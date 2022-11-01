ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Activates Emergency Crews Ahead of Severe Weather Friday

State emergency resources are being put on standby in anticipation of widespread severe weather Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of Texas. Most of North Texas is under an Enhanced Threat Friday severe and intense storms taking the form of damaging winds, hail and the chance of tornadoes. Following...
TEXAS STATE
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORNELIUS, CARIANNAH ESTELITA; B/F; POB: OKLAHOMA CITY OK; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: OKLAHOMA CITY OK;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
ahstigerlife.com

Teachers of Arlington- Mrs. Pike

“I came from Cordova, which was turning into a city school at the time. Many of us applied for Arlington, which led to 25 of us starting at Arlington. There are a few of us still here. When I came here, I started the dance program, and I’ve been here since the very first year, about 2003-2004. It has been a privilege to see Arlington grow and how it has developed over time, and how the science department has flourished. We have the best teachers here, and I’ve loved everything about being an Arlington Tiger!”
ARLINGTON, TX
fwtx.com

The Last of the Pizza Inns

For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Severe Storms with Hail Possible on Friday

The Dallas Fort Worth area is set to experience a severe storm with a chance of hail and flooding.Clay Leconey/Unsplash. The chances of severe weather in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are growing, especially on Friday, this will include high winds, hail, and potentially tornadoes. Fox 4 reports that early Friday, there will be scattered showers, with the rain chances increasing over the day.
FORT WORTH, TX
High School Football PRO

Arlington, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Motorcyclist shot while stopped at Cedar Hill intersection

CEDAR HILL, Texas - Cedar Hill police are asking residents to check their security cameras to see if they might have captured the video of a murder. It happened Wednesday just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bear Creek Road and South Duncanville Road. Police said the victim was...
CEDAR HILL, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Man Buys Online Lottery Ticket, Wins $1 Million

A Dallas man in his 20s woke up a millionaire on Thursday after purchasing an online Texas lottery ticket. The Dallas man had never purchased a ticket through the online service before, according to a press release from theLotter Texas. He was awarded one million in the second-tier category; no one won the U.S. Powerball Jackpot.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall Storm

Several homes throughout the DFW area were damaged during Friday's major storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Multiple homes across North Texas were damaged as a major fall storm made its way through the area, bringing with it heavy rain, hail and tornadoes. Storms were forecasted to be severe with the threat of damaging winds, hail, and potentially tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that they warned of all forms of severe weather as conditions for storm development coming ahead of a cold front.
DALLAS, TX
