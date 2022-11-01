ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Blue fibers found in teeth of ancient Mayans suggest sacrificial victims were gagged before being killed

A trio of researchers, two with California State University, Los Angeles, the other with the PaleoResearch Institute in Colorado, has found evidence of possible gagging of Mayan sacrificial victims prior to death. In their paper published in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology, Amy Chan, James Brady and Linda Scott Cummings, describe their study of the dental calculus from teeth found in Belize's Midnight Terror Cave.
COLORADO STATE
Phys.org

New unusual bee species discovered with dog-like snout

A new native bee species with a dog-like "snout" has been discovered in Perth bushland though Curtin-led research that sheds new light on our most important pollinators. Published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research, author Dr. Kit Prendergast, from the Curtin School of Molecular and Life Sciences, has named the new species after her pet dog Zephyr after noticing a protruding part of the insect's face looked similar to a dog's snout, and to acknowledge the role her dog played in providing emotional support during her Ph.D.
tatler.com

Experts stunned by ‘extremely rare’ piece of clothing made by Queen Elizabeth I

An 'extremely rare' 500-year-old textile piece made by Elizabeth I and her Ladies in Waiting was discovered on an episode of Antiques Roadshow this weekend. Author and lecturer Hilary Kay was reportedly left ‘stunned’ after she was presented with a 16th-century bedspread and pillowcases as well as an ivory silk satin sleeve and sleeve support.
Phys.org

500 million year-old fossils reveal answer to evolutionary riddle

An exceptionally well-preserved collection of fossils discovered in eastern Yunnan Province, China, has enabled scientists to solve a centuries-old riddle in the evolution of life on earth, revealing what the first animals to make skeletons looked like. The results have been published today in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
Good News Network

Birds Have Self Control Just Like Humans–And Some Have a Lot of It

Birds have self control—just like humans, according to new research that found Eurasian jays can resist a tempting snack when they know waiting will bring an even better one. The study was actually inspired by the 1972 ‘Stanford Marshmallow’ test in which a US psychologist offered children a choice...
The Guardian

Where all the birds have gone this year – a garden survey

The paucity of birds in Mary Julian’s Hackney garden (Letters, 18 October) is perhaps a problem of the metropolis. Here in Newcastle on the day after her letter was published we enjoyed our usual great tit, blue tit, coal tit, gold finch, chaffinch, green finch, dunnock, blackbird, robin, starling, wood pigeon and ring-necked parakeet. The weekend before, we had wren, bullfinch, jackdaw, crow and a pair of long-tailed tits; and earlier that week, we had a greater spotted woodpecker and a couple of visits by the neighbourhood sparrowhawk.
allthatsinteresting.com

Researchers Reconstruct The Skull Of A 19th-Century Mutilated ‘Vampire’

John Barber died of tuberculosis in 19th-century Connecticut, and when townspeople remained sick thereafter, superstitious locals claimed he was a vampire who rose from the grave to spread his illness. Thirty years ago, researchers in Griswold, Connecticut, came across the strange remains of a man while excavating a 19th-century graveyard....
CONNECTICUT STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: Man Stumbles Upon Beaver, Left Puzzled Over What’s in Its Mouth

A Saskatoon-native wildlife photographer has dedicated much of his free time to watching and capturing local beaver behavior, but even he couldn’t figure out what this toothy rodent was carrying across the water at first. Mike Digout has an entire page dedicated to his efforts, documenting these chubby and...
Salon

Zombies abound in nature: Viruses and parasites can cause real-world zombification

One of the most influential texts of the 19th century, "Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus" is widely regarded as one of the first true science fiction novels. The book's Gothic author, Mary Shelley, was keen to the cutting edge science of her time, inspired in part by misinterpretation of galvanism, which is electricity produced by chemical action, causing behavior like muscle contraction, for example.
a-z-animals.com

Watch Five Dolphins Turn Two Squirrels Into a Watch Party

Dolphins and squirrels are not two animals that encounter each other very often. Both are inquisitive and curious animals so it is not surprising that when they do meet up, they would be fascinated with each other. It’s safe to say that the dolphins look more interested than the squirrels! A group of four dolphins is gathered at the front of the tank observing two squirrels scurry around on the paved area just ahead of them. Then a fifth dolphin swims behind them looking over their shoulders to see what all the fuss is about. This dolphin obviously also thinks that the squirrels are pretty special because they put the brakes on very quickly and join the watch party!
Tyla

People in shock after mum shares clip of her baby sleeping outside alone

People are in shock after a mum shared a clip of her baby sleeping outside alone – something she says is the ‘cultural norm’ where she lives. Mum-of-four Annie (@annieineventyrland) is an American who lives in Denmark, who regularly posts on TikTok about what life is like in her adoptive home, whether it’s taking her kids to the dentist or what Halloween is like for her family.

