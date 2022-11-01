Read full article on original website
Related
foxwilmington.com
Nevada secretary of state stands by ban on hand-count of mail-in ballots
Nevada’s secretary of state refused to lift a ban on hand-counting mail-in ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 election despite pressure from conservatives over “concerns relating to the integrity of the election.”. Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, ordered election officials in Nye County last week to...
foxwilmington.com
New Mexico GOP aim to unseat Democrats for governor, congressional seat
Democrats have consolidated control over all three branches of state government since Lujan Grisham succeeded a termed-out Republican governor, including commanding majorities in the Legislature. Joe Biden won the state by 11 percentage points in 2020, but Republicans at the same time unseated a one-term Democratic congresswoman in a district along the U.S. border with Mexico.
foxwilmington.com
DeSantis proud Florida is ‘where woke goes to die,’ Crist accuses him of focusing on 2024 presidential run
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has thrown down the culture war gauntlet and proclaimed Florida the place where “woke goes to die,” but his opponent accused him of using the governor’s office as a launchpad for a 2024 presidential bid. “I think what Floridians want is somebody who’s...
foxwilmington.com
Recently purple MN has all 201 seats in the Legislature on this years ballot. Here are the races to watch
Minnesota was traditionally a blue state but has become more purple over the years. Rural Minnesota has grown more Republican while Minneapolis, St. Paul and their suburbs have become more Democratic, along with certain regional centers including Rochester and Duluth. Joe Biden won Minnesota by just over 7 percentage points in 2020 after Donald Trump came within 1.5 points in 2016.
foxwilmington.com
Arizona candidate Kari Lake campaign HQ receives ‘suspicious items’ in mail, prompting Phoenix police response
Phoenix law enforcement responded to the campaign headquarters for Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after “suspicious items were located inside the mail.”. A spokesman for the Phoenix Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers “responded to a found property call at an office building near 40th...
Comments / 0