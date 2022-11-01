Read full article on original website
CNBC
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy, the world's most powerful rocket, on Space Force mission
Elon Musk's SpaceX on Tuesday launched the first Falcon Heavy mission in over three years. SpaceX's rocket is carrying the classified USSF-44 mission for the U.S. Space Force, which is also the first operational national security mission for Falcon Heavy. SpaceX continues to launch its Falcon series of rockets at...
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
click orlando
WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida coast
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – SpaceX sent two spacecraft payloads to geosynchronous orbit on behalf of the U.S. Space Force, treating Floridians to their first Falcon Heavy launch in more than three years on Tuesday. Heavy fog surrounded the rocket that launched from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
Gizmodo
NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
Gizmodo
China's Mysterious Spaceplane Raises Orbit Nearly 3 Months After Launch
It’s been nearly eight weeks since we last heard from China’s spaceplane, which launched from the the Gobi Desert in early August. But things are happening, as the spaceplane recently fired its thrusters to ascend to a higher and more circular orbit, but for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.
SpaceX shares an image of Falcon Heavy's 27 Merlin engines ahead of launch
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in the world, is approaching its first launch in over three years. The massive launch system, which is powered by three modified Falcon 9 first-stage boosters, is now linked together and awaiting launch from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Ahead of...
NASA's leak-prone Artemis moon rocket ready for another launch try
NASA's Space Launch System moon rocket, bedeviled by fuel leaks, unrelated glitches and finally by an approaching hurricane, was cleared for an overnight roll back out to its launch pad Friday for another attempt to get the Artemis program's unpiloted, oft-delayed maiden flight underway. The 4.2-mile trip from NASA's iconic...
SpaceNews.com
Japanese lunar lander, with NASA rideshare, to launch this month
WASHINGTON — Japanese lunar lander developer ispace is in the final phases of preparations for the launch of its first lunar lander mission, a flight that will include a NASA lunar cubesat mission as a secondary payload. Tokyo-based ispace announced Oct. 31 that its HAKUTO-R M1 lander had arrived...
International Space Station dodges debris from Russian anti-satellite test
A cargo ship attached to the International Space Station fired its thrusters for five minutes Monday night (Oct. 24) to dodge a fragment of the destroyed Russian satellite Cosmos 1408.
Mars spacecraft record meteor strikes that made craters hundreds of feet wide
Two Nasa spacecraft at Mars – one on the surface and the other in orbit – have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet. The high-speed barrages last year sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across Mars, the first ever detected near the surface of another planet, and carved out craters nearly 500ft (150 metres) across, scientists reported on Thursday in the journal Science.
Watch SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launch for 1st time since 2019 on Tuesday
After more than three years, SpaceX's Falcon Heavy — the world's most powerful operational rocket — is about to launch again.
NASA's tiny CAPSTONE moon probe overcomes glitch, sets sights on lunar orbit
NASA's tiny CAPSTONE probe has bounced back from a troubling glitch and is on track to reach the moon this month as planned.
SpaceX launches 53 satellites into orbit from California
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE -- A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lit up the California sky on Thursday evening as it carried 53 Starlink satellites into orbit. The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 6:14 p.m. The launch at twilight left a white plume in the sky that was seen over a large area. The satellites were later deployed from the rocket's second stage. Starlink is a space-based broadband internet system with thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit that provide service around the world. The Falcon 9's reusable first stage successfully touched down on a seagoing landing platform in the Pacific Ocean. It was the eighth flight of the booster.
Gizmodo
SpaceX's Huge Starship Rocket Could Launch as Early as Next Month, NASA Says
SpaceX’s super-heavy lift rocket could finally be ready to embark on its first orbital test flight in December, according to a NASA official. During a NASA Advisory Council meeting on Monday, Mark Kirasich, a senior NASA official overseeing the development of the Artemis program, said that Starship’s test flight may take place early next month, Reuters reported. “We track four major Starship flights. The first one here is coming up in December, part of early December,” Kirasich is quoted as saying.
Gizmodo
NASA Resuscitates Psyche Asteroid Mission After Missing Its Launch
A NASA mission to explore one of the most intriguing objects in the asteroid belt is getting a second chance. The Psyche mission is now targeting a launch period in 2023 after missing its initial window this year due to development delays. NASA decided to go ahead with its Psyche...
click orlando
NASA preps for 2nd Artemis I moon rocket rollout at Kennedy Space Center
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA announced they are on track to rollout the Space Launch System rocket with the Orion spacecraft from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39B “no earlier than Friday, Nov. 4.”. With hopes of a mid-month launch of the Artemis I mega...
Asteroids threatening Earth could be spotted by network of spacecraft near Venus' orbit, Chinese scientists say
We could detect potentially hazardous near-Earth asteroids by using six surveyor spacecraft deployed in Venus-like orbits, Chinese researchers propose.
DARPA plans to dispatch satellites to 'spaceship graveyard'
The U.S. state's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) intends to send satellites "where people send their spacecraft to die." The research and development division of the Pentagon is investigating satellite advantages at a distance that most space companies try to avoid, according to a Bloomberg report published on Wednesday.
