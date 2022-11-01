Read full article on original website
Narcity
Ontario's Daylight Saving Ends This Weekend & Here's Why It's Still A Thing
The end of daylight saving is right around the corner, and you know what that means, Ontario will have colder nights and shorter days. On Sunday, November 6, at 2:00 a.m., clocks will go back one hour, giving Ontarians a chance to wake up with the sunrise. This means that...
nationalinterest.org
Diesel Prices Soar As Average Gas Price Falls Again
It’s the return of week-to-week volatility, as the average gas price dropped 5.4 cents to $3.86 per gallon. Earlier this year, the average gas price in the United States had a long streak of going up, followed by a steady decline for the bulk of the summer. The decline ended early in the fall but after a few weeks of increasing averages, gas prices have reversed again.
Expert warns developing home heating oil shortage is around the corner as gas prices fall
GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan joined 'Varney & Co.' Monday to discuss gas and home heating oil prices going into the winter months.
All Americans will see their natural gas bills shoot up this winter thanks to higher market prices and cold snap, the EIA says
Americans will see their natural gas bills soar this winter, according to the EIA. US households are expected to pay an average of $931 on heating, up 28% from a year ago. The forecast comes on higher retail natural gas prices and a colder-than-usual weather. Americans are in for an...
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Thought She Won $1M Until She Put Her Glasses On
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta initially thought she won $1 million but discovered the total was actually a bit less once she put her glasses on. Linda Gordon from High Prairie bought her ticket at the Dynamic Petro Canada at 4439 52 Avenue in Whitecourt the day before the October 4 Lotto Max draw.
How to keep your heating bills down at home this winter as gas prices rise
A worldwide shortage on gas and energy supplies has resulted in a surge in wholesale gas prices.As a result, the energy price cap in the UK has risen twice this year, pushing energy bills for the average UK household up to around £2,500 per year.While consumers are usually given the option to switch suppliers when energy bills rise, better offers are not available at the moment due to the squeeze on supplies.With winter well and truly on its way, many are wondering what’s the best way to save money on their heating and electricity bills during the colder months.If you’re...
The Leaves Are Falling…And So Is The Price of Gas
Cooler temperatures. Changing colors. Leaves cascade to the ground. Who doesn't love the sights of Fall? But something else 'falls' this time of year too. The price of gas. In case you hadn't noticed, the price of gas has slowly decreased here in Iowa and across the nation. According to our friends at GasBuddy, the average price per gallon fell 2.9 cents this past week here in Iowa down to a statewide average of $3.51 per gallon. That's down 7 cents from last month. GasBuddy found that the cheapest gas in the state cost $2.99 per gallon with the most expensive at $4.49. The national average fell 4.7 cents this past week, down to an average of $3.72 per gallon.
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Scores Big On A Ticket He Didn't Buy & Says It Hasn't Sunk In
An Ontario lottery winner finally won big after playing for over 25 years, but he didn't actually buy his own ticket. Conrad Bess, a 44-year-old Brampton man, won a Lotto Max Maxmillion prize worth $1 million on the October 4, 2022 draw, thanks to his wife, according to OLG. While...
Narcity
Ontario's November Weather Forecast Just Dropped & Here's When You'll See Snow On The Ground
November may be getting off to a mild and rainy start, with Tuesday's dense fog making for a particularly spooky post-Halloween morning. However, make no mistake, winter is coming for Ontario's weather forecast. According to The Weather Network (TWN), warmer-than-normal temperatures will dominate Ontario during the first week of November,...
Narcity
Here's How Much Business Class Costs On Canada's Major Airlines & Some Are Surprisingly Cheap
If you're looking to travel in style, the words "business class" might come to mind, but it can be difficult to determine where you'll get the most bang for your buck. Some of Canada's major airlines offer a pretty luxurious business-class experience, complete with priority boarding and baggage services, spacious, comfortable seats and indulgent dining options.
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Asked Her Husband 'How Many Zeros' Are In $1M & Was In Disbelief
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta had to check her ticket a total of nine times to believe that her $1 million win was real. Dawnamarie Ibuan Esguerra of Edmonton bought her ticket from Save On Foods at 6260 199 St. NW in Edmonton just a couple of hours before the October 18 Lotto Max draw.
Mark McGowan's stunning admission his state will need to import coal until at least 2030 to keep the lights on
Mark McGowan admits he will need to import coal to keep Western Australian households running, as the state braces itself for more potential power cuts and prepares to spam households with warnings. Major concerns have been raised about the state's coal supply with power generation suspended to rebuild stocks, in...
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Is Being Overtaken By A Dense Fog This Morning & The Photos Are So Spooky
Drivers beware! Ontario's weather forecast is predicting hazardous travel conditions on Thursday morning as a dense fog creeps into most of the province. According to Environment Canada, the hazy conditions will force motorists to contend with "near zero visibility" throughout their morning commute on Thursday, which could increase the risk of accidents.
Narcity
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 1 Are In & It's A $60 Million Jackpot
It's that time of the week again to get your tickets out to see if you've won big in this Tuesday's Lotto Max draw!. For the November 1 game, the main prize up for grabs is an exciting $60 million if your ticket has all seven Lotto Max winning numbers. As well, there's also the chance to score $1 million with the eight Maxmillions available to be won.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts 'Unusually Warm' Temps This Weekend & It'll Be Picnic-Worthy
Fall 2022 has been anything but typical for Ontario's weather, and the first week of November has, so far, been no exception. According to The Weather Network (TWN), temperatures are expected to soar far above seasonal this week in southern Ontario, with an "unusually warm pattern" expected to extend BBQ season.
msn.com
Gas prices ‘to tumble 30pc’ as winter supply fears ease - live updates
Natural gas prices will slump 30pc in the coming months as mild weather and a rush of supplies help to ease fears about a winter crisis, according to Goldman Sachs. The Wall Street bank said it expects benchmark European prices to fall to €85 per megawatt-hour in the first quarter of 2023, down from current levels of around €120.
Narcity
A Lottery Winner In Ontario Had To Restart Her Phone & Check Again To Believe It Was Real
A lottery winner in Ontario admits she was shocked and had to restart her phone before accepting her new multi-millionaire status. According to OLG, Woodbridge resident Teresa Francavilla won a whopping $5 million in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot on October 1, 2022. Oh, and she also won $10 on...
Why is gas sometimes cheaper across the street?
Experts say it comes down to a few key factors: taxes, wholesale prices and profit margins.
Narcity
We Asked 9 People From Toronto How Much They Make A Year & What They Pay In Rent (VIDEO)
If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s how unaffordable living in Toronto has become. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment has gone way up, and the rising cost of groceries and gas isn’t making things any easier. So to better understand how people are making ends meet, Narcity spoke with nine locals to find out how much they make a year to afford a place in Toronto.
Narcity
This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Is A '50s Time Capsule & Is Full Of Vintage Charm (PHOTOS)
If you love all things retro — prepare to fall in love with this vintage house for sale in Canada that looks just like a 1950s time capsule. Located in the Nova Scotia village of Musquodoboit Harbour, this 1950s-built home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious kitchen and a large dining area, as well as a bunch of original features.
