foxwilmington.com
Residents frustrated as tickets for popular “Enchanted Airlie” event sell out quickly
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Tickets for this year’s “Enchanted Airlie” event at Airlie Gardens sold out in less than an hour Wednesday, leaving many residents frustrated with the buying process. New Hanover County Parks and Gardens Director Tara Duckworth says tickets selling out so...
foxwilmington.com
Replica of 1500s Spanish tall ship to dock in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A replica of the Nao Trinidad, the flagship in the recorded first voyage around the world, will be on display in Wilmington from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20. The ship will be docked at the London Wharf on downtown Wilmington Riverwalk, next to the Hotel Ballast and Veteran’s Memorial.
foxwilmington.com
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning. Both law enforcement agencies spent several hours Thursday at the landfill, which is located off Hwy. 421 North. WECT has been told that...
foxwilmington.com
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Vehicles from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department are at the New Hanover County Landfill as of about 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. WECT has a team member on the scene. According to a WPD representative, police activity has...
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman, per an announcement on Friday, Nov. 4. Janvariah Brewington is 22 years old and was last seen near Dolphin Drive off of Sunset Harbor Road in Bolivia. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes at around 6:17 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.
