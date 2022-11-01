ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Kicker 102.5

What New Yummy Restaurant Does Texarkana Really Need?

Now that we have a new Panda Express that is open in Texarkana we asked you the listener what is the next restaurant that Texarkana needs. And as we all know the best way to get someone's opinion is to go on social media and ask away, so we put this honor Facebook page on Wednesday and the responses were pretty cool.
TEXARKANA, AR
Taste of Texarkana Is Back Baby… And It Was Greatness

Tuesday night Texarkana got back together once again to raise money for Harvest Regional Food Bank in a little event called Taste of Texarkana, and it was fantastic. Lisa and I got there early to work the Townsquare Media booth and our poor broken down old prize wheel which is desperately crying out to be retired. Seriously... But I digress. Other than our promotional equipment malfunctions the night appeared to me to be a complete success.
TEXARKANA, AR
KCS Holiday Express is Back on Track and Headed to Texarkana

All Aboard! Get ready the KCS Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana this year in December. It's been a couple of years since the KCS Holiday Express made a stop in Texarkana. The 2020 pandemic pretty much derailed the popular train but the six-car lighted holiday train with festive displays is back up and running across parts of the country and arrives in Texarkana on Monday, December 5 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Tiger Stadium at Grim Park, 1601-1699 West 12th St. Shuttle service provided from the stadium to train.
TEXARKANA, TX
2023 Live United Bowl Team Announcement Set for Nov. 15

The public is invited to attend the LIVE UNITED Bowl Team announcement on Tuesday, November 15, at Arkansas Middle School on Jefferson Avenue at 10 am. This year the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED BOWL will be played Saturday, December 3, at Razorback Stadium, Texarkana, Arkansas with a noon-Kick-off slated.
TEXARKANA, AR
‘Local Bands, Local Brews, Local Bites’ Thursday In Texarkana

"Local Bands, Local Brews, Local Bites" is an event that celebrates our downtown and everything it has to offer. On Thursday you can experience the local brews, the local bites, and a great local band. The event begins at 7 pm and is a two-hour event that will go on until 9 pm in front of Hopkin's Icehouse in the Texarkana entertainment district.
TEXARKANA, AR
Chris Black Named Texarkana Texas Interim Fire Chief

The City of Texarkana, Texas announces it's Interim Fire Chief, Chris Black on Saturday, October 29th. The announcement comes after former Fire Chief, Eric Schlotter, vacated the position recently to become Fire Chief for the City of Aubrey, Texas. “We welcome this new change and are fortunate to have someone...
TEXARKANA, TX
Spooky Freebies and Delightful Deals at Texarkana Restaurants

Halloween is just days away, are you ready for some spooktacular freebies and discounts? No tricks nothing but treats from national chain restaurants in the Texarkana area. Here is a list of all the Halloween sweet deals, freebies, and discounts offered at participating restaurants in 2022, according to Offers.com and Retailmenot.com.
TEXARKANA, TX
52 Total Arrested Last Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

Arrests were down once again in Bowie County for the fourth week of October 2022, let's hope it's a trend. There were 15 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 37 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Texarkana, AR
