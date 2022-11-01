Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 12 games Tuesday. The Anaheim Ducks might not have the record they want (2-6-1), but if you live outside of the Anaheim area, how do you pass up a chance to watch Trevor Zegras? The Ducks forward is capable of anything, from a lacrosse goal to an alley-oop pass. And he's got a hot stick going into their game against the San Jose Sharks (3-8-0) at SAP Center (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN NOW), with four goals in his past three games. That includes an end-to-end rush for an overtime goal to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. Erik Karlsson has been good for the Sharks with five points (three goals, two assists) in his past two games including two goals against the Lightning on Saturday, the defenseman's first two-goal game since March 29, 2021. But Zegras has the chance to be the star of this show, so put on an extra pot of coffee, get your popcorn ready and hope for something spectacular to happen. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO