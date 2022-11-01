ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Blue-chip LSU target has made decision, will announce commitment Thursday

By Tyler Nettuno
 2 days ago
As we enter the final month of the 2022 regular season, early signing day is fast approaching.

LSU already has a top-10 class, but it’s hoping for even better as it remains in the running for a number of talented, uncommitted prospects. One of them, four-star offensive tackle DJ Chester, is set to announce his decision this week.

The McDonough, Georgia, native plays for Eagles Landing Christian Academy, and after an official visit to Ann Arbor for Michigan’s win over rival Michigan State, Chester is ready to make his decision.

He will announce his commitment on Thursday around 8:30 a.m. CT and will choose between a top six that includes LSU, Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Auburn and Florida A&M. Chester told On3 that he is “at peace” with his decision.

The Tigers have two Crystal Ball projections for Chester from 247Sports — which ranks him as the No. 13 offensive tackle and No. 138 overall player. LSU is also a heavy favorite according to On3, which has a 95.4% chance of landing him.

If the Tigers can land Chester, it would give them four offensive line commits in the class as he would join Zalance Heard, Tyree Adams and Paul Mubenga.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

