Cooler temperatures. Changing colors. Leaves cascade to the ground. Who doesn't love the sights of Fall? But something else 'falls' this time of year too. The price of gas. In case you hadn't noticed, the price of gas has slowly decreased here in Iowa and across the nation. According to our friends at GasBuddy, the average price per gallon fell 2.9 cents this past week here in Iowa down to a statewide average of $3.51 per gallon. That's down 7 cents from last month. GasBuddy found that the cheapest gas in the state cost $2.99 per gallon with the most expensive at $4.49. The national average fell 4.7 cents this past week, down to an average of $3.72 per gallon.

