Navassa, NC

Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning. Both law enforcement agencies spent several hours Thursday at the landfill, which is located off Hwy. 421 North. WECT has been told that...
WILMINGTON, NC
Replica of 1500s Spanish tall ship to dock in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A replica of the Nao Trinidad, the flagship in the recorded first voyage around the world, will be on display in Wilmington from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20. The ship will be docked at the London Wharf on downtown Wilmington Riverwalk, next to the Hotel Ballast and Veteran’s Memorial.
WILMINGTON, NC
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman, per an announcement on Friday, Nov. 4. Janvariah Brewington is 22 years old and was last seen near Dolphin Drive off of Sunset Harbor Road in Bolivia. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes at around 6:17 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

