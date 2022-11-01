ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

NBC Miami

Florida Highway Patrol to Launch ‘Operation Target ZERO' to Prevent Deaths on Roadways

In an effort to help eliminate fatalities and serious injuries on Florida’s roadways, the Florida Highway Patrol will launch “Operation Target ZERO” on Thursday. The campaign, launched by the FHP and including law enforcement agencies from across the state, targets specific regions across Florida in an attempt to stop dangerous driving behaviors that could lead to fatalities.
FLORIDA STATE
foxwilmington.com

One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic collision on Tuesday, November 1 at around 10 p.m. “WPD units responded to a traffic collision in the 700 block of S. College Rd. Two vehicles collided, leaving one person with severe injuries. Sadly, that individual succumbed to those injuries at the scene,” said the WPD.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington police arrest three on gun charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department arrested three people after an investigation into gun-related violations in the city. On Oct. 3, a vehicle with a person inside was struck and a ShotSpotter activation occurred in the 1500 block of Moore Plaza. Weeks later, on Oct. 25, the WPD arrested Goldsboro-resident Bryan Mercer, 29, and he is now being held without bond. He was charged with:
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

McVicker, Brown face off again in 2022 election for Bladen County Sheriff

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The 2022 race for Sheriff in Bladen County features the same two candidates who faced off in 2018: incumbent republican James McVicker and democratic challenger Hakeem Brown. McVicker won his second four-year term in that 2018 election, defeating Brown by a 55% – 45% margin. Both men easily won this year’s primary elections to set up this second general election meeting.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Modern Globe

Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across Florida

Bird feeds cigarette to chick.Photo courtesy of Karen Mason. Smoking bans are no surprise anymore. They’ve been placed in bars, restaurants, workplaces, and more. But now they are headed to the beach. Cigarette butts, the tiny leftover stubs of a cigarette, often go unnoticed. But they are the number one item found on Florida’s beaches during cleanup initiatives. Now conservation groups are lobbying the legislature and getting the word out about these cigarette leftovers.
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Florida doctor accused of distributing controlled substances

FLORIDA — A St. Augustine doctor has been indicted for allegedly distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Scott Andrew Hollington, M.D., 57, has been charged with 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances and 1 count of conspiracy to...
FLORIDA STATE
foxwilmington.com

Construction begins on Hanover Pines Nature Park in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Construction has begun on the 40-acre Hanover Pines Nature Park. Referred to as a “passive park,” the space will focus on activities that don’t require special facilities. These include trails for hiking, biking, walking and outdoor classrooms. “Passive recreation is typically unorganized,...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like to travel there often and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and truly delicious food.
FLORIDA STATE
foxwilmington.com

Good Shepherd Center giving away 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Good Shepherd Center and the Innovative Financial Group are partnering to give away 1,000 free holiday meal boxes with a $25 voucher for a turkey. “We know that the holidays are a particularly tough time and we want our neighbors to be able to celebrate with their loved ones without worrying about how to pay for a special meal,” said Good Shepherd Executive Director Katrina Knight in a release.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County residents are encouraged to light their homes green in support of military veterans during “Operation Green Light.”. “We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community,” said Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Development possible near Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Early November looks more like early August in the Atlantic. In addition to Hurricane Martin, a powerhouse over the open waters of the north Atlantic, there are two areas that could develop over the next five days. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The first highlighted area...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks

Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.
FLORIDA STATE

