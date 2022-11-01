Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed on Veterans Day
SAN ANTONIO – Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Below is a list of openings and closings around the San Antonio area to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out. Open. Police...
flicksandfood.com
See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans in San Antonio This Year
See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans Day in San Antonio on November 11th. Read on to see who will be honoring Veterans in San Antonio, the military city. Various restaurants & bars will be saluting Veterans on November 11 this year in San Antonio. See The list is below:. This...
Two Texas Cities Are in the Top 5 of Best Cities for Our Veterans
As veteran's day draws nearer on November 11th and with the latest news that veteran unemployment across America has dropped to an impressive 2.7%, finance website WalletHub.com just released their findings for the best and worst places for veterans to live across America. The findings were based on 3 main...
San Antonio trash collection days to change for thousands Monday
Some 80 percent of customers will have new trash collection days.
New soda shop business brings flavorful drink options to north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — When Texas native Roman Huerta came back to the Lone Star state for a visit from Utah, he was instantly reminded of how hot Texas gets. It was then and there that the idea for a refreshing business was born. "So this is Drank., as it...
KENS 5
Statewide program to help people pay for utilities reopens
SAN ANTONIO — This summer saw big energy bills. So many people needed help paying large bills, the Texas Utility Help Program that opened in July to provide relief quickly closed because of high demand. The program reopened Friday, but funding is limited so you will need to apply quickly.
New Orleans-style food truck serving gumbo, catfish, loaded banana pudding | Neighborhood Eats
SCHERTZ, Texas — We all know Mardi Gras happens once a year. But, one Texas food truck serving New Orleans style cuisine is bringing the party year-round with their unique, fun foods. We checked out NOLA Bayou Bites on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series. The truck moves...
Hill Country photo contest winners announced
The Hill Country Alliance (HCA) announced Wednesday it had selected the winners of a photo contest recording the beauty of the area.
KSAT 12
About 80% of Solid Waste customers will have a different collection day starting Nov. 7
SAN ANTONIO – Starting next week, most customers of San Antonio’s Solid Waste Management Department will have a new collection day, and Saturday collections are being eliminated altogether. According to the SWMD director, the change was necessary due to the city’s growth and because residents are producing more...
Police investigating after someone opens fire in San Antonio bar parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting in a bar parking lot overnight Friday. Just after 1:30 p.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue at the Vibes Bar and Grill for a reported shooting.
Midnight Rodeo in San Antonio was more than just a building to some people
SAN ANTONIO — An iconic dancehall is demolished. Midnight Rodeo is now just a pile of rubble. The massive fire was no easy task for firefighters, which destroyed the legendary nightspot. From dark-to-day, crews spent hours putting out the flames that tore through the building. The smoke filled the...
Elite Daily
She Turned Her Quinceañera Into A Get Out The Vote Party
Cocooned in a puff of sparkling blue tulle, Eulogia Rodriguez, 14, sits on the floor of her San Antonio home, reaching over her ornate ball gown to tighten the laces on her scuffed Air Force 1s. It’s not quite her birthday (that’s still a few weeks out), but Eulogia is preparing to celebrate turning 15 with a quinceañera, a Latine tradition that honors a girl’s transition from “childhood” into “womanhood.” She and 14 other girls are using this powerful milestone moment to encourage young Latine voters to make their voices heard at the polls — especially considering the upcoming midterm elections.
KSAT 12
Popular area of Canyon Lake to be closed for several weeks; Zoo sends critically endangered toad tadpoles to Puerto Rico
Hello and Happy Friday! Rebecca Salinas here. Also, welcome to November. I hope you’re able to see some fall foliage where you’re at. If you’re trying to find time for a road trip to see some change in leaves, you can look at this fall foliage prediction map for guidance.
sanantoniomag.com
Meet the Cutest Pet in San Antonio
Alex and Stephen Adams had agreed they were a two-dog family. But as Alex was driving down Eisenhauer Road one day in 2019, she noticed a little dog with big ears running alongside the street. “It was busy, so I pulled over and he just jumped right in my car,”...
The 'Largest Light Display In Texas' Is Returning To San Antonio
The light display has nine-million lights spanning 250 acres.
A San Antonio father and son were given sentences for participating in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol
SAN ANTONIO — A father and son from San Antonio were sentenced Wednesday after entering the U.S. Capitol with a mob on January 6, 2021, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. Chance Anthony Uptmore was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 36 months of...
Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas
We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company....
KSAT 12
Ways you can prevent and control diabetes
Taking control of your health, such as making healthy food choices, staying active, getting regular checkups, and taking care of your mental health, is very important. Metro Health, as part of the SA Forward incentive, wants to help those in the community take control of their health. One of the ways Metro Health does this is through the Diabetes Prevention & Control Program.
Texas father arrested after allegedly attacking wife, children
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A father in San Antonio, Texas, was arrested for allegedly attacking his wife and two children, officials say. According to KVEO, the San Antonio Police Department said that officers were called out to a house on Friday morning near Burleson and Hackberry streets. Officers found a woman and her two children, ages 4 and 5 years old, with stab wounds.
CPS Energy program could help businesses save thousands on energy costs
SAN ANTONIO — South Point Apartments is getting 250 new energy-efficient lights and CPS Energy is paying more than $6,000 of the project cost. The Apartment complex will pay a sum around $8,000 according to Smart Solution's Andrew Berteaux. A proposal from Smart Solutions projects says the savings from...
Comments / 0