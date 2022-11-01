ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

KARE 11

BCA searching for 2 missing St. Paul teens

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking the public to help locate two teen girls who went missing from St. Paul Tuesday. According to authorities, Znaya Gordon, 16, and Anastasia Miller, 17, were last seen on Nov. 1, leaving a residence on the 1200 block of Seventh Street East. The BCA says the teens left the location on foot.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

St. Paul to announce new police chief

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and local leaders are set to announce their pick for the city's newest police chief Tuesday morning. At 11 a.m. in St. Paul City Hall, Carter will announce which of the five finalists announced in early October was selected to get the job: Dr. Jacqueline Bailey-Davis, Commander Pamela Barragan, Senior Commander Kurt Hallstrom, Commander Axel Henry, or Assistant Chief Stacy Murphy.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Man's leg severed in St. Paul work accident

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police say a freak work accident resulted in a man losing part of his leg Wednesday. Just before noon Wednesday, officers and medics were called on a report of possible pedestrian versus vehicle crash at the intersection of Rice Street and Geranium Avenue West near the North End neighborhood.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Worker loses leg to loose cable in St. Paul accident

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man working in St. Paul lost his leg when he became entangled in a loose cable Wednesday.Officers say they responded to a report of a possible pedestrian versus vehicle at the intersection of Rice Street and Geranium Avenue West shortly before noon.Police say workers had a cable across the roadway and that vehicles were allowed to drive across the cable before installation.Investigators say they believe the cable became caught on a passing vehicle when the worker standing near the cable got caught as the cable stretched. The force of the cable pulled the man into the roadway and into the side of a pick-up truck, a report says. It is believed the tension in the wire severed the man's leg around the knee. He is expected to survive.The incident is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver crashes on I-94 after getting shot in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A driver is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday afternoon that ultimately ended in a crash.St. Paul Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting at Dale Street and Concordia Avenue in St. Paul at approximately 4:45 p.m.Witnesses reported a silver sedan fired shots toward a Dodge Charger and that Charger fled the area.Shortly after, a single-vehicle crash involving the Charger was reported on Interstate 94 eastbound at the 5th Street exit.Responders say the driver had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.Police say there were unable to locate the silver sedan involved in the shooting.The incident is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

One dead after shooting outside home in St. Paul

One person is dead after a shooting in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood Tuesday night. The incident was reported around 10 p.m., with a 911 caller saying there were "people with guns were outside of their home" on the 600 block of Preble Street, with shots fired 30 seconds later, according to St. Paul PD.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Shooting victim crashes on I-94 Wednesday evening

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after being shot multiple times and then rolling a vehicle on the interstate in St. Paul. St. Paul police told KARE 11 that officers were called to the area around Dale Street and Concordia Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Keith Ellison in tight battle with Jim Schultz

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has been through his share of political scrapes in his career, sometimes going from underdog to winner right before the closing bell. Four years ago, Ellison trailed in the polls to GOP nominee Doug Wardlow, but ended up winning by four percentage...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall

More than 200 union nurses clad in red rallied in front of the U.S. Bank corporate offices in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday, decrying the “failed leadership” of three bank executives who sit on the boards of Minnesota hospitals. “They are responsible for what is going on at our hospitals. They are responsible for the failure […] The post Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Hundreds of Minnesota nurses march inside banks, call out executives

MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of nurses from several different hospitals rallied in downtown Minneapolis to demand higher staffing levels. In September, around 15,000 nurses statewide went on a three-day strike over similar issues. This time, their message wasn't just for hospital executives. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says bank executives,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Government Technology

Saint Paul, Minn., Announces Technology Appointments

Last week, Saint Paul, Minn., Mayor Melvin Carter announced two appointments within the city’s Office of Technology and Communications (OTC): Jaime Wascalus as director and CIO, and Stefanie Horvath as deputy director and chief information security officer. The city’s former CIO, Sharon Kennedy Vickers, announced earlier this year that...
SAINT PAUL, MN
bulletin-news.com

Minnesota is envy of the nation still with room to grow, says Walz

At the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in March 2020, Governor Tim Walz ordered Minnesotans to stay at home, but George Floyd was killed by police just 62 days later. Following the uprising, a Minneapolis police station was set on fire. Walz imposed a statewide mask requirement for indoor venues...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE 11

