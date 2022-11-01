(BPT) - For people living with interstitial lung disease, the burden of their diagnosis may feel, at times, overwhelming and isolating. An umbrella term that refers to a category of more than 200 types of rare and potentially serious lung diseases that can cause scarring of the lungs, interstitial lung disease may present a physical, mental, and emotional burden that can affect patients and extend to caregivers, too.

2 DAYS AGO