Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the 0x887A0006: DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG Error in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Many Windows gaming enthusiasts have reported that they're encountering a DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG error. This error regularly crashes some players’ games shortly after starting them or when they’re playing. It displays an error message window that includes a 0x887A0006 code and says, “A problem has occurred with your display driver.”
makeuseof.com
Will AMD's More Affordable 7900 XTX Dethrone NVIDIA?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. AMD's most powerful GPU, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, costs only $999—a price that undercuts NVIDIA's $1,599 GeForce RTX 4090 by over a third. Similarly, the 7900 XTX is only rated for 355 watts, making it over 20% more efficient than NVIDIA's offering.
makeuseof.com
How to Use NVIDIA's Canvas App to Turn Doodles Into Art
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sometimes the hardest part of the creative process is simply getting your start. It can be quite daunting to stare at a completely blank canvas before you begin to bring your imagination to life.
makeuseof.com
How to Use FSearch to Quickly Find Files and Folders on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most Linux file managers feature built-in search to facilitate file and folder searching. However, the search functionality on many of these file managers is far from perfect and calls for a dedicated file search utility that's quick and offers all the essential file-searching features.
makeuseof.com
How to Install VirtualBox Guest Additions on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. When you first install a Linux virtual machine using VirtualBox, you might find the experience sub-par. VirtualBox Guest Additions upgrade your VM experience by bringing additional features to the table, including a shared clipboard, drag-and-drop file sharing, and adaptive display scaling support.
makeuseof.com
What to Do if Logitech Options Isn't Working on a Mac
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Logitech Options is a crucial piece of software for getting the most out of Logitech mice, keyboards, and touchpads on the Mac. It automatically detects and works seamlessly with your Logitech peripherals for the most part.
Comments / 0