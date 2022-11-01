ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Southern Poverty Law Center

Omaha Police Cancel Deal With Far Right-Linked Gun Shop

The Omaha Police Department (OPD) in Nebraska confirmed to Hatewatch it has permanently scrapped a proposed equipment swap with a far right-linked gun shop. 88 Tactical is a large gun range and store on the outskirts of Omaha where “civilians as well as law enforcement and military personnel” train, according to its website. In 2017, Hatewatch reported that 88 Tactical and the anti-Muslim Global Faith Institute invited anti-Muslim ex-FBI agent and author John Guandolo to Nebraska. In August, Hatewatch reported on the emails surrounding the exchange and local Nebraska activists’ concerns over the deal. They called attention to what they say is the business’s use of far-right imagery. Activists further voiced concerns over an 88 Tactical instructor Devin Crinklaw, who also works as an OPD officer and has espoused anti-Muslim views on social media. Hatewatch reported on those posts in the August article.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha woman dies in crash near Auburn

AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman died following a crash near Auburn, Nebraska. Officials say an SUV crossed the center line on Highway 75 and collided head-on with a black Jeep on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the SUV, Anne Reynolds, died at the scene. The other driver was...
AUBURN, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln man arrested by Nebraska State Patrol for drug and weapon charges

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 51-year-old man was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday by the Nebraska State Patrol for drug and weapon charges. Nebraska State Patrol investigators and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force found "numerous controlled substances, explosives, and a firearm" at a residence while serving a search warrant, according to authorities.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor

OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
OMAHA, NE
Corn Nation

Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Minnesota

It’s another Husker Football Weekend and it’s time for another Husker win and way past time for the Huskers to bring back the $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy. Tanner Morgan may be the weakest link on the Minnesota team. The defensive front of Nebraska is going to get to the quarterback and force him to make mistakes, then the secondary is going to take advantage of that.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Two Missing Nebraska Inmates Arrested

Nebraska Corrections says two missing inmates from a Lincoln facility are now under arrest. Corrections says Krista Foley was taken into custody in Sarpy County. She was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on September 25th during a pre-approved visit to a local church. Foley is serving a three...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
COLUMBUS, NE
Corn Nation

How to watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska in Week 10

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) continue a two-game stretch of home matchups in Lincoln Saturday with a visit from the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3). In what is one of the would be greatest grassroots trophy game in the history of college football for the $5 bits of broken chair trophy, the two schools and potentially Big Ten Conference are a bunch of a**holes who ended that would be fun feature to this series. So instead we just have Big Ten West football, big whoop.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean

The incoming governor of Nebraska should carefully examine the voting, statements and activities of the entire board of the Nebraska Environmental Trust to ensure they align with the law, rules and regulations, and principles of the Trust. The winner of the Carol Blood-Jim Pillen race for governor should sweep the board clean after taking office next […] The post The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

BREAKING: New charges against former Nebraska trooper

Governor Reynolds argued the law allowed for exceptions. Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child. An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash earlier this year. Man charged in fatal shooting of...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

