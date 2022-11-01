Read full article on original website
laptopmag.com
400 vicious Android, iOS apps are hijacking Facebook accounts — delete them before you're next
In case you missed it, Meta recently published a spine-tingling report regarding 400 malicious apps plaguing Android and iOS devices. Masquerading as innocuous software, these vicious apps are designed to steal users' Facebook login information and hijack their accounts. Unfortunately, some of these apps evaded detection and slipped into the...
The Windows Club
How to enable Remote Desktop without Password in Windows 11/10
By default, PC users are required to have a password to be able to access and use the native Remote Desktop feature in the Windows operating system. In this post, we will show you the steps for the methods on how to enable Remote Desktop without Password in Windows 11/10.
Google Chrome users just got a great new money saving feature
The latest version of Chrome makes it easier than ever to get where and what you want
Android Authority
How to delete your search history on Android
Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud
There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
How to change your Gmail password
Changing your password is key to maintaining maximum security on your Google account and preventing people from accessing your emails, regardless of whether you're reading them using one of the best Android phones or your computer. You should renew it often and make sure it's different from the passwords you use for other services and accounts. If you think your account was compromised, change your Gmail password immediately.
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
TechRadar
These malicious Android apps have been downloaded over a million times
Researchers have uncovered a collection of malicious apps on the Google Play Store that have been downloaded more than a million times. Researchers from Malwarebytes detailed in a blog post (opens in new tab) how they found a total of four apps, all from the same account - Mobile apps Group. The apps are called “Bluetooth Auto Connect”, “Driver: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB”, “Mobile Transfer: Smart Switch”, and “Bluetooth App Sender”. Clearly, all of them are supposed to be utility apps.
makeuseof.com
The 3 Best Terminal-Based Web Browsers for Linux
Terminal-based browsers are something of a niche interest—even among seasoned Linux users, and most mainstream distros will come with either Firefox or Falkon pre-installed. But there are good reasons why you might want to experience the internet via a browser in your terminal.
CNET
Accidentally Send an Email on iOS 16? Here's How You Can Recall It
You've just sent an email, but it was a mistake. Maybe you sent it to the wrong person or forgot to add an important attachment. Or there might be a major grammatical error, which you desperately need to fix. Whatever the reason, you definitely want the email back in your inbox -- and away from the recipient.
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Excel if It Freezes When You Copy and Paste: 9 Ways
Microsoft designed Excel to save you time by using templates, creating patterns, and organizing data. So, there's nothing more annoying and time-wasting than Excel freezing when you copy and paste new data into your spreadsheet.
makeuseof.com
How to Use FSearch to Quickly Find Files and Folders on Linux
Most Linux file managers feature built-in search to facilitate file and folder searching. However, the search functionality on many of these file managers is far from perfect and calls for a dedicated file search utility that's quick and offers all the essential file-searching features.
makeuseof.com
How to Clone and Run a Django Project Locally
Open-source projects are increasingly in demand, and there's a huge number to sink your teeth into. To start working on an open-source project, it helps if you can easily clone the source code and set the project up locally.
makeuseof.com
Set Up a Cloudflare Tunnel to Expose Local Servers to the Internet
If you are running a local server at your home on an old laptop or PC—such as a Plex Media server, a file server, a web server, or any other server—you can expose it to the internet by using the port forwarding option in your router. However, it's neither secure nor recommended to access a server that way in a production environment.
The Windows Club
Add Permanently Delete to Context Menu to Windows 11/10
When you delete an item on your Windows computer, it gets saved in the Recycle Bin so that you can fetch it whenever you want. A lot of Windows users do not like this feature and want their files to not get stored in the Recycle Bin and instead be permanently deleted. In that case, we need to add ‘Permanently Delete’ item to Context Menu on your Windows computer.
techunwrapped.com
PC Manager is a cleanup tool for Windows made by Microsoft
Microsoft is preparing a cleanup tool for Windows, called PCManager, which is somewhat reminiscent of others like CCleaner. For now it is in beta and you have to access the Chinese version of the Microsoft Store to get it. PC Manager does not do anything that is really revolutionary within...
makeuseof.com
How to Insert a Picture Into a Cell Using VBA in Excel
Visual Basic for Application, VBA for short, is a form of Visual Basic 6 integrated into Microsoft Office programs. Through coding, VBA allows you to automate tasks in Office programs, including Excel. In some cases, you can even add new features to Excel using VBA.
The Verge
Google’s building package tracking right into your Gmail inbox
Google is adding package tracking features to Gmail, which should make it easier to see where your orders are at a glance while you scroll through your emails. In a blog post on Wednesday, the company says you’ll start seeing “a simple, helpful view of your package tracking and delivery information right in your inbox” in the next few weeks.
Phone Arena
You can now play Android games on your Windows PC in the US
Back in 2021, Google told the world that it plans to make Android games playable on Windows. This wasn’t surprising, as rumors and talks about it have been circulating around the interweb for years. At the beginning of this year the first beta of the Play Games for Windows...
