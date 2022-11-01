Read full article on original website
Texas Civil Rights Project Urges Galveston to Increase Polling Locations
This week the Texas Civil Rights Project sent a letter to the Galveston County clerk’s office, requesting an increase in the number of polling locations open in the county. There are only 28 polling locations in operation, which stands below the legal requirement of having 41 polling locations. According to Sarah Chen, an attorney and legal fellow with the Civil Rights Project, if Galveston wants to comply with the 50 percent rule of having one polling location for every two precincts, they will need to find the resources to increase the number of polling locations even higher than the legal requirement to 49 active sites.
Vote 2022: What you need to know before heading to the polls in Harris County
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Grab your calendars and circle the date -- Tuesday, Nov. 8. That's Election Day for the 2022 elections in Texas.
New Texas Election poll watchers: Enhanced protections concern some of possible voter intimidation
When casting your vote, you may notice poll watchers. But why are they there?
Harris County Democratic officials decry ‘racist’ election mailers
Democratic elected officials across Houston and Harris County on Tuesday criticized election mailers they called racist. Two Harris County residents said they received election-related mail with the words "Important Election Information” printed on the front containing a bumper sticker that says, “Latinos are voting republican and blacks are voting democrat” and "Los latinos están votando Republicano y los negros están votando demócrata.” It’s unclear who’s behind the mailers.
Harris County voters spending more time casting ballot at new voting machines
Prepare to spend extra time at the polls. Harris County has the longest ballot in the country, the administrator's office says.
'They will not divide us': Harris County Democrats say racist election mailers sent to Latino voters
HOUSTON — As politics continue to heat up a week away from Election Day, Harris County Democrats say racist mailers are being sent to Latino voters to inappropriately influence the election. Latino voters in Harris County are receiving mail that's labeled "important election information." The envelopes contain bumper stickers...
Just a Few Days Left For Early Voting and Still No Federal Monitors
This Monday, voters made their way through canvassers crowding the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on Gray, to join a line that wrapped around the building. There was no sign of the federal monitors that officials in Houston and Harris County had been asked to be present. According to Roxanne Werner, the...
Texas governor candidates work to get out the vote in Houston, Harris County amid lower-than-expected voter turnout
We’re inching closer to 4 million votes cast in early voting in Texas, but for both governor candidates, they’re concerned about the lower-than-expected turnout. That turnout is why there’s an effort from both sides to get out the vote in Houston and Harris County. From knocking on...
GOP move to dispatch election monitors to Harris County stokes concerns of voter intimidation
When it comes to free and fair elections, many on both sides of the aisle refuse to believe the other side is being honest. That mutual mistrust may be coming to a head in Harris County. With under a week before Election Day, state and local Republicans have announced that...
Expect delays from Harris County reporting results on election night
After major reporting delays in election results during the March primary, Harris County's new elections administrator is striving to avoid a repeat but isn't guaranteeing zero delays in reporting next week's midterm election results.
VERIFY: Harris County voters need 2 forever stamps for mail-in ballots
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With elections officially underway, the deadline for sending in your mail-in ballot looms closer and closer. To make sure it's received on time, you'll want to make sure you've got enough stamps. Our VERIFY team was asked, "Is it true Harris County voters will need...
First week of early voting numbers higher than normal for Liberty County
Friday, Nov. 4, is the last day to vote early in the Nov. 8 mid-term election. As of noon Monday, Oct. 31, more than 7,600 people have cast their ballots in the first week of early voting in Liberty County. The highest early voter turnout among the county’s four voting...
Liberal Pct. 6 Constable Attacks Mattress Mac For Supporting Crime Victims
Harris County Pct. 6 Constable Silvia Trevino is supporting Lina Hidalgo & is a far-left hack so she is attacking Mattress Mac for giving a voice to crime victim. Of course she’s also playing the race card. Here’s what Trevino posted on social media:. April Aguirre, the aunt...
Election conspiracy theorists jailed in Texas lawsuit
HOUSTON (AP) — The leaders of a Texas-based group that has promoted election conspiracy theories and provided research for a widely debunked documentary that alleged widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election have been jailed. A federal judge found they failed to provide information in a defamation lawsuit filed against the group. Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips run True the Vote. They were detained by U.S. Marshals following a Monday order by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt. Engelbrecht and Phillips and their Houston-based organization are being sued by Konnech Inc., a Michigan-based company that provides election software used to recruit and train poll workers. Konnech accuses True the Vote of making false claims that the company is involved in a Chinese-related conspiracy.
'Critical election' | Hundreds show up to early voting event in Acres Homes
HOUSTON — Civic duty followed church services for hundreds of Houstonians on Sunday. The annual “Souls To The Polls” event included a caravan to the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center. "Go cast your vote," one volunteer said. "It doesn’t matter who for, just go vote.”. The annual...
Find the closest, best restaurant to your early voting polling place
Here's where to get the best food after you've cast your early ballot.
Katy ISD calls on voters to approve same tax rate to provide salary increase for teachers; Sen. Bettencourt fires back
KATY – Voters living in the area of Katy Independent School District will soon vote on a tax rate election (TRE.) It would keep the rate the same and the school district says the extra money they gain would help some staffing shortages. But, Texas Senator Paul Bettencourt is...
The Harris County budget- not what Judge Hidalgo had hoped for in the next fiscal year
Commissioners Cagle and Ramsey both boycotted Commissioners Court meetings to prevent a quorum and allow the Democratic majority to push through a new tax rate and a higher county budget. Judge Lina Hidalgo maintains the extra dollars are needed in order for the County to continue basic services.
The County COVID contract controversy continues - where's the money?
Harris County partially paid Elevate Strategies for an outreach campaign centered around COVID-19 vaccinations. It was later canceled and the money was supposed to be returned to the County. How much has been returned and what were the purchases on expenses not yet returned ? New county reports make for an interesting conversation with Greg Groogan and the What's Your Point? panel/
Dallas-Houston bullet train developer vows project is on track, but state officials lack confidence
“Dallas-Houston bullet train developer vows project is on track, but state officials lack confidence” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
