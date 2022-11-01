ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes faces off against former Republican state Sen. George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District election

Rep. Jahana Hayes is running against Republican George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District. The 5th District is located in the northwestern region of the New England state. Hayes is the first Black woman to ever represent Connecticut in Congress. Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes faces off against Republican George Logan...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Middlebury Campus

Why Republican Gov. Phil Scott keeps winning in Vermont

Vermont holds the record for the most consecutive victories for governors seeking reelection. Over the past half-century, all 18 of the state’s governors who have made bids for reelection were successful. A number of states have high rates of reelecting incumbent governors — in 2014, the national reelection rate...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy