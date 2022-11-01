ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

flicksandfood.com

See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans in San Antonio This Year

See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans Day in San Antonio on November 11th. Read on to see who will be honoring Veterans in San Antonio, the military city. Various restaurants & bars will be saluting Veterans on November 11 this year in San Antonio. See The list is below:. This...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Statewide program to help people pay for utilities reopens

SAN ANTONIO — This summer saw big energy bills. So many people needed help paying large bills, the Texas Utility Help Program that opened in July to provide relief quickly closed because of high demand. The program reopened Friday, but funding is limited so you will need to apply quickly.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Elite Daily

She Turned Her Quinceañera Into A Get Out The Vote Party

Cocooned in a puff of sparkling blue tulle, Eulogia Rodriguez, 14, sits on the floor of her San Antonio home, reaching over her ornate ball gown to tighten the laces on her scuffed Air Force 1s. It’s not quite her birthday (that’s still a few weeks out), but Eulogia is preparing to celebrate turning 15 with a quinceañera, a Latine tradition that honors a girl’s transition from “childhood” into “womanhood.” She and 14 other girls are using this powerful milestone moment to encourage young Latine voters to make their voices heard at the polls — especially considering the upcoming midterm elections.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Meet the Cutest Pet in San Antonio

Alex and Stephen Adams had agreed they were a two-dog family. But as Alex was driving down Eisenhauer Road one day in 2019, she noticed a little dog with big ears running alongside the street. “It was busy, so I pulled over and he just jumped right in my car,”...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Ways you can prevent and control diabetes

Taking control of your health, such as making healthy food choices, staying active, getting regular checkups, and taking care of your mental health, is very important. Metro Health, as part of the SA Forward incentive, wants to help those in the community take control of their health. One of the ways Metro Health does this is through the Diabetes Prevention & Control Program.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas father arrested after allegedly attacking wife, children

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A father in San Antonio, Texas, was arrested for allegedly attacking his wife and two children, officials say. According to KVEO, the San Antonio Police Department said that officers were called out to a house on Friday morning near Burleson and Hackberry streets. Officers found a woman and her two children, ages 4 and 5 years old, with stab wounds.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

