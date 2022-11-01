Read full article on original website
Using Psalms To Choose Trust Over Fear On This Week’s “Wake Up Beaver Valley”
Pastor Dave Grove explores the choosing of joy and trust over fear and anxiety as he takes an in-depth analysis of Psalm 37 on this Saturday’s edition of “Wake Up Beaver Valley.”. “Wake Up Beaver Valley” airs every Saturday morning from 9 AM to 10 AM on Beaver...
Link For Deer Lakes @ Beaver, 6:30 PM on Beaver County Radio
WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and John Perrotto have the call from Beaver High School of this 2022 WPIAL Class 3A First Round high school football playoff game as the Bobcats battle the Lancers. If you can’t tune into the game you can...
Dr. Benny Weksler Talks With Jim Roddey About Thoracic Surgery On This Week’s “Heroes”, Carnegie Hero Fund Series Continues
Allegheny Health Network thoracic surgeon Dr. Benny Weksler joins host Jim Roddey on this week’s episode of “Heroes” to talk about his practice and his career journey through many cities throughout the United States. Also, Eric Zahren (president) of the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission joins Jim to continue their 10-part series on winners of the Carnegie Medal.
CCBC Players of Game: Deer Lakes @ Beaver 11/04/22
WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and John Perrotto had the call from Beaver High School of this 2022 WPIAL Class 3A First Round high school football playoff game as the Bobcats battled the Lancers. Your CCBC Players of the game are:. Deer Lakes:...
Retired Quip Football Coaches Honored
(Story and Photo by Sandy Giordano) (Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa High School Head Football Coach Mike Warfield presented three former coaches, Frank Marocco, Don Yanessa and Mike Zmijanac with 2021 championship rings recently. Coach Marocco said head coach Mike Warfield called him to come up to the practice field. He said,...
Bobcats Hold Off Lancers in 1st Round of Playoffs
The Deer Lakes Lancers met the Beaver Bobcats at Pat Tarquinio field for the first round of WPIAL playoffs Friday night. It would be hard to say the Bobcats had a rough start even after a disastrous play resulted in a fumble. Lucky for Beaver, they recovered the ball and took the next play to the end zone. The Bobcats defense managed to hold the Lancers back and Deer Lakes were only able to score 3 points on a field goal in the first half. The halftime score was Beaver 14 Deer Lakes 3. The second half became a battle of defense with both teams achieving a strong hold on eachother. Beaver managed 3 more points while Deer Lakes didn’t get any for the rest of the contest. The Bobcats move on to round two with a final score Beaver 17 Deer Lakes 3.
Pittsburgh Cops Didn’t Attend Funeral As Requested Where Shooting Hurt Six
Pittsburgh Police gather outside the Destiny of Faith Church in Pittsburgh, Friday Oct. 28, 2022, where a shooting while a funeral was being held, left several people wounded. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh officials have admitted that although a police presence had been requested at a funeral...
