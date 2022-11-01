Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
BCA searching for 2 missing St. Paul teens
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking the public to help locate two teen girls who went missing from St. Paul Tuesday. According to authorities, Znaya Gordon, 16, and Anastasia Miller, 17, were last seen on Nov. 1, leaving a residence on the 1200 block of Seventh Street East. The BCA says the teens left the location on foot.
St. Paul to announce new police chief
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and local leaders are set to announce their pick for the city's newest police chief Tuesday morning. At 11 a.m. in St. Paul City Hall, Carter will announce which of the five finalists announced in early October was selected to get the job: Dr. Jacqueline Bailey-Davis, Commander Pamela Barragan, Senior Commander Kurt Hallstrom, Commander Axel Henry, or Assistant Chief Stacy Murphy.
Man's leg severed in St. Paul work accident
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police say a freak work accident resulted in a man losing part of his leg Wednesday. Just before noon Wednesday, officers and medics were called on a report of possible pedestrian versus vehicle crash at the intersection of Rice Street and Geranium Avenue West near the North End neighborhood.
Worker loses leg to loose cable in St. Paul accident
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man working in St. Paul lost his leg when he became entangled in a loose cable Wednesday.Officers say they responded to a report of a possible pedestrian versus vehicle at the intersection of Rice Street and Geranium Avenue West shortly before noon.Police say workers had a cable across the roadway and that vehicles were allowed to drive across the cable before installation.Investigators say they believe the cable became caught on a passing vehicle when the worker standing near the cable got caught as the cable stretched. The force of the cable pulled the man into the roadway and into the side of a pick-up truck, a report says. It is believed the tension in the wire severed the man's leg around the knee. He is expected to survive.The incident is under investigation.
Driver crashes on I-94 after getting shot in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A driver is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday afternoon that ultimately ended in a crash.St. Paul Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting at Dale Street and Concordia Avenue in St. Paul at approximately 4:45 p.m.Witnesses reported a silver sedan fired shots toward a Dodge Charger and that Charger fled the area.Shortly after, a single-vehicle crash involving the Charger was reported on Interstate 94 eastbound at the 5th Street exit.Responders say the driver had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.Police say there were unable to locate the silver sedan involved in the shooting.The incident is under investigation.
KARE 11 Investigates: Mentally ill kids caught in a failing juvenile justice system
A Minnesota teen struggling with severe mental illness and charged with numerous crimes sat in juvenile detention, often isolated, because no treatment was available. Brandon Stahl (KARE11), Lauren Leamanczyk, Steve Eckert. Published: 5:39 PM CDT November 3, 2022. Updated: 5:39 PM CDT November 3, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS. When attorney Tracy Reid...
Man suffers severed leg in freak worksite incident in St. Paul
A man working on a street in St. Paul lost the lower half of one of his legs following a freak incident Wednesday morning. St. Paul police said the incident happened just before noon at Rice Street and Geranium Avenue West shortly before noon, where a group of workers had cable laying across the road.
redlakenationnews.com
In third year without police in schools, St. Paul district deepens new approaches to safety
Three years into life without school resource officers, St. Paul Public Schools has upped deployment of its student-friendly liaisons and embarked on an effort to reduce violence in the secondary schools. Thirty-eight school support liaisons now walk hallways and drive streets in the state's second-largest district - more than twice...
One dead after shooting outside home in St. Paul
One person is dead after a shooting in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood Tuesday night. The incident was reported around 10 p.m., with a 911 caller saying there were "people with guns were outside of their home" on the 600 block of Preble Street, with shots fired 30 seconds later, according to St. Paul PD.
Shooting victim crashes on I-94 Wednesday evening
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after being shot multiple times and then rolling a vehicle on the interstate in St. Paul. St. Paul police told KARE 11 that officers were called to the area around Dale Street and Concordia Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Keith Ellison in tight battle with Jim Schultz
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has been through his share of political scrapes in his career, sometimes going from underdog to winner right before the closing bell. Four years ago, Ellison trailed in the polls to GOP nominee Doug Wardlow, but ended up winning by four percentage...
Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall
More than 200 union nurses clad in red rallied in front of the U.S. Bank corporate offices in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday, decrying the “failed leadership” of three bank executives who sit on the boards of Minnesota hospitals. “They are responsible for what is going on at our hospitals. They are responsible for the failure […] The post Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Hundreds of Minnesota nurses march inside banks, call out executives
MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of nurses from several different hospitals rallied in downtown Minneapolis to demand higher staffing levels. In September, around 15,000 nurses statewide went on a three-day strike over similar issues. This time, their message wasn't just for hospital executives. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says bank executives,...
Fight With Man Dressed As Jeffrey Dahmer Breaks Out In St. Paul
Well, it looks like Halloween was pretty eventful in the Twin Cities, especially based on a story I came across while browsing social media on Halloween night. Halloween is never boring but this is over the top. Let me preface things by saying that there have been many interesting crime...
Walz, Jensen say they were called to serve Minnesota from classroom, doc’s office
Every politician has an origin story, the tale of why they got into the game in the first place. Rarely tied to personal ambition, the story is usually about how some person, some event, some turning point in their lives called them to serve. They didn’t volunteer as much as they were drafted. For DFLer [...]
Government Technology
Saint Paul, Minn., Announces Technology Appointments
Last week, Saint Paul, Minn., Mayor Melvin Carter announced two appointments within the city’s Office of Technology and Communications (OTC): Jaime Wascalus as director and CIO, and Stefanie Horvath as deputy director and chief information security officer. The city’s former CIO, Sharon Kennedy Vickers, announced earlier this year that...
bulletin-news.com
Minnesota is envy of the nation still with room to grow, says Walz
At the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in March 2020, Governor Tim Walz ordered Minnesotans to stay at home, but George Floyd was killed by police just 62 days later. Following the uprising, a Minneapolis police station was set on fire. Walz imposed a statewide mask requirement for indoor venues...
Teen charged after leading police on 40-mile pursuit in St. Paul
The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has charged a 16-year-old boy who allegedly led police on a 40-mile pursuit through the east metro. The Chanhassen teenager reached speeds in excess of 100 mph during the hour-long police pursuit, according to the charges. Prosecutors involved in the case have not stated whether he will be tried as an adult or not.
Conservation vs. cemetery: Minnesota's first memorial forest strikes a balance
SCANDIA, Minn. — Minnesota's first memorial forest has been quietly gaining popularity as an anti-cemetery for more than a year now. Instead of buying a burial plot, the forest sells trees that come with access to a sprawling private forest near Scandia. "This tree right here, this was actually...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0