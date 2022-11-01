Read full article on original website
2 Powerball tickets bought in Chesapeake win $150K, $50K
One ticket that won $150,000 on Monday was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George Washington Highway. The other winning ticket that won $50,000 was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 1108 Volvo Parkway.
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
WDBJ7.com
146k-plus Virginia Powerball tickets win prizes as jackpot grows
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VA Lottery Release) - More than 146,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia for the October 31 drawing won prizes, though no one got the $1B jackpot, meaning the grand prize is now $1.2 billion. A ticket winning $150,000 in Monday’s drawing was bought at a 7-Eleven store at...
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
wallstreetwindow.com
Caesars Virginia Plans Temporary Casino In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson
A massive $650 million dollar Caesars Virginia is now being built in Danville, Virginia, but is not expected to open until the second half of 2024. A temporary casino has already opened in Bristol, Virginia, in a former Belk’s location in a shopping mall, and a temporary one is being planned for Norfolk, Virginia to open in the middle of 2023, where another casino has been approved for construction. That temporary casino is going to be located in what is a large parking lot for its AAA minor league baseball stadium.
fox5dc.com
Virginia 2022 tax stimulus check deadline Tuesday
RICHMOND, Va. - Eligible Virginians can get up to $250 individually - and $500 if filing jointly - in 2022 state stimulus funds. But you have to act fast. According to Kiplinger.com, to qualify for the state's one-time rebate - you must file your 2021 Virginia income tax return by November 1, 2022.
theriver953.com
Virginia exempts tax rates on certain items in 2023
Beginning January 1, 2023 food purchased for home consumption and essential items for personal hygiene will see a reduced tax rate according to the Virginia Tax website. Previously groceries were subject to a 1.5 percent state sales tax with a 1 percent local option retail sales and use tax. As...
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
cbs19news
Home prices still climbing even as sales slow
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The housing market in Central Virginia continues to slow down, but median prices for homes are still rising. The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS released its Third Quarter 2022 Home Sales Report on Wednesday. According to that report, the number of homes sold in the...
cbs19news
Reminder to watch out for deer on roads
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers are being reminded that it is the breeding season for deer. AAA Mid-Atlantic says this time of year marks a time when deer-vehicle collisions occur the most frequently. According to a release, male white-tailed deer will spend their time seeking mates, and stopping for...
cbs19news
Virginia residents must file 2021 tax return to receive $250 rebate
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, Governor Glenn Youngkin promised Virginia taxpayers a $250 rebate for individuals or $500 for joint filers, due to increased tax revenue. The deadline for those payments was Monday. However, some people may be wondering where their money is. According to the Virginia...
peninsulachronicle.com
The James Apartments In Williamsburg Filling Up Quickly
WILLIAMSBURG – To realize how well-received the new The James on Merrimac Trail apartments have been, one needs to look at its occupancy. “There may be a couple of units (available),” said Richard Souter, a partner with developer WVS Companies out of Richmond. “But we’re basically fully occupied.”
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Enrollment for toll relief now open
Toll relief has officially expanded to benefit more Downtown and Midtown tunnel drivers. Starting Tuesday, eligible residents can now enroll in the Toll Relief Program.
Some Virginia Beach hotels already sold out ahead of Something in the Water 2023
Trying to book a hotel room in Virginia Beach for the 2023 Something in the Water festival? You might not want to wait too late, as some hotels are already showing they're booked.
Where’s my rebate? How to know if you qualify for Virginia’s $250 rebate
Earlier this year, Governor Glenn Youngkin promised Virginia taxpayers a $250 rebate due to increased tax revenue. The promised deadline for those payments was October 31 - so where's the money?
cbs19news
Wineries team up for Encore Pour campaign
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several area wineries are participating in a campaign highlighting the holiday wines of Virginia. The Virginia Wine Love Encore Pour involves 37 wineries from across the Commonwealth, offering people a chance to taste Virginia wines before they buy. According to a release, the participating wineries...
wvtf.org
How does Virginia handle guns at polling places?
Early voting locations across the country have been the scene of armed poll watchers, prompting concerns about voter intimidation. Here's what voters need to know if they see someone armed outside a polling place. What happens if you show up to an early voting location, and there's an armed poll...
New stores opening at Williamsburg outlet mall
Just in time for an uptick in holiday shopping, the Williamsburg Premium Outlets has announced the addition of several new stores.
It's back: Pharrell Williams announces 'Something in the Water' will return to Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — Something in the Water is back in Hampton Roads!. On the second day of his Mighty Dream business forum in Downtown Norfolk, Grammy-award-winning artist Pharrell Williams announced that his "Something in the Water" music festival will return to Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, Councilmember...
