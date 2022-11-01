Woman playing with gun shoots baby at Halloween party, police say

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said a woman was mishandling a gun when it fired, hitting an 18-month-old boy in the chest.

Eloisa Fraga, 33, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Bexar County court records.

The parents brought the child, unconscious, to the hospital late Sunday night and told doctors at the time that the cellphone the 18-month-old was holding had exploded, KSAT reported. Doctors determined that the child had been shot after examining him and called the police.

In an arrest affidavit obtained by WOAI, police said witnesses said that Fraga was playing with a pistol “recklessly” when it went off, hitting the child. Witnesses also described hearing a noise that sounded like a balloon popping.

The child had been in a stroller holding the cellphone when it happened. In the arrest report, police said the bullet went through the cellphone before hitting the child in the chest, WOAI reported.

Fraga was released from jail on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in December.

©2022 Cox Media Group