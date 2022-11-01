The Deer Lakes Lancers met the Beaver Bobcats at Pat Tarquinio field for the first round of WPIAL playoffs Friday night. It would be hard to say the Bobcats had a rough start even after a disastrous play resulted in a fumble. Lucky for Beaver, they recovered the ball and took the next play to the end zone. The Bobcats defense managed to hold the Lancers back and Deer Lakes were only able to score 3 points on a field goal in the first half. The halftime score was Beaver 14 Deer Lakes 3. The second half became a battle of defense with both teams achieving a strong hold on eachother. Beaver managed 3 more points while Deer Lakes didn’t get any for the rest of the contest. The Bobcats move on to round two with a final score Beaver 17 Deer Lakes 3.

BEAVER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO