwater Pollution Prevention...
