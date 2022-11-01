Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Football: Fleming ‘coming along’ in breakout third seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
New Off-Campus Housing Network to connect students with reliable property owners during housing searchThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Goldean uses Name, Image, Likeness policy for good causeThe Lantern
The Most Popular Hockey Moms In New York State [WATCH]
The weather might be warm and feel more like summer these days than fall. But, it is hockey season and there is one team that is catching the attention of fans from Buffalo to Toronto to Pittsburgh. Talent? Yes. But it is the heart of this team that is really worth the attention.
markerzone.com
TORTORELLA DEFENDS SHELDON KEEFE, SLAMS TORONTO MEDIA: 'I HOPE HE JAMS IT TO YOU ALL'
Ahead of Wednesday's tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella met with reporters and defended the opposing bench boss, Sheldon Keefe, who's been on the hot seat lately. Tortorella told the Toronto media that hopes he proves them wrong and sticks it to them. "You...
NHL
October 2022 Recap: Healthy Living Month
On October 7, the Sharks kicked off the season in Prague as part of the Global Series games against the Nashville Predators, then headed back to SAP Center for an exciting home opener on October 14. To kick off the 22-23 season, fans were welcomed to a Street Rally prior to the game featuring a live performance by Crash Adams. At the game, fans received an Opening Night fanny pack and the Sharks Foundation sold Mystery Pucks with a special design in honor of the Global Series games. The next evening the Sharks honored former general manager and previous Sharks Captain, Doug Wilson, with a pre-game ceremony celebrating his 19-year legacy with the team and raising a special Wilson tribute banner to the rafters. During warm-ups, players from both the Sharks and Blackhawks, Wilson's former team, wore #24 jerseys in recognition of the hockey legend. These jerseys were then auctioned off to raise more than $20,000 for the Sharks Foundation!
NHL
Hockey Fights Cancer provides hope for Manitoba children with cancer
"I beat it the first time, I'll beat it the second time." At just 15 years old, Azen is battling cancer for the second time in his life. He was first diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) at the age of 8, and when he recently found out that his cancer had returned, he said to his mom, "I beat it the first time, I'll beat it the second time."
NHL
Two Leagues, 'Same Page'
AHL Firebirds and NHL Kraken are both off to above .500 starts as coaching staffs share a common approach to developing players for current and future Seattle roster. As the Firebirds prepare for their inaugural season in the American Hockey League, their coaching staff is looking not just to build a successful team, but a squad that aligns with the identity of the Kraken.
NHL
Golden Knights get past Capitals in OT, win fifth straight
WASHINGTON -- Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights their fifth straight win, 3-2 against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday. Jack Eichel controlled the puck in the Washington zone and fed Theodore, who was cutting to the net and scored...
NHL
LA Kings @ Dallas Stars: How to Watch
Kings face Dallas on the second half of a back-to-back. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX) Stars: 5 - 3 - 1 (11 pts) Kings: 6 - 5 - 0 (12 pts) Kings Notes:. Gabriel Vilardi's eight...
NHL
Star Power | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Bratt being named a Star of the Week, Dano being honored, and keeping an injured Palat involved, Amanda Stein has you covered in 10 Takeaways. It's been a whirlwind of a week. Two massive wins won in two completely different ways. A 1-0 win against the Avalanche and the 7-1 win drubbing of the Blue Jackets, the Devils are passing all kinds of tests early in the season. In Vancouver yesterday, Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau called the Devils the scariest team in hockey right now and it had nothing to do with Halloween.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Ducks
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Ducks this season: Nov. 3 (home), Mar. 8 (home), Mar. 19 (away), Apr. 11 (away). The Canucks are 51-49-9-7 all-time against the Ducks, including a 27-27-2-3 record at home against Anaheim. Vancouver is 2-6-2 in their last 10 games...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PREDATORS
FLAMES (5-3-0) vs. PREDATORS (3-6-1) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Points - Filip Forsberg (10) Goals - Nino Niederreiter (5) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 23.3% (13th) / PK - 82.4% (8th) Predators:. PP - 13.2% (28th)...
NHL
2022 NHL Global Series - Finland - Tracker
Latest content from the Avalanche's trip to Finland for their 2022 Global Series against Columbus. The Colorado Avalanche arrived in Helsinki, Finland on Oct. 31 and stayed in the city until Nov. 3, where the team then took a train to Tampere, the host city for their Global Series pair of games against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 4 and 5.
FOX Sports
Thompson has 3 goals, 3 assists as Sabres beat Red Wings 8-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had three goals and three assists for a career-high six points to lead the Buffalo Sabres to an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund also scored for the...
NHL
Bruins rally late, top Penguins in OT for sixth straight win
PITTSBURGH -- Hampus Lindholm scored with 1:23 remaining in overtime, and the Boston Bruins rallied after trailing by three goals to extend their winning streak to six games with a 6-5 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Lindholm shot from atop the left face-off circle...
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO KRAKEN
The Flames suffered their first franchise loss to the Kraken, falling 5-4 Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The game was a back-and-forth rollercoaster ride: Seattle scored first to lead 1-0 after the first period, then Calgary rattled off a pair in the second, the Kraken tied it up, the Flames tallied two in 17 seconds in the third, and then the visitors rattled off three straight for the victory.
NHL
BLOG: Wells Looking to Add Support in the Crease
Looking for some much needed positional depth in the organization, Chicago signs goalie Dylan Wells. Less than 24 hours ago, Dylan Wells was in Rockford watching the Blackhawks-Islanders game on TV with a few other players on the IceHogs. Today he's answering questions in the locker room at Fifth-Third Arena as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Zegras becoming must-see TV for Ducks
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 12 games Tuesday. The Anaheim Ducks might not have the record they want (2-6-1), but if you live outside of the Anaheim area, how do you pass up a chance to watch Trevor Zegras? The Ducks forward is capable of anything, from a lacrosse goal to an alley-oop pass. And he's got a hot stick going into their game against the San Jose Sharks (3-8-0) at SAP Center (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN NOW), with four goals in his past three games. That includes an end-to-end rush for an overtime goal to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. Erik Karlsson has been good for the Sharks with five points (three goals, two assists) in his past two games including two goals against the Lightning on Saturday, the defenseman's first two-goal game since March 29, 2021. But Zegras has the chance to be the star of this show, so put on an extra pot of coffee, get your popcorn ready and hope for something spectacular to happen. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor.
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Flames Preview
Nashville Looks to Break Three-Game Road Losing Streak in Calgary. The Nashville Predators continue their swing through the Great White North with a visit to the Calgary Flames on Thursday. The puck drops at Scotiabank Saddledome at 8 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on Bally Sports South....
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - MTL @ WPG
Winnipeg finds themselves one point out of first place in the Central Division after a challenging schedule in the month of October. Yet the players and the coaching staff have an honest assessment of where they are as a team right now. The Jets are playing on their heels too much and that has been driving head coach Rick Bowness crazy. He gives the team credit for battling back from 3-1 down in LA and going on to get two points. Bowness will be back behind the bench for his second regular season game since he was hired to coach the Jets. His only other game came against the Maple Leafs, which was a 4-1 setback.
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 1, 2022
The Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-0) look to secure their fifth win in a row as they face the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PST at Capital One Arena. Tuesday's game is first meeting of the 2022-2023 season between the Golden Knights and Capitals. The Golden Knights will...
NHL
'A NEW CHALLENGE TONIGHT'
Dube and the Flames will have no trouble getting up for tonight's clash with the Preds. If you could only pick one, what would your Game of the Year from the 2021-22 season be?. Most, likely, would turn to the playoffs. Everyone remembers where they were, what they were doing...
