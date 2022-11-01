Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Stop Chrome Saving Images in WebP Format on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are the images you're trying to download in Chrome getting downloaded in the WebP format, but you'd prefer them to be downloaded as a JPEG or PNG? Do you struggle to open WebP images on Windows and hate it when you can't? WebP images are smaller than other image formats, so webmasters and developers use them to make the web faster.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “D3D11-compatible GPU” Error in Windows 11/10
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The “D3D11-compatible GPU” error is a common game-related error for both Windows 10 and 11. You usually see this error message when you try to start certain affected games. It will present an error message that reads “a D3D11-compatible GPU (feature level 11, shader model-5) is required to run the engine," and affected games don’t start.
makeuseof.com
The Best 8 Ways to Fix Black Screen on Windows 10/11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. One of the most frustrating things Windows 10 or 11 users can encounter is a black screen. Unlike some issues, the black screen doesn’t give you an error code or message, making the issue much harder to pinpoint.
makeuseof.com
How to Disable the Mobile Hotspot Remote Access Feature in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Windows operating system has a feature called "Mobile Hotspot" which lets you share your internet connection with other devices. If you have this feature turned on, anyone with the right password can connect to your hotspot.
makeuseof.com
How to Use FSearch to Quickly Find Files and Folders on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most Linux file managers feature built-in search to facilitate file and folder searching. However, the search functionality on many of these file managers is far from perfect and calls for a dedicated file search utility that's quick and offers all the essential file-searching features.
makeuseof.com
8 Ways to Fix the "File Sharing Is Not Working" Error on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Windows File Sharing tool allows you to share files over the local network. All you need to do is enable the tool and configure some settings. However, this tool often runs into issues and displays error messages like, “File Sharing is not working.”
makeuseof.com
How to Use diff to Compare Text Files in the Linux Terminal
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Have you ever had two similar files and wondered which parts are different? Are you writing code and trying to figure out how to blend in changes that you or some other programmer made? There's a standard Linux utility called "diff" that will help.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Packet Loss on Discord for Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Discord is an instant messaging social media platform to share content with like-minded people. However, it's not a perfect system. There are times when your stream goes awry, games start lagging, or you lose your connection while chatting with your friend.
makeuseof.com
What Is Windows Hello for Business, and Why Should You Use It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. You’ve probably heard of Windows Hello before. It’s a convenient feature that lets you unlock your device using biometrics (such as fingerprints or facial recognition). Now,...
makeuseof.com
7 Apps That Help You Automatically Delete Files on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. There are certain files you might not want to keep on your Windows device, which you'll want your PC to delete automatically. And while the Task Scheduler or the Storage Sense tool can help you automatically delete your files, they have their fair share of flaws that complicate matters.
makeuseof.com
How to Snooze Notifications for Individual Apps on Android
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Putting your phone down to focus on work or take some time off isn't going to be very effective if new notifications keep going off. Some notifications will alert you to important information that you don't want to miss, while others offer little more than an annoying distraction. Luckily, Android lets you snooze notifications on an app-by-app basis to address this.
makeuseof.com
How to Use DefenderUI to Repair the Windows Protection History
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Windows keeps a tab on the Windows Defender’s activities. For instance, every time Defender removes an app or stops a service/process from running, the activities are logged inside Windows Protection History.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Windows 10 and 11 on a Raspberry Pi 4 the Easy Way
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Raspberry Pi OS is based on Debian, a Linux operating system. Most other operating systems you’ve seen or used on the Raspberry Pi are Linux-based. But what if you wanted to use a different approach?
makeuseof.com
How to Easily Record Your Screen and Camera on Windows for Free With Clipchamp
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. A screen recorder is a handy tool, you'll agree. Recording your screen lets you capture important details, like the steps to use an app that you want to share with friends.
makeuseof.com
How to Group Desktop Shortcut Icons in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Is your Windows 11 desktop a disorganized mess? If so, you can organize it better by grouping shortcut icons into category boxes. Windows 11 doesn’t have any feature that enables you to group icons into boxes on the desktop.
makeuseof.com
How to Clone and Run an Angular App on Your Machine
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Angular is a robust JavaScript framework for building single-page applications. Google developed the software and maintains it alongside worldwide contributors. Like React, you can use Angular to create...
makeuseof.com
Winforms: The Basics of Debugging Using Visual Studio
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. When creating a new Windows Form application, you’ll experience issues or bugs in your code. This is part of the normal development process, and you’ll need to debug your code to find the cause of any problems.
makeuseof.com
The Advantages and Disadvantages of Using Cloud Storage for Remote Work
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cloud storage solutions have rapidly gained popularity over the past decade. Although compact discs (CDs) and USB flash drives were widely used in the early 2000s, few people carry them nowadays.
makeuseof.com
Not Receiving Instagram Notifications? How to Fix It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Have your Instagram app notifications stopped coming through? Users sometimes miss out on their Instagram notifications with changes in device settings or app updates. A simple fix can easily retrieve our notifications like before—you just need to find which one.
makeuseof.com
Permanently Delete Files and Clean Up Your Storage with Sysinternals: SDelete for Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. You may think that deleting a file from the Recycle Bin is enough. You may even go a step further and Shift + Del every file you no longer need. What if we told you, that both of these methods never truly get rid of a file entirely? At least, not in the short term.
Comments / 0