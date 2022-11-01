Read full article on original website
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 48-year-old Lory Cheryl Boyer. She has blonde hair and is five feet and six inches tall. Boyer was last seen at her residence in Bolivia on October 29 at 9 p.m. She is possibly in the...
Florida Highway Patrol to Launch ‘Operation Target ZERO' to Prevent Deaths on Roadways
In an effort to help eliminate fatalities and serious injuries on Florida’s roadways, the Florida Highway Patrol will launch “Operation Target ZERO” on Thursday. The campaign, launched by the FHP and including law enforcement agencies from across the state, targets specific regions across Florida in an attempt to stop dangerous driving behaviors that could lead to fatalities.
Wednesday’s Powerball drawing produces 13 big prizes, including $1 million in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) – Powerball players who tried their luck in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing won 13 big prizes throughout the state as the jackpot continues to grow, reaching $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. In Wednesday’s drawing, one lucky ticket in North Carolina matched all five white balls...
Greene, Soles running for Columbus County Sheriff in 2022 General Election
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Two candidates who previously served in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are running for the top job in the 2022 General Election. Jody Greene, a republican who won the office in 2018 but resigned last month, is seeking a second term against democrat Jason Soles.
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic collision on Tuesday, November 1 at around 10 p.m. “WPD units responded to a traffic collision in the 700 block of S. College Rd. Two vehicles collided, leaving one person with severe injuries. Sadly, that individual succumbed to those injuries at the scene,” said the WPD.
Wilmington police arrest three on gun charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department arrested three people after an investigation into gun-related violations in the city. On Oct. 3, a vehicle with a person inside was struck and a ShotSpotter activation occurred in the 1500 block of Moore Plaza. Weeks later, on Oct. 25, the WPD arrested Goldsboro-resident Bryan Mercer, 29, and he is now being held without bond. He was charged with:
McVicker, Brown face off again in 2022 election for Bladen County Sheriff
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The 2022 race for Sheriff in Bladen County features the same two candidates who faced off in 2018: incumbent republican James McVicker and democratic challenger Hakeem Brown. McVicker won his second four-year term in that 2018 election, defeating Brown by a 55% – 45% margin. Both men easily won this year’s primary elections to set up this second general election meeting.
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – An 8-month-old baby died in a car wreck last month after the driver, Brittany Pope, hit a tree. She was initially charged with DWI, but District Attorney Jon David said a grand jury has now added felony death by motor vehicle and felony child abuse charges.
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across Florida
Bird feeds cigarette to chick.Photo courtesy of Karen Mason. Smoking bans are no surprise anymore. They’ve been placed in bars, restaurants, workplaces, and more. But now they are headed to the beach. Cigarette butts, the tiny leftover stubs of a cigarette, often go unnoticed. But they are the number one item found on Florida’s beaches during cleanup initiatives. Now conservation groups are lobbying the legislature and getting the word out about these cigarette leftovers.
“I hate to see bad things happen to good people:” Community offers reward for information after resident is assaulted
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) – Willie Wallide “Waddell” Davis has lived in Bladenboro for decades and has been a fixture in the community for just as long. His neighbors know him as a friendly face from his time working at local businesses and, more recently, riding his bike around town.
National Hurricane Center Watching New System Near Florida
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two hurricanes and a new system that is developing southeast of Florida.
Kidnapped Florida boy found in Canada reunites with mom after 2 months apart
MIAMI - A 6-year-old Florida boy, who authorities said had been kidnapped by his father and taken to Canada, was finally reunited with his mother Tuesday night after more than two months apart. Jorge "JoJo" Morales walked hand-in-hand with police officers as he was escorted off a plane at Miami...
Florida doctor accused of distributing controlled substances
FLORIDA — A St. Augustine doctor has been indicted for allegedly distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Scott Andrew Hollington, M.D., 57, has been charged with 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances and 1 count of conspiracy to...
Construction begins on Hanover Pines Nature Park in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Construction has begun on the 40-acre Hanover Pines Nature Park. Referred to as a “passive park,” the space will focus on activities that don’t require special facilities. These include trails for hiking, biking, walking and outdoor classrooms. “Passive recreation is typically unorganized,...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like to travel there often and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and truly delicious food.
Good Shepherd Center giving away 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Good Shepherd Center and the Innovative Financial Group are partnering to give away 1,000 free holiday meal boxes with a $25 voucher for a turkey. “We know that the holidays are a particularly tough time and we want our neighbors to be able to celebrate with their loved ones without worrying about how to pay for a special meal,” said Good Shepherd Executive Director Katrina Knight in a release.
Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County residents are encouraged to light their homes green in support of military veterans during “Operation Green Light.”. “We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community,” said Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson.
Tropics Watch: Development possible near Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Early November looks more like early August in the Atlantic. In addition to Hurricane Martin, a powerhouse over the open waters of the north Atlantic, there are two areas that could develop over the next five days. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The first highlighted area...
Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks
Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.
