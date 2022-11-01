ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
146k-plus Virginia Powerball tickets win prizes as jackpot grows

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VA Lottery Release) - More than 146,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia for the October 31 drawing won prizes, though no one got the $1B jackpot, meaning the grand prize is now $1.2 billion. A ticket winning $150,000 in Monday’s drawing was bought at a 7-Eleven store at...
Caesars Virginia Plans Temporary Casino In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

A massive $650 million dollar Caesars Virginia is now being built in Danville, Virginia, but is not expected to open until the second half of 2024. A temporary casino has already opened in Bristol, Virginia, in a former Belk’s location in a shopping mall, and a temporary one is being planned for Norfolk, Virginia to open in the middle of 2023, where another casino has been approved for construction. That temporary casino is going to be located in what is a large parking lot for its AAA minor league baseball stadium.
Virginia 2022 tax stimulus check deadline Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. - Eligible Virginians can get up to $250 individually - and $500 if filing jointly - in 2022 state stimulus funds. But you have to act fast. According to Kiplinger.com, to qualify for the state's one-time rebate - you must file your 2021 Virginia income tax return by November 1, 2022.
Virginia exempts tax rates on certain items in 2023

Beginning January 1, 2023 food purchased for home consumption and essential items for personal hygiene will see a reduced tax rate according to the Virginia Tax website. Previously groceries were subject to a 1.5 percent state sales tax with a 1 percent local option retail sales and use tax. As...
Home prices still climbing even as sales slow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The housing market in Central Virginia continues to slow down, but median prices for homes are still rising. The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS released its Third Quarter 2022 Home Sales Report on Wednesday. According to that report, the number of homes sold in the...
Reminder to watch out for deer on roads

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers are being reminded that it is the breeding season for deer. AAA Mid-Atlantic says this time of year marks a time when deer-vehicle collisions occur the most frequently. According to a release, male white-tailed deer will spend their time seeking mates, and stopping for...
Virginia residents must file 2021 tax return to receive $250 rebate

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, Governor Glenn Youngkin promised Virginia taxpayers a $250 rebate for individuals or $500 for joint filers, due to increased tax revenue. The deadline for those payments was Monday. However, some people may be wondering where their money is. According to the Virginia...
The James Apartments In Williamsburg Filling Up Quickly

WILLIAMSBURG – To realize how well-received the new The James on Merrimac Trail apartments have been, one needs to look at its occupancy. “There may be a couple of units (available),” said Richard Souter, a partner with developer WVS Companies out of Richmond. “But we’re basically fully occupied.”
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Wineries team up for Encore Pour campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several area wineries are participating in a campaign highlighting the holiday wines of Virginia. The Virginia Wine Love Encore Pour involves 37 wineries from across the Commonwealth, offering people a chance to taste Virginia wines before they buy. According to a release, the participating wineries...
How does Virginia handle guns at polling places?

Early voting locations across the country have been the scene of armed poll watchers, prompting concerns about voter intimidation. Here's what voters need to know if they see someone armed outside a polling place. What happens if you show up to an early voting location, and there's an armed poll...
