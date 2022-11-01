ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, AR

FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: The Twisted Noodle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new food truck has hit Central Arkansas Streets. The Twisted Noodle is an Italian bistro food truck that serves noodles in a pocket. Check out The Twisted Noodle’s Facebook page and watch the video for more information.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Hispanic Expo Draws K-12 Students to ATU Campus

More than 400 high school and junior high students representing 11 schools attended the 2022 Arkansas Tech University Hispanic Expo in October. Students from Clarksville High School, Dover High School, Harmony Grove High School, Lamar High School, LISA Academy West in Little Rock, Malvern High School, Morrilton High School, Russellville High School, Russellville Junior High School, Sylvan Hills Junior High School and Valley Christian School in Russellville learned more about the language, cultures and customs of eight Spanish-speaking countries: Argentina, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Spain.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KHBS

LIVE: TORNADO WARNING IN EFFECT

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Scott and Logan counties. Tornado watches, severe thunderstorm warnings and flood advisories have been issued for parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.Watch the livestream in the video player above. Tornadoes and strong storms have caused...
SCOTT COUNTY, AR
KNOE TV8

Arkansan wins $2 million in massive Powerball drawing

WOOSTER, Ark. (KAIT) - While no one won the big Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, at least one person in the state of Arkansas is now a new millionaire. The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery reported Thursday that a winning $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at the H&M Food Mart, 29 Patton Rd., in Wooster in Faulkner County.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Over 900 customers without power in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to an outage map on Ozarks Electric Cooperative's website, over 3,000 customers in Fayetteville are without power as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The outage is reported to be mainly affecting the downtown and west side of the city. As of 3:45 p.m.,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
JONESBORO, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Pies In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Pie season is here! And with that comes the need for delicious pies with every occasion. But if you don't feel like baking, that's okay, because Fort Smith has more than a few great places to find a delicious pie. No matter what kind of pie you fancy, you are sure to find one. Whether it be a cherry pie, apple pie, or even a pumpkin pie.
FORT SMITH, AR

