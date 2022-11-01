Read full article on original website
West Kentucky church hosting Holiday Craft Fair and Bake Sale to benefit eastern Kentucky flood survivors
BARLOW, KY — A church in Ballard County is hosting a craft fair and bake sale this Saturday to benefit families affected by flooding in eastern Kentucky. Barlow First Baptist Church will hold a Holiday Craft Fair and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the church's Family Life Center.
KY 139/Princeton Road in Trigg County reopens following crash
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — KY 139/Princeton Road is blocked near the 24 mile marker in northern Trigg County to allow recovery of a semi that rolled over earlier today. KY 139 is blocked immediately north of Tyler Road between KY 276/Blackhawk Road and KY 276/Hurricane Road. This is just south of the Trigg-Lyon-Caldwell County Line.
Paducah Police Department and local retailers partner with LiveView Technologies to prevent holiday theft
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department and participating retailers are teaming with LiveView Technologies before the holidays to stop retail crime. The Paducah-exclusive collaboration is called the A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. Working together for the project, law enforcement, retailers and LVT are determined to stop the spike of organized retail crime that comes with the holiday season.
Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft
PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
Chicken organ spill makes smelly mess on U.S. 62 near Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — Hold your noses folks, it's a little smelly on U.S. 62. According to a morning announcement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, there's a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 just east of the Interstate 24 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange. Officials say if you don't...
Paducah man arrested after Chi'z Cabz vehicle, house shot
PADUCAH — A 19-year-old Paducah man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting near the FiveStar gas station on H.C. Mathis Drive. Police say they were called to the FiveStar around 4:11 a.m. on Sunday for a shots fired incident. They say when they arrived, they learned a Chi'z Cabz vehicle driving east on Park Avenue was hit by a bullet in the front passenger door. There was a passenger in the seat at the time, police say.
Multi-semi crash on Interstate 24 eastbound now cleared
A multi-vehicle crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the Caldwell-Trigg County line has been cleared. However, eastbound I-24 is restricted to one lane at the site of an earlier truck fire near the 58 mile marker. This eastbound lane restriction on I-24 near the 58 mile...
Rain, wind forces Alben Barkley Drive closure to remain until Monday
PADUCAH — Due to wind and rain in the forecast for Saturday, Nov. 5, U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive will remain closed through the weekend and into Monday, Nov. 7. U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive has been closed to through traffic from the Audubon Drive intersection since Nov. 1. This is between the Interstate 24 Exit 7 Interchange and the U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road intersection at Hannan Plaza.
Merryman House program coordinator wins award for community work
PADUCAH — The coordinator for the Marshall County Resiliency Center (MCRC) took home the Volunteer of the Year award for her "above-and-beyond dedication" to Marshall County. Jayna Burkey was recognized by the Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce for her work at the Marshall County Resiliency Center and for her...
Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board
PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
Upcoming EmpowerHER business convention to be held at Julian Carroll Convention Center
PADUCAH — Women from across the Local 6 area will soon gather to gain personal and professional insight — and enjoy a delicious catered lunch — at Paducah's EmpowerHER women's conference. The yearly conference is hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, and this year it's...
Steady increase in flu cases and decline in student attendance leads to local schools temporarily closing
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Flu season is in full swing, and local school districts are temporarily closing because of high case numbers. Crittenden County and McCracken County Schools announced on Thursday that they will be shut down Friday because of flu cases. Ballard County Schools announced a two-day closure on Wednesday.
Paducah Public School announces Monday closure due to flu
PADUCAH — Paducah Public Schools has canceled classes for all schools and Paducah Head Start Preschool on Monday, Nov. 7, because of a high rate of flu cases among students and staff. The school district announced the decision Friday afternoon. PPS says athletic events and extracurricular activities that were...
McCracken County falls to Bowling Green in 5 sets at state tournament
PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Mustangs run in this years KHSAA State Tournament came to an end on Thursday afternoon as they lost in five sets to Bowling Green in the state quarterfinals. McCracken County took the first two sets of the game 25-18, 25-23. However, Bowling Green would...
11/4 Gridiron Glory
PADUCAH — Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Nov. 4. Fort Knox 14, Crittenden County 53. Todd County Central 22, Mayfield 43. Murray 27, Butler County 21. Taylor County 0, Paducah Tilghman 37. Trigg County 36, Hart County 43. Hopkinsville 24, Franklin Simpson 17.
Wake up Weather: 11/04/2022
PADUCAH — Partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the lower 80s this afternoon. Rain showers are moving in later tonight and into Saturday morning, bringing a few thunderstorms and gusty wind.
Booker encourages early voting in Paducah
Democratic Senate nominee Charles Booker makes campaign stop in Paducah. Booker plans to again touch all four corners of Kentucky. In Paducah on Friday, Booker spoke on the importance of using the opportunity to vote early.
Wanted Cairo man indicted for first degree murder, Jackson County state's attorney says
CARBONDALE, IL — A wanted man has been indicted by a grand jury on two charges of first degree murder, Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph Cervantez said in a Friday morning release. According to the release, 20-year-old Daurice Morse is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jacob Gary in...
'Turning dresses into dreams': Cinderella's Closet gives grace, love and respect
PADUCAH — Young women from all over the country dream of the magical day they'll go to prom. The shining star of that dream? The dress. Dressing up for prom is a rite of passage for thousands of teen girls across the country — but many families just can't afford the exorbitant cost. That's where nonprofit Cinderella's Closet steps in, providing beautiful formal wear to local girls who wouldn't be able to attend prom otherwise.
"Racing to March" - Murray State preseason special
PADUCAH, KY -- In case you missed it Friday night, here is our Murray State basketball preview special, “Racing to March.”. This 30-minute special will look back at Murray State’s 2022 offseason and look forward to what the Racers could do in the 2022-23 season.
