Duluth, MN

Deer Processing Options In The Duluth – Superior Area

Deer season is upon us in the Northland. Archery and bowhunting seasons are currently in progress and the rifle season is about to start in both Minnesota and Wisconsin; the 2022 rifle season starts on November 5 in Minnesota - running through November 13 and it starts on November 19 in Wisconsin - running through November 27.
Foreigner Is Returning To Duluth On Their Greatest Hits Tour

A band that is no stranger to big hits and who has also maintained a reputation for putting on fantastic live shows is returning to Duluth!. The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced Friday morning that Foreigner is bringing their Greatest Hits Tour to DECC Symphony Hall. They last played at that venue in 2018 with the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra, but this time it'll be a straight-up rock show.
Eat Downtown Duluth ‘Flavors Of Fall’ 2022 Kicks Off November 7 – See Menus + Win Restaurant Gift Cards

The Downtown Duluth tradition of Eat Downtown is returning in November, offering delicious opportunities to support great restaurants with a special menu of delectable eats at great prices. This fall's Eat Downtown event, offering 'Flavors of Fall', starts Monday, November 7, and runs through Saturday, November 12. Featured this year...
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports.

