solarpowerworldonline.com
Which companies are making solar panels in the United States?
The United States is hopefully, fingers crossed, entering a solar module manufacturing renaissance. After having its domestic supply decimated by China’s precise buildout of solar manufacturing over the last decade, manufacturing tax credits included in the Inflation Reduction Act should provide a lifeline to the market. As it stands today, U.S. solar panel manufacturing consists only of module assembly in the crystalline silicon space, but the promised credits could rebuild the domestic chain and bring silicon ingot, wafer and cell manufacturing back home.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Hover Energy’s 36 kW rooftop-mounted microgrid combines wind, solar and energy storage
Hover Energy, a Dallas-based wind power technology company, will begin commercial scale production in January 2023 of its residential and commercial 36 kW wind-powered microgrid that includes solar and energy storage. Production will take place the company’s facility in Memphis, Tennessee. The company’s Hover Array System is a rooftop-mounted...
dallasexpress.com
Tesla Confirms Plans to Build Lithium Refinery in Texas
Tesla Inc. has confirmed that the company plans to build a lithium refinery along the Texas Gulf Coast. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the move during a third-quarter earnings call following a question from an analyst about the company’s progress in developing its new 4680 battery cell technology. “Yes....
PV Tech
US utility-scale solar construction costs fell 8% in 2020 – EIA
Average construction costs for US utility-scale solar PV installations continued to drop in 2020, research from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has said, whilst onshore wind and natural gas costs rose. The EIA reports that the capacity weighted average cost of solar PV systems fell 8% in comparison with...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Major utilities seek dismissal of California community microgrid proposal
To the chagrin of utilities, this “electric microutility” seeks solar on every roof and a battery in every garage Sunnova’s groundbreaking community microgrid proposal is fighting back against a motion to dismiss, from major utility companies who must feel their business plan is being attacked. American Battery...
Tennessee Tribune
Biden-Harris Administration Awards Tennessee Companies $500M to Supercharge Battery Manufacturing
WASHINGTON, DC — The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), today announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries. The 20 companies will receive a combined $2.8 billion to build and expand commercial-scale facilities in 12 states to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components, and demonstrate new approaches, including manufacturing components from recycled materials. Three new battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to Chattanooga, Clarksville and McMinn County and will receive more than $500 million to help Tennessee expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse.
As electric vehicles become more popular, home renters face a charging dilemma
The transition to electric vehicles is underway for homeowners who can power up in their own garage, but for millions of renters, access to charging remains a significant barrier.
CNET
The Sono Sion Solar Car Is Coming to the US, Here's What It Will Do
This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. German carmaker Sono says its Sion solar electric car will be coming to the US, prompting...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Solar Spotlight: Managing whole home energy with SolarEdge
As the residential market shifts from reliance on the greater electrical grid to self-generating energy sources like solar and storage, additional considerations will be necessary for energy load management. In this special edition of the Contractor’s Corner podcast, we’re joined by Magnus Asbo, senior director of technical marketing in North America for SolarEdge, to discuss the importance of smart energy management systems and the company’s latest offering in that space.
CNET
Why You Need Home Batteries (No, It's Not All About Blackouts)
This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. Home battery storage is moving from an exotic feature of the homes of the wealthy to...
torquenews.com
Tesla Cybertruck: World's Largest Casting Machine Heading To Gigafactory Texas From Italy
Idra, the Italian company that manufactures the casting machines for Tesla, confirms the shipment of the largest machine of this type in the world to Giga-Texas in Austin; the giant machine will be installed on the production line of the Tesla Cybertruck. In recent years, Tesla has been investing a...
marinelink.com
Cable Installation Kicks Off at U.S. First Commercial Scale Offshore Wind Farm
Cable installation has kicked off at Vineyard Wind, the U.S. first commercial scale offshore wind farm, at a site located 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard. Vineyard Wind, the company developing the namesake wind farm, also announced that it expects to begin nearshore cable work off the south coast of Cape Cod in the coming days.
CNET
Do Blackouts Affect Homes With Solar Panels? Sometimes
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. Blackouts happen. They can be a minor inconvenience, a serious health concern or something in between, but most people would rather avoid them, especially if they're unprepared. The rise in rooftop solar panel installations might suggest more and more people are leaving blackouts behind, but even rooftop solar panels aren't immune.
Enel teams up with Brenmiller to test rock-based energy storage
MILAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel (ENEI.MI) and Israel's Brenmiller Energy (BNRG.TA) have teamed up to build a rock-based storage system in Tuscany as they test new technologies to increase flexibility in the use of renewable energy.
torquenews.com
Good News For Tesla And EV Brands: Batteries With More Range Capacity By Rearranging Structure Of Cathodes
Eliminating empty spaces that are created in battery electrodes can help increase the capacity of the battery (up to 25%), and consequently the range of EVs in which they are implemented, according to an interesting study recently published. A team of scientists from the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology...
protocol.com
EV charging’s next act is powering homes and the grid
Electric vehicles are essentially batteries on wheels. Figuring out not only how to charge them for mobility but also use them to put power back on the grid will be one of the challenges of the next decade. But doing so, much less scaling it for the masses, is more...
