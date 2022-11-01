ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Daily Mail

NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts

NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida coast

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – SpaceX sent two spacecraft payloads to geosynchronous orbit on behalf of the U.S. Space Force, treating Floridians to their first Falcon Heavy launch in more than three years on Tuesday. Heavy fog surrounded the rocket that launched from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
The Independent

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years

Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
COLORADO STATE
Gizmodo

NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
Gizmodo

China's Mysterious Spaceplane Raises Orbit Nearly 3 Months After Launch

It’s been nearly eight weeks since we last heard from China’s spaceplane, which launched from the the Gobi Desert in early August. But things are happening, as the spaceplane recently fired its thrusters to ascend to a higher and more circular orbit, but for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.
CBS News

NASA's leak-prone Artemis moon rocket ready for another launch try

NASA's Space Launch System moon rocket, bedeviled by fuel leaks, unrelated glitches and finally by an approaching hurricane, was cleared for an overnight roll back out to its launch pad Friday for another attempt to get the Artemis program's unpiloted, oft-delayed maiden flight underway. The 4.2-mile trip from NASA's iconic...
SpaceNews.com

Japanese lunar lander, with NASA rideshare, to launch this month

WASHINGTON — Japanese lunar lander developer ispace is in the final phases of preparations for the launch of its first lunar lander mission, a flight that will include a NASA lunar cubesat mission as a secondary payload. Tokyo-based ispace announced Oct. 31 that its HAKUTO-R M1 lander had arrived...
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Mars spacecraft record meteor strikes that made craters hundreds of feet wide

Two Nasa spacecraft at Mars – one on the surface and the other in orbit – have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet. The high-speed barrages last year sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across Mars, the first ever detected near the surface of another planet, and carved out craters nearly 500ft (150 metres) across, scientists reported on Thursday in the journal Science.
CBS Sacramento

SpaceX launches 53 satellites into orbit from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE -- A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lit up the California sky on Thursday evening as it carried 53 Starlink satellites into orbit. The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 6:14 p.m. The launch at twilight left a white plume in the sky that was seen over a large area. The satellites were later deployed from the rocket's second stage. Starlink is a space-based broadband internet system with thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit that provide service around the world. The Falcon 9's reusable first stage successfully touched down on a seagoing landing platform in the Pacific Ocean. It was the eighth flight of the booster.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

SpaceX's Huge Starship Rocket Could Launch as Early as Next Month, NASA Says

SpaceX’s super-heavy lift rocket could finally be ready to embark on its first orbital test flight in December, according to a NASA official. During a NASA Advisory Council meeting on Monday, Mark Kirasich, a senior NASA official overseeing the development of the Artemis program, said that Starship’s test flight may take place early next month, Reuters reported. “We track four major Starship flights. The first one here is coming up in December, part of early December,” Kirasich is quoted as saying.
HAWAII STATE
Gizmodo

NASA Resuscitates Psyche Asteroid Mission After Missing Its Launch

A NASA mission to explore one of the most intriguing objects in the asteroid belt is getting a second chance. The Psyche mission is now targeting a launch period in 2023 after missing its initial window this year due to development delays. NASA decided to go ahead with its Psyche...
FLORIDA STATE
Interesting Engineering

DARPA plans to dispatch satellites to 'spaceship graveyard'

The U.S. state's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) intends to send satellites "where people send their spacecraft to die." The research and development division of the Pentagon is investigating satellite advantages at a distance that most space companies try to avoid, according to a Bloomberg report published on Wednesday.

