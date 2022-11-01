ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria Beckham swears by this luxurious Elemis body oil and it's on sale right now

By Amy Hunt
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RZV6M_0iuY06Tj00

If Victoria Beckham recommends something beauty related, we're inclined to listen, especially given that she has her very own beauty line.

Victoria previously shared some seriously high praise for the Elemis Japanese Camellia Body Oil, revealing that it was one of her pregnancy must-haves. And now, the very same oil has been discounted by 15% during the Amazon Beauty Haul sale!

The Beauty Haul sale at Amazon is running until 6 November - the perfect chance to pick up some of your favorite beauty goodies for less. And if you're currently planning beauty gift ideas , or considering the best Christmas gifts for her , it's a great opportunity to stock up ahead of the festive season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hquqX_0iuY06Tj00

Elemis Japanese Camellia Body Oil Blend: Was $58, Now $49.30 ( Was £42 , Now £27.30 | Amazon

With a blend of camellia, sweet almond, and Vitamin E, this light yet nourishing Elemis Body Oil uses plant collagens to smooth and improve the appearance of skin. Not only is it highly rated by Victoria, but it's also a woman&home beauty team pick for the best body oil on the market! View Deal

The product is ideal for those who might be looking to improve the condition and elasticity of their skin. At the moment, you can bag 15% off, saving you $8.70, which is a great deal if you're after a luxury pick-me-up for dry skin this winter.

The oil can be applied all over your body, so whether you need your stomach, legs, or arms need a bit of TLC, this will have you covered. To use, simply warm a small amount in your hands, and apply it where it's needed. In fact, Elemis even advise using it on your nails, hair, and scalp (see our guide to the best scalp treatments ), to provide moisture and conditioning in the areas that tend to get the driest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K3qI6_0iuY06Tj00

(Image credit: Getty Images/Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Not only is the oil adept at providing a hydrating treat, it's also been highly praised for preventing and improving the appearance of stretch marks.

Speaking about it Victoria said on Twitter, "Pregnancy tip!!!! I have used this through every pregnancy, it's amazing!! X VB," alongside a picture of her own bottle at home.

Given that the 48-year-old has had four kids and looks better than ever, we'd consider that a pretty glowing endorsement!

As well as VB's recommendation, the oil also seems to have tons of loyal customers, particularly pregnant women who say it has worked wonders on stretch marks.

One expectant mother on Amazon said, "I'm 37 weeks pregnant and literally have no stretch marks after using this! I bought this at the beginning of my second trimester and have used it daily since. I am prone to stretch marks, but my skin has been hydrated and nourished by this oil."

Another said, "I absolutely love this oil (and their frangipani monoi oil too) I noticed visible differences on my arms, the skin is so smooth now just after using for a couple weeks!"

Say no more - we're headed straight to the checkout.

