Houston Press

Texas Civil Rights Project Urges Galveston to Increase Polling Locations

This week the Texas Civil Rights Project sent a letter to the Galveston County clerk’s office, requesting an increase in the number of polling locations open in the county. There are only 28 polling locations in operation, which stands below the legal requirement of having 41 polling locations. According to Sarah Chen, an attorney and legal fellow with the Civil Rights Project, if Galveston wants to comply with the 50 percent rule of having one polling location for every two precincts, they will need to find the resources to increase the number of polling locations even higher than the legal requirement to 49 active sites.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County Democratic officials decry ‘racist’ election mailers

Democratic elected officials across Houston and Harris County on Tuesday criticized election mailers they called racist. Two Harris County residents said they received election-related mail with the words "Important Election Information” printed on the front containing a bumper sticker that says, “Latinos are voting republican and blacks are voting democrat” and "Los latinos están votando Republicano y los negros están votando demócrata.” It’s unclear who’s behind the mailers.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston Press

Just a Few Days Left For Early Voting and Still No Federal Monitors

This Monday, voters made their way through canvassers crowding the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on Gray, to join a line that wrapped around the building. There was no sign of the federal monitors that officials in Houston and Harris County had been asked to be present. According to Roxanne Werner, the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
FOX 28 Spokane

Election conspiracy theorists jailed in Texas lawsuit

HOUSTON (AP) — The leaders of a Texas-based group that has promoted election conspiracy theories and provided research for a widely debunked documentary that alleged widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election have been jailed. A federal judge found they failed to provide information in a defamation lawsuit filed against the group. Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips run True the Vote. They were detained by U.S. Marshals following a Monday order by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt. Engelbrecht and Phillips and their Houston-based organization are being sued by Konnech Inc., a Michigan-based company that provides election software used to recruit and train poll workers. Konnech accuses True the Vote of making false claims that the company is involved in a Chinese-related conspiracy.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

The County COVID contract controversy continues - where's the money?

Harris County partially paid Elevate Strategies for an outreach campaign centered around COVID-19 vaccinations. It was later canceled and the money was supposed to be returned to the County. How much has been returned and what were the purchases on expenses not yet returned ? New county reports make for an interesting conversation with Greg Groogan and the What's Your Point? panel/
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

